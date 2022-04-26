With the first leg of the Champions League Semi-Finals set to kick off this week, Texas sports betting sites are giving away free bets and bonuses.

Soccer fans in Texas don’t have to travel out of state to place their best soccer bets.

While residents wait for Texas sports betting to become legal, they can still bet on Champions League games with the best online sportsbooks.

Below, we’ll go over how to bet on the Champions League Semi-Finals in Texas and get up to $6,375 in soccer betting offers.

The Best Texas Sports Betting Sites for UEFA Champions League Semi-Finals Betting

The top Texas sports betting sites are letting soccer fans bet on the UEFA Champions League Semi-Final for free.

While the first leg already kicked off with Man City defeating Real Madrid, soccer fans can still get in on the action at top Texas sportsbooks with free betting offers and bets.

Check out the list below for the top Texas sports betting sites for the UEFA Champions League Semi-Finals.

How to Bet on The Champions League Semi-Final in Texas

While soccer fans wait on the Texas sports betting market, the top online sportsbooks are offering new members free bets for the Champions League Semi-Final.

For a guide on how to bet on the Champions League semi-final in Texas, check out the list below.

Click here to get your soccer betting offer for the Champions League Semi-Final Sign up and make a qualifying deposit Get your Texas sports betting bonus for Champions League Semi-Final Place your free soccer bets at the best Texas sports betting sites

Texas Soccer Betting | How to Watch Champions League Semi-Finals in Texas

📅 Champions League Semi-Finals Start Date: April 26 🕛 Champions League Semi-Finals Time: 3:00 pm ET 📺 Champions League Semi-Finals TV Channel: CBS 🏟 Liverpool vs Villarreal Semi-Final Leg 1 Venue: Anfield | Liverpool, England 🏟 Champions League Finals Venue: Stade de France | St. Denis, France 🎲 Champions League Odds: Liverpool +125 | Man City +130



Soccer Odds | Champions League Semi-Finals Odds

Liverpool enters the first leg of the Semi-Finals as the favorite to win the Champions League at +125 odds. Man City follows closely behind at +130 odds at the top Texas sports betting sites.

After defeating Real Madrid 4-3 in the first leg on Tuesday, Man City only two wins away from capturing their first Champions League title in club history. However, Liverpool has other plans with the quadruple dream just in reach.

With both English clubs heavily favored in the Champions League semi-finals, it looks like the UCL final will be an all-english club final. It will be another exciting clash between Pep Guardiola’s City team against Klopp’s unrelenting Liverpool team.

Check out the chart below for the best soccer odds for the Champions League Semi-Finals from BetOnline, one of the top Texas sports betting sites.

Champions League Champions League Odds BetOnline Free Play Liverpool +125 Manchester City +130 Real Madrid +550 Villareal +1400

Liverpool vs Villarreal Odds

Liverpool is the heavy favorite heading into Wednesday’s game at -285 odds at the top Texas sports betting sites.

While Villarreal have been the giant slayers in this edition of the continental championship, they’ve taken out Juventus and Bayern Munich in the knockout rounds. The Yellow Submarines have +895 odds to pull off an upset.

Check out the chart below for the Liverpool vs Villarreal odds from BetOnline, one of the top Texas sports betting sites.

Bet Liverpool Villarreal Draw Play Moneyline -285 +895 +415

UEFA Champions League Semi-Finals Betting Trends

A few trends have been helping soccer fans earn a profit when betting on Champions League matches.

Below, we’ll go over some of the top betting trends for the Champions League Semi-Finals.

Underdogs have won outright in 9 of the last 25 games in the UEFA Champions League Playoffs against a favorite lined at odds of -150 or better.

Meanwhile, the long-shot underdog, lined at odds higher than the match-up draw, has won at a 30% rate over the last four years in that same stretch during the Champions League Playoffs.

The Best Soccer Betting Sites for UEFA Champions League Semi-Final in Texas

It’s never been easier to bet on soccer in Texas, with the top online sportsbooks handing out free betting offers and bets. Soccer fans can bet on the Champions League Semi-Finals for free at the top Texas sports betting sites.

To learn about the top Texas sports betting offers available, scroll down below.

Soccer Picks | Best Bets for Champions League Semi-Final Picks

The Champions League Semi-Finals odds to be stacked against Villareal and Real Madrid. No one expected either team to be able to make it this far, which has left Liverpool and Man City as heavy favorites to advance to the Champions League Final.

While Man City has an excellent team, it has developed a penchant for underperforming during UEFA Champions League competition.

Jurgen Klopp has guided Liverpool with laser-sharp focus throughout the tournament. Mohamed Salah and the Reds are hungry for another Champions League victory. With an FA Cup Final and the UEFA Champions League Semi-Finals to come, Liverpool is on the verge of a potentially historic season.

Take the Reds to win the Champions League Final (+120) at BetUS.

Click on the button below to place your free boxing betting offers at BetUS, one of the best Texas sports betting sites.