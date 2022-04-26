NBA Player Props | Best Bets for NBA Playoffs Round 1 Game 5 (April 26))

The first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs continues; free NBA player props and best bets are available. On Tuesday, three games are scheduled for Game 5. The Atlanta Hawks are taking on the Miami Heat at 7 p.m. ET. For those interested in watching, this contest will air live on NBA TV.

Next, the Minnesota Timberwolves are scheduled to play the Memphis Grizzlies at 7:30 p.m. ET. Afterwards, the New Orleans Pelicans play the Phoenix Suns at 10 p.m. ET. BetOnline odds and NBA Players Props for Game 5 are featured below. YouTube TV, fuboTV and Hulu with Live TV offer free trials for streaming. Feel free to read other NBA betting picks and sports betting content.

NBA Player Props | Best NBA Prop Bets Today

For the Game 5 matchups, there are a couple of noteworthy NBA player prop bets for the Hawks-Heat and Timberwolves-Grizzlies series. Regarding the Hawks-Heat contest, will Bam Adebayo pick up another double-double tonight? Find out below. How about Ja Morant putting up a minimum of 27 points? Read below for the prediction. Other NBA player prop bets are on the main page.

Best NBA Prop Bets Today, April 26 — Bam Adebayo to record a double-double in Game 5 (+100)

Leading into Game 5 of the Hawks-Heat matchup, Miami is a 6.5-point favorite over Atlanta. So far this series, center Bam Adebayo is averaging 10.5 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. In Game 1, Adebayo finished with only six points and six rebounds. In the following game, he put up nine points. Though, the center ended his Game 3 performance with a double-double, amassing 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Furthermore, the fifth-year player closed out his outing with 14 points and eight rebounds in Game 4. Adebayo is having a career-high in points averaged this season, but he is unpredictable. Therefore, will he record a double-double in Game 5? Nah, it might be in a bettor’s best interest to take the under. Jimmy Butler could probably carry this team to another win tonight.

Bet Over Under BetOnline Free Play Odds +100 -100

Best NBA Player Props Today, April 26 — Ja Morant to have over 26.5 points (-109)

Moreover, Ja Morant, the 2022 NBA Most Improved Player, could end his showing tonight with at least 27 points. In this series, the Grizzlies’ guard is averaging 20.5 points, 7.8 rebounds and 10.8 assists per game. In Game 1, Morant had 32 points in 35 minutes played. However, he ended his outing with 23 points in 30 minutes played in Game 2. Then, the guard put up 16 points in Game 3.

While he did play excellent — amassing 10 rebounds and 10 assists as well — Morant did not score at least 27 points. Not to mention, the guard had 11 points on Saturday in Game 4. So, it appears that since he is only 22 years old, no one should expect a double-digit performance in points scored for every playoff game. For tonight, Morant could have an outstanding game. Contemplate taking the over.

Bet Over Under BetOnline Free Play Odds -109 -120

Best NBA Player Props Today, April 25 — Will Brandon Ingram be the leading scorer (-118)?

Additionally, the Suns are 6.5-point favorites over the Pelicans tonight. This is a do-or-die situation for New Orleans right now. In only his first career NBA playoff series, Brandon Ingram is averaging 29.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game. With a total of 25 points, C.J. McCollum was the leading scorer for the Pelicans in Game 1. Nonetheless, Ingram led all other players in scoring with 37 points in Game 2.

Next, Ingram scored a game-high 34 points in the following contest. Lastly, the sixth-year player was the points leader for Game 4. He accumulated 30 points in the Pelicans’ 118-103 home win over the Suns. In closing, will Brandon Ingram be the leading scorer on the court again for the fourth time in this series? The odds are in his favor. McCollum has the second-best odds tonight at +250.

Bet Yes No BetOnline Free Play Odds -118 +250

