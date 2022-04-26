MLB

MLB Picks and Parlays | MLB Picks and Odds for April 26

Jon Conahan

With 15 MLB games set to take place on Tuesday, bettors are going to have an awesome chance of finding ways to profit from our MLB picks and parlays of the day. Make sure to continue reading below to get all the best odds and picks for today’s games.

The Best MLB Sportsbooks for Parlay Betting

Below is a list of the top MLB sportsbooks that offer the best odds, free bets, odds boosts, and much more for every sporting event.

Gambling Sites
Highlights
Register
125% Welcome Bonus Worth Up to $2,500
Minimum deposit of $100 is required to claim the welcome bonus. Use BetUS promo code 'JOIN125' to claim. You must bet on odds of 2.8:1 or higher. The offer is subject to a 14-day time limit. Max cash out limits apply.
Register on BetUS
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer + 2 Free Bets
Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus
Register on BetOnline
$500 Sports Betting Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x.
Register on XBet
$1,000 Bonus to Bet on Sports
No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply.
Register on MyBookie
$750 Bitcoin Betting Offer
Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded.
Register on Bovada

RELATED: Best MLB Betting Sites

MLB Picks and Parlays | Best Parlay Bets for the MLB Games Today

Below, we’re going to go over three picks of the day for the MLB games and also give bettors a parlay of the day for April 26th.

Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (April 26): Milwaukee Brewers vs Pittsburgh Pirates NRFI (-150)

The matchup between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Milwaukee Brewers is going to offer two of the more below-average offenses in all of baseball. The Brewers are going to be coming into this one only scoring 0.41 runs per first inning and the Pittsburgh Pirates are going to be scoring only 0.31 runs per first inning.

Although no run first inning bets are tough at times because if one guy leaves the yard, you lose the bet, Milwaukee and Pittsburgh don’t necessarily have guys in the top part of their order that are huge home run threats.

With Brandon Woodruff on the mound for the Brewers, we can assume that Pittsburgh probably won’t score a run in the first inning. It’s now going to be up to Mitch Keller and the Pirates to keep a run off the board in this one and we should easily be able to cash.

Take NRFI between Milwaukee and Pittsburgh.

Picks Under Over BetOnline Free Play
Odds -150 +110 BetOnline logo

RELATED: Brewers acquire Caratini

Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (April 26): New York Mets ML (-117)

With how well the New York Mets have been able to play recently, getting -117 odds for them to win outright feels like it’s too good to be true. Because they have managed to play as well as they have, whenever we can get odds like this, we have to jump all over it. The Mets are going to be taking on a tough St. Louis Cardinals team, but that shouldn’t matter too much.

The Cardinals have a struggling offense at times, and with Chris Bassitt on the bumper for the Mets, this should continue. New York was able to walk away with a 5-2 victory in the first game of the series, but scored all five runs in the ninth inning of this game.

Chris Bassitt has had great stuff to start the season in his new uniform as he’s currently 2-1 with a 3.00 ERA and has struck out 20 hitters in just 18 innings pitched.

Take the Mets on the Moneyline.

Picks Cardinals Mets BetOnline Free Play
Odds +107 -117 BetOnline logo

Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (April 26): Padres ML (-166)

San Diego Padres are going to be taking on the Cincinnati Reds, who are arguably the worst team in all of baseball. Cincinnati’s going to be coming into this one only winning three of their first 16 games and currently have the worst record in Major League Baseball.

San Diego is 10-7 on the season, but they haven’t necessarily looked as good as many people were expecting them to. This is the perfect time for them to get going this season and with Joe Musgrove’s success against the Reds, there’s truly no better time for them to do so.

Musgrove has held the current Cincinnati Reds lineup to a .212 batting average. Not only has he found success against the Reds, but he has a 1.89 ERA to start the season and 21 strikeouts in 19 innings pitched.

Take the Padres ML.

Picks Reds Padres BetOnline Free Play
Odds +153 -166 BetOnline logo

Best MLB Parlay Bet Today

The MLB parlay of the day is going to be taking two of the three picks that we spoke about above and also taking the Miami Marlins to win outright against the Washington Nationals.

Miami hasn’t played well to start the season as they’re going to be coming into this one with a 7-8 record, but Washington is arguably the worst team in all of baseball and with Sandy Alcantara on the bump for the Marlins, they should be able to sneak out a win in Washington.

Take our Parlay Bet of the Day, which offers a great return at +440 parlay odds at BetOnline.

More MLB Parlay Betting Offers

Gambling Sites
Highlights
Register
125% Welcome Bonus Worth Up to $2,500
Minimum deposit of $100 is required to claim the welcome bonus. Use BetUS promo code 'JOIN125' to claim. You must bet on odds of 2.8:1 or higher. The offer is subject to a 14-day time limit. Max cash out limits apply.
Register on BetUS
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer + 2 Free Bets
Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus
Register on BetOnline
$500 Sports Betting Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x.
Register on XBet
$1,000 Bonus to Bet on Sports
No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply.
Register on MyBookie
$750 Bitcoin Betting Offer
Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded.
Register on Bovada
Topics  
MLB
Jon Conahan
Jon is a current senior at Penn State University, majoring in journalism and minoring in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
View All Posts By Jon Conahan
Jon Conahan
Jon is a current senior at Penn State University, majoring in journalism and minoring in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
View All Posts By Jon Conahan

Related To MLB

MLB Prop Bets Today | Best MLB Player Prop Bets for April 26

Jon Conahan  •  45min
MLB Starting Pitchers | Starting Pitchers For The MLB Games Today April 26
Jeremy Freeborn  •  2h
Three players named MLB Player of the Week from April 18-24
Jeremy Freeborn  •  4h
Top 5 MLB Games Today | How to Watch the Best MLB Games on April 25
Jeremy Freeborn  •  5h
MLB Starting Pitchers | Starting Pitchers for the MLB Games Today April 25
Jeremy Freeborn  •  21h
Eloy Jimenez and John Means out long term with injuries
Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 25 2022
how to bet on the toronto blue jays in ontario
MLB Picks Today | Odds, Predictions, and Best MLB Bets Today
Robert Coles  •  22h