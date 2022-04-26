NHL Picks and Parlays | Best Bets and Expert NHL Picks for April 26

After only one NHL game on Monday, bettors are now going to have a great chance of making some serious money on Tuesday as there are going to be 13 NHL games that we can profit from. Continue reading below to check out our NHL picks and parlays of the day to secure some bankroll as the Stanley Cup Playoffs will be starting shortly.

The Best NHL Sportsbooks for Parlay Betting

All of the best NHL betting sites are going to be below. Bettors can get the best odds for all these games and other events.

RELATED: Best NHL Sports Books

NHL Picks and Parlays | Best Parlay Bets for the NHL Games Today

We’re going to go over three picks below and also give the parlay of the day. With some of the best teams in the NHL facing off on Tuesday, we will be getting some great odds on some of these.

NHL Parlay Picks Today (April 26): Arizona Coyotes vs Minnesota Wild over 6.5 (-107)

The best bet of the day is going to be taking the Arizona Coyotes and the Minnesota Wild game to go over 6.5. The Coyotes have done a horrible job recently of keeping the puck out of the net and have given up at least five goals in eight of their last 10 games.

Considering that the Wild can put the puck in the net at a high level, this trend should continue on Tuesday and Minnesota might be able to score those seven goals just by themselves.

If the Coyotes can just give us one or two goals, this over is going to be smashed and we’re easily going to be able to profit. This is undoubtedly the favorite play of the night and one that I think will hit within the first two and a half periods.

Take the Coyotes and Wild to go over 6.5 goals.

Bet Over Under BetOnline Free Play Odds -103 -107

RELATED: Wild vs Coyotes Game Preview

NHL Parlay Bets Tonight (April 26): Dallas Star ML (-102)

The Dallas Stars haven’t been playing great hockey recently and that is evident by them only winning four of their last 10 games. However, Dallas was able to come away with an impressive win on Saturday night as they ended up beating the Seattle Kraken, 3-2.

Dallas hasn’t clinched a playoff spot yet, but neither have the Vegas Golden Knights. This is a huge game for both teams and if the Golden Knights lose, they’ll be eliminated from playoff contention.

If Jake Oettinger can do his usual thing in the net for Dallas, the Stars should be able to walk away with a win here. He’s 28-15-1 on the season with a 91% save percentage and has allowed only 2.56 goals per game.

This should be a low-scoring game and feel like a playoff matchup between these two teams fighting for a playoff spot, but Dallas is eventually going to be able to get the job done on their home ice.

Take the Stars Moneyline.

Bet Stars Golden Knights BetOnline Free Play Odds -102 -108

RELATED: Dallas Stars, a team of mystery

Best NHL Parlay Betting Picks for (April 26): Tampa Bay Lightning -1.5 (-153)

Although the Tampa Bay Lightning aren’t going to be able to get the number one seed in the Atlantic Division as the Florida Panthers have already secured the top spot, Tampa Bay has to worry about not falling into the Wild Card position. If they did, they would take on the Hurricanes in the first round.

Because of them not wanting to have to play the Hurricanes in the first round, it would make sense that the Lightning are going to go out there and not rest any of their guys.

They’ve managed to play great hockey recently as they’ll be coming into this one on a three-game win streak, including taking down the Florida Panthers and the Toronto Maple Leafs in two of those three wins. They scored eight goals against both of those teams, which shows they could still be the team to beat when they’re on their team.

If Tampa Bay comes out and plays the way that everybody is expecting them to, this game should be over fast. With them still needing at games to secure a better playoff spot, Tampa Bay is going to do everything they can to walk away with an easy victory.

Take the Lightning -1.5.

Bet Lightning Blue Jackets BetOnline Free Play Odds -380 +330

RELATED: Lightning Came At The Right Time

Best NHL Parlay Bet Today

When looking at this parlay, this is probably one of my favorites that I’ve put together throughout the year. I think that the Dallas Stars are going to easily take care of business against the Vegas Golden Knights and ruin their season, the Minnesota Wild could score seven goals by themselves, and the Tampa Bay Lightning are going to be doing everything they possibly can to get better seeding in the playoffs.

Take our Parlay Bet of the Day, which offers an excellent return at +530 odds at BetOnline.

More NHL Parlay Betting Offers