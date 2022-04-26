NBA

How To Watch NBA Playoffs And Stream NBA Games Today For Free April 26

Jeremy Freeborn

There are three NBA Playoff Games this evening.

The Miami Heat (-285) are hosting the Atlanta Hawks (+240) in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals. Heat guard Kyle Lowry will be out for Game 5 with a hamstring strain, forcing Miami to rely on its depth to eliminate the Hawks. The Heat lead the series 3-1 and can advance to the Semifinals with a victory.

In the Western Conference, the Grizzlies (-245) will welcome the Minnesota Timberwolves (+205) back to Memphis for Game 5 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals. Minnesota evened up the series at two games apiece with a 119-118 win in Game 4.

To finish off the night, the Phoenix Suns (-275) will host the pesky New Orleans Pelicans (+230) in Game 5 the Western Conference Quarterfinals.

Watch The NBA Playoffs | TV Channel and Live Stream for NBA Playoff Games Tonight

Check out the table below for the NBA Playoff scheduled for April 26.

TIME ET
NBA PLAYOFF GAMES
TV CHANNEL
7:00pm
Hawks vs Heat
ROUND 1, GAME 5
NBA TV/TSN
7:30pm
Timberwolves vs Grizzlies
ROUND 1, GAME 5
TNT/TSN
9:30pm
Pelicans vs Suns
ROUND 1, GAME 5
TNT/TSN

According to exstreamist.com, the best places to watch NBA games online for free are Hulu Live and FUBO TV. New users can sign up for a free trial and live stream the NBA Playoffs for free.

Jeremy Freeborn
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn
