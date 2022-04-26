MLB Picks and Parlays | MLB Picks and Odds for April 26

With 15 MLB games set to take place on Tuesday, bettors are going to have an awesome chance of finding ways to profit from our MLB picks and parlays of the day. Make sure to continue reading below to get all the best odds and picks for today’s games.

MLB Picks and Parlays | Best Parlay Bets for the MLB Games Today

Below, we’re going to go over three picks of the day for the MLB games and also give bettors a parlay of the day for April 26th.

Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (April 26): Milwaukee Brewers vs Pittsburgh Pirates NRFI (-150)

The matchup between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Milwaukee Brewers is going to offer two of the more below-average offenses in all of baseball. The Brewers are going to be coming into this one only scoring 0.41 runs per first inning and the Pittsburgh Pirates are going to be scoring only 0.31 runs per first inning.

Although no run first inning bets are tough at times because if one guy leaves the yard, you lose the bet, Milwaukee and Pittsburgh don’t necessarily have guys in the top part of their order that are huge home run threats.

With Brandon Woodruff on the mound for the Brewers, we can assume that Pittsburgh probably won’t score a run in the first inning. It’s now going to be up to Mitch Keller and the Pirates to keep a run off the board in this one and we should easily be able to cash.

Take NRFI between Milwaukee and Pittsburgh.

Picks Under Over BetOnline Free Play Odds -150 +110

Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (April 26): New York Mets ML (-117)

With how well the New York Mets have been able to play recently, getting -117 odds for them to win outright feels like it’s too good to be true. Because they have managed to play as well as they have, whenever we can get odds like this, we have to jump all over it. The Mets are going to be taking on a tough St. Louis Cardinals team, but that shouldn’t matter too much.

The Cardinals have a struggling offense at times, and with Chris Bassitt on the bumper for the Mets, this should continue. New York was able to walk away with a 5-2 victory in the first game of the series, but scored all five runs in the ninth inning of this game.

Chris Bassitt has had great stuff to start the season in his new uniform as he’s currently 2-1 with a 3.00 ERA and has struck out 20 hitters in just 18 innings pitched.

Take the Mets on the Moneyline.

Picks Cardinals Mets BetOnline Free Play Odds +107 -117

Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (April 26): Padres ML (-166)

San Diego Padres are going to be taking on the Cincinnati Reds, who are arguably the worst team in all of baseball. Cincinnati’s going to be coming into this one only winning three of their first 16 games and currently have the worst record in Major League Baseball.

San Diego is 10-7 on the season, but they haven’t necessarily looked as good as many people were expecting them to. This is the perfect time for them to get going this season and with Joe Musgrove’s success against the Reds, there’s truly no better time for them to do so.

Musgrove has held the current Cincinnati Reds lineup to a .212 batting average. Not only has he found success against the Reds, but he has a 1.89 ERA to start the season and 21 strikeouts in 19 innings pitched.

Take the Padres ML.

Picks Reds Padres BetOnline Free Play Odds +153 -166

Best MLB Parlay Bet Today

The MLB parlay of the day is going to be taking two of the three picks that we spoke about above and also taking the Miami Marlins to win outright against the Washington Nationals.

Miami hasn’t played well to start the season as they’re going to be coming into this one with a 7-8 record, but Washington is arguably the worst team in all of baseball and with Sandy Alcantara on the bump for the Marlins, they should be able to sneak out a win in Washington.

Take our Parlay Bet of the Day, which offers a great return at +440 parlay odds at BetOnline.

