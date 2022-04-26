How To Watch NBA Playoffs And Stream NBA Games Today For Free April 26

There are three NBA Playoff Games this evening.

The Miami Heat (-285) are hosting the Atlanta Hawks (+240) in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals. Heat guard Kyle Lowry will be out for Game 5 with a hamstring strain, forcing Miami to rely on its depth to eliminate the Hawks. The Heat lead the series 3-1 and can advance to the Semifinals with a victory.

In the Western Conference, the Grizzlies (-245) will welcome the Minnesota Timberwolves (+205) back to Memphis for Game 5 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals. Minnesota evened up the series at two games apiece with a 119-118 win in Game 4.

To finish off the night, the Phoenix Suns (-275) will host the pesky New Orleans Pelicans (+230) in Game 5 the Western Conference Quarterfinals.

Watch The NBA Playoffs | TV Channel and Live Stream for NBA Playoff Games Tonight

Check out the table below for the NBA Playoff scheduled for April 26.

TIME ET NBA PLAYOFF GAMES TV CHANNEL 7:00pm Hawks vs Heat ROUND 1, GAME 5 NBA TV/TSN 7:30pm Timberwolves vs Grizzlies ROUND 1, GAME 5 TNT/TSN 9:30pm Pelicans vs Suns ROUND 1, GAME 5 TNT/TSN

According to exstreamist.com, the best places to watch NBA games online for free are Hulu Live and FUBO TV. New users can sign up for a free trial and live stream the NBA Playoffs for free.