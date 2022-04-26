MLB Prop Bets Today | Best MLB Player Prop Bets for April 26

Yesterday, we only had seven MLB games that we were able to bet on, but today is going to offer 15-games with some of the best teams in baseball facing off. With some of the best teams in baseball facing off, this means we’ll have multiple high-level players that we can put money on for prop bets. Check out our MLB prop bets for today’s game below.

MLB Player Prop Bets | Best MLB Prop Bets Today

Below, we will go over the three best player props as well as betting offers for the MLB games today.

Best MLB Player Props Bets Today (April 26): Manny Machado Over 1.5 Total Bases (-110)

Manny Machado has been one of the best hitters in all of baseball to start the season. He’s going to be coming into this one with a .339 batting average and a .988 OPS. It looks like Machado is back to his former self and that’s exactly what this San Diego Padres team needs.

The Padres are going to be taking on the Cincinnati Reds and Reiver Sanmartin is going to be on the bump for them. Although Machado has only faced him three times, he went 2-3 against him with an average exit velocity of over 93 mph.

Take Manny Machado to have over 1.5 total bases.

Best MLB Player Props Bets Today (April 26): Kyle Schwarber Home Run (+360)

Kyle Schwarber and the Philadelphia Phillies have struggled to start the season, however, that should change soon. He’s going to be coming into this one only hitting .177, but he does have four home runs in the first 16 games of the season.

The Phillies are going to be taking on German Marquez and Schwarber has done a great job against him throughout his career. In just 13 at-bats, Schwarber has been able to leave the yard twice and has an average exit velocity of over 92 mph.

With Philadelphia struggling recently, it would make sense if this team does start to get back on track and one of the guys that are going to have to carry this offense is Kyle Schwarber. Expect him to hit a few balls hard in this one and potentially even leave the yard for some great odds.

Take Kyle Schwarber to hit a home run.

Best MLB Player Props Bets Today (April 26): Kevin Gausman Over 6.5 Strikeouts (+105)

Kevin Gausman and the Toronto Blue Jays are going to be facing off against their division rival, the Boston Red Sox. Gausman has looked great to start the year and it looks like he is finally getting back to what he was able to do in the first half a season ago. He’s currently 1-1 with a 2.89 ERA and has struck out at least eight batters in two of his three starts.

When looking at his numbers against the current Boston Red Sox lineup, the first thing that is going to jump out is that the first five hitters in the Red Sox lineup have struck out against him at least five times. Four of those five guys have struck out at least eight times against him throughout his career and have done so in less than 25 plate appearances.

If this trend is going to continue, Kevin Gausman should easily be able to hit that 6.5 strikeout mark and we could even possibly see him in double figures.

Take Gausman to have over 6.5 strikeouts.

