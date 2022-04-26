MLB Player Rankings | Ranking the best lefthanded hitters in 2022

sAs a lefty, it is always great to talk about other lefties. Here are the top 10 active left-handed hitters in Major League Baseball to start the 2022 regular season. Please note this list excludes switch hitters.

10) Brandon Lowe–Tampa Bay Rays

The second baseman from Suffolk, Virginia had career highs for the Rays last season in runs scored (97), hits (132), doubles (31), home runs (39), runs batted in (99), stolen bases (seven), and total bases (280). It has been a slow start to the 2022 season so far for Lowe as he batting below the Mendoza line at .190, however he still has three home runs and eight runs batted in during the first 16 games.

9) Yordan Alvarez–Houston Astros

The designated hitter from Las Tunas, Cuba also had a career season in 2021, as he had career highs in runs scored (92), hits (149), doubles (35), home runs (33), runs batted in (104), stolen bases (one), and total bases (285). Just like Lowe, it has been a slow start for Alvarez as he is only batting .167 in 42 at bats in 2022.

8) Kyle Tucker–Houston Astros

The Astros needed more offensive production from Tucker last season with the loss of George Springer and got it. The right fielder had a solid 2021 season as he had career highs in runs (83), hits (149), doubles (37), home runs (30), runs batted in (92), stolen bases (14), walks (53), batting average (.294), slugging percentage (.557), on base percentage (.359), and total bases (282). In 2022, Tucker only has 10 hits in 59 at bats for a batting average of .169.

7) Cedric Mullins–Baltimore Orioles

An All-Star in 2021, Mullins was a left handed batter primarily after being a switch hitter to begin his career. Just like Tucker, Alvarez and Lowe, Mullins was sensational last season, but has struggled a little in 2022. Last season Mullins had career highs in runs (91), hits (175), doubles (37), triples (five), home runs (30), runs batted in (59), stolen bases (30), walks (59), batting average (.291), on base percentage (.360), slugging percentage (.518), sacrifices (five), and total bases (312). In 2022, Mullins is batting .213.

6) Matt Olson–Atlanta Braves

The new Atlanta Braves first baseman who signed an eight-year deal worth $168 million in the offseason, was great in 2021, and has been great in 2022. Last season, Olson had career highs in home runs (39), runs batted in, runs (101), hits (153), doubles (35), stolen bases (four), walks (88), batting average (.271), slugging percentage (.540), and total bases (305). This year, he is hitting everything so far. as Olson leads MLB with eight doubles and the National League with 22 hits. Olson has an excellent batting average of .355 and OPS of 1.041.

Related: Two MLB Trades Headline March 14 Transactions

5) Rafael Devers–Boston Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox third baseman from Sanchez, Dominican Republic led the American League with 54 doubles and Major League Baseball in total bases with 359 in 2019. An All-Star for the first time in 2021, Devers batted .279 with career-highs in home runs (38), and walks (62). He also had 101 runs scored, 165 hits, 37 doubles, five stolen bases, an on base percentage of .352, slugging percentage of .538, and a total of 318 total bases. So far in 2022, Devers is batting .264 with three home runs and eight runs batted in.

4) Freddie Freeman–Los Angeles Dodgers

The 32-year-old who plays internationally for his parents native country of Canada, won a World Series with the Atlanta Braves in 2021, before signing a six-year deal worth $162 million with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Last season, he led the National League in runs scored (120), and had 180 hits, 31 home runs, 83 runs batted in, 25 doubles, two triples, eight stolen bases, 85 walks, a .393 on base percentage, .503 slugging percentage, and 302 total bases. So far in 2022, Freeman has been comfortable batting second in the lineup behind Mookie Betts. He is batting .328 with three home runs and nine runs batted in.

Related: Freddie Freeman, Kris Bryant Sign Massive MLB contracts

3) Bryce Harper–Philadelphia Phillies

The Phillies left fielder from Las Vegas led the National League in home runs (42) and runs scored (118) with the Washington Nationals in 2015. The six-time All-Star signed a 13-year deal with the Phillies in 2019 worth $330 million. Last season in Philly, Harper led Major League Baseball with 42 doubles, and a .615 slugging percentage. He also had 101 runs scored, 151 hits, one triple, 35 home runs, 84 runs batted in, 13 stolen bases, 100 walks, 300 total bases, and a .309 batting average. Oh yeah, and he was also the 2021 NL MVP for the second time in his career! So far in 2022, Harper is batting .231 with three home runs and 13 runs batted in.

2) Juan Soto–Washington Nationals

You could argue that Juan Soto is the only player Washington Nationals fans can get excited over at the moment. In 2021, he finished second behind Harper in NL MVP voting, but probably would have won the award had the Nationals won some games. Soto batted .313 last season with 111 runs scored, 157 hits, 20 doubles, two triples, 29 home runs, 95 runs batted in, nine stolen bases, a MLB leading on base percentage of .465, and 268 total bases. Over the last two seasons, Soto has walked 161 times, the most in Major League Baseball. This season, Soto is batting .242 with three home runs. The three home runs are the only hits he has had which has attributed to his three runs batted in.

1) Shohei Ohtani–Los Angeles Angels

Something fascinating about Ohtani, the American League MVP is that he bats left and throws right. Last season he led Major League Baseball with eight triples, to go along with 103 runs scored, 138 hits, 26 doubles. 40 home runs, 100 runs batted in, 26 stolen bases, 96 walks, 318 total bases, a .257 batting average, .372 on base percentage, and a .592 slugging percentage. In 2022, Ohtani is batting .211 with three home runs and nine runs batted in.