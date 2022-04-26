NBA

How To Watch NBA Playoffs And Stream Games NBA Games Today For Free April 26

Jeremy Freeborn

There are three NBA Playoff Games this evening. The Miami Heat (-285) are hosting the Atlanta Hawks (+240) in game five of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinal, the Memphis Grizzlies (-245) are hosting the Minnesota Timberwolves (+205) in game five of the Western Conference Quarterfinal, and the Phoenix Suns (-275) are hosting the New Orleans Pelicans (+230) in game five of the Western Conference Quarterfinal. The Heat are leading three games to one, while the Western Conference Quarterfinals are tied at two.

Here Are The Best Ways To Watch The NBA Playoff Games Tonight!
TIME ET
GAME
TV
7:00pm
Hawks/Heat
ROUND 1, GAME 5
NBA TV/TSN
7:30pm
Timberwolves/Grizzlies
ROUND 1, GAME 5
TNT/TSN
9:30pm
Pelicans/Suns
ROUND 1, GAME 5
TNT/TSN

According to exstreamist.com, the best places to watch NBA games online for free are Hulu Live and FUBO TV.

 

 

Topics  
NBA
Jeremy Freeborn
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn
Jeremy Freeborn
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To NBA

NBA Player Props Best Bets for NBA Playoffs Round 1 Game 5 more

NBA Player Props | Best Bets for NBA Playoffs Round 1 Game 5 (April 26))

James Foglio  •  2h
NBA Playoffs First Round Game 5 Best Bets, Odds and Picks for April 26
NBA Playoffs First Round Game 5 Best Bets, Odds and Picks for April 26
James Foglio  •  3h
National Championship
NBA Draft 2022: Top 10 Best Guard Prospects in the NBA Draft
Jon Conahan  •  6h
Celtics Sweep Nets, First Team To Be Favored At Beginning Of Season And Not Win A Game In Playoffs
Jon Conahan  •  15h
Toronto Fights Back Against Sixers In Game 5, Series Now At 3-2
Jon Conahan  •  3h
Top Performers NBA Playoffs
Top-5 Performers In First Round Of NBA Playoffs
Jon Conahan  •  15h
How to Watch NBA Playoffs and Stream Games NBA Games Today for Free
Jeremy Freeborn  •  18h