NHL Picks and Predictions | Odds and Best Bets on the NHL Games Today

As the end of the season is coming close, NHL fans are going to have a treat on Tuesday as there are going to be 13 games. In these 13 games, some of the best teams in hockey are going to be facing off. Make sure to continue reading and check out our NHL picks and predictions of the day below.

The Best Online Sportsbooks for NHL Betting

All of the best NHL sportsbooks are going to be listed below. Gamblers are going to have options of free bets, boosted odds, and many other features.

RELATED: Best NHL Betting Sites

NHL Picks and Predictions | Best Bets and Odds for the NHL Games Today (April 26)

Below, we’ll go over the NHL picks and predictions of the day.

NHL Predictions Today: Minnesota Wild vs Arizona Coyotes O6.5 (-107)

The best bet of the night in the NHL is going to be taking the Minnesota Wild and the Arizona Coyotes game to go over 6.5 goals. The Coyotes have done a horrible job recently of keeping the puck out of the net of they’ve given up five goals in eight of their last 10 games. Considering that the Wild can put points on the board against some of the best teams in the NHL, this trend should continue.

The prediction here is that the Minnesota Wild are going to be able to nearly scored seven goals just by themselves. The Coyotes do struggle offensively at times, but if they can put one or two goals in the net, this is going to be an easy winner.

Take the game to go over 6.5 goals.

RELATED: NHL Picks and Parlays

Best NHL Bets Today: Predators ML (+120)

It’s still unclear at the moment if the Calgary Flames are going to sit any of their key guys because they’ve already clinched the top spot in the Pacific Division.

The Predators still have an outside chance of making the Stanley Cup playoffs and this is going to be a huge game that decides if they will get in. If the Flames are going to sit any of their guys, this is the perfect opportunity for the Predators to get a massive win and that’s exactly the reason behind this pick.

Nashville hasn’t looked great recently as they’ve lost their last two games, but with their season on the line, expect them to come out in this one and take care of business on their home ice.

Take the Predators’ ML

RELATED: NHL Player Props April 26

NHL Picks Today: Tampa Bay Lightning -1.5 (-150)

Because the Tampa Bay Lightning still have something to play for as they have to secure a better seed in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, this is a game where they should come out and continue doing what they’ve been able to do with the past week.

They’ll be coming into this one after highly impressive wins against two of the top teams in all of hockey as they were able to take down the Florida Panthers and the Toronto Maple Leafs in the previous week.

With Tampa Bay still playing all of their guys, this should be a game they come out and dominate in.

Take the Lightning ML.

More NHL Betting Offers