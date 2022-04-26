How To Watch NBA Playoffs And Stream Games NBA Games Today For Free April 26

There are three NBA Playoff Games this evening. The Miami Heat (-285) are hosting the Atlanta Hawks (+240) in game five of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinal, the Memphis Grizzlies (-245) are hosting the Minnesota Timberwolves (+205) in game five of the Western Conference Quarterfinal, and the Phoenix Suns (-275) are hosting the New Orleans Pelicans (+230) in game five of the Western Conference Quarterfinal. The Heat are leading three games to one, while the Western Conference Quarterfinals are tied at two.

Here Are The Best Ways To Watch The NBA Playoff Games Tonight!

TIME ET GAME TV 7:00pm Hawks/Heat ROUND 1, GAME 5 NBA TV/TSN 7:30pm Timberwolves/Grizzlies ROUND 1, GAME 5 TNT/TSN 9:30pm Pelicans/Suns ROUND 1, GAME 5 TNT/TSN

According to exstreamist.com, the best places to watch NBA games online for free are Hulu Live and FUBO TV.