How To Watch NBA Playoffs And Stream NBA Games Today For Free April 26

There are three NBA Playoff Games this evening.
The Miami Heat (-285) are hosting the Atlanta Hawks (+240) in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals. Heat guard Kyle Lowry will be out for Game 5 with a hamstring strain, forcing Miami to rely on its depth to eliminate the Hawks. The Heat lead the series 3-1 and can advance to the Semifinals with a victory.
In the Western Conference, the Grizzlies (-245) will welcome the Minnesota Timberwolves (+205) back to Memphis for Game 5 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals. Minnesota evened up the series at two games apiece with a 119-118 win in Game 4.
To finish off the night, the Phoenix Suns (-275) will host the pesky New Orleans Pelicans (+230) in Game 5 the Western Conference Quarterfinals.
Watch The NBA Playoffs | TV Channel and Live Stream for NBA Playoff Games Tonight
Check out the table below for the NBA Playoff scheduled for April 26.
|
TIME ET
|
NBA PLAYOFF GAMES
|
TV CHANNEL
|
7:00pm
|
Hawks vs Heat
ROUND 1, GAME 5
|
NBA TV/TSN
|
7:30pm
|
Timberwolves vs Grizzlies
ROUND 1, GAME 5
|
TNT/TSN
|
9:30pm
|
Pelicans vs Suns
ROUND 1, GAME 5
|
TNT/TSN
According to exstreamist.com, the best places to watch NBA games online for free are Hulu Live and FUBO TV. New users can sign up for a free trial and live stream the NBA Playoffs for free.