Dodgers

Three players named MLB Player of the Week from April 18-24

Jeremy Freeborn

Normally one player from each league is named the player of the week in Major League Baseball. However for the week from April 18-24, 2022, two players were honoured in the American League, and one in the National League. The American League players who were honoured were Detroit Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera and Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France. Meanwhile, the National League player of the week was Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger.

Miguel Cabrera

Cabrera made MLB history this past week when he became the 33rd player ever to record his 3000th hit. In 18 at bats, he had seven hits for an impressive batting average of .389. He also had two runs batted in and two walks. It was the 16th time that Cabrera has received the player of the week hours. That is most times a player has been honoured in Major League Baseball history according to Brian Murphy of mlb.com.

Related: Miguel Cabrera becomes the sixth first baseman to record 3000 hits

Ty France

France of Downey, California, has had a spectacular start to the 2022 Major League Baseball regular season. The third year Mariner, leads Major League Baseball with 24 hits and 42 total bases. This past week, France was a major spark plug in a Mariners lineup that won five of six games and moved into first place in the American League West. France batted .500 with 13 hits in 26 at bats. He had three home runs, and 10 runs batted in. France’s best game of the week came on April 23, in a 13-7 Mariners win over the Kansas City Royals. In that game, he had five hits in six at bats, one home run, and five runs batted in.

Cody Bellinger

The Dodgers outfielder is looking for a bounce-back season after hitting an atrocious .165 last season. He has got off to a good start. This past week Bellinger batted .304 with seven hits in 23 at bats, two doubles, one triple, three home runs, and seven runs batted in. The Dodgers meanwhile are still the World Series favourites at +475 according to betonline.ag. 

 

Topics  
Dodgers Mariners MLB Tigers
Jeremy Freeborn
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn
Jeremy Freeborn
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To Dodgers

how to bet on the la dodgers in California

How to Bet on the LA Dodgers in CA | California Sports Betting Guide

Gia Nguyen  •  Apr 14 2022
Clayton Kershaw pulled after seven perfect innings
Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 14 2022
National League West Preview | Every NL West Team’s Odds to Win the World Series
Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 2 2022
Dodgers trade outfielder AJ Pollock to the White Sox for closer Craig Kimbrel
Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 1 2022
Freddie Freeman, Kris Bryant sign massive MLB contracts
Jeremy Freeborn  •  Mar 17 2022
Do the Dodgers need a GM to have success?
Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 19 2022
Red Sox and Dodgers win postseason wildcard games
Jeremy Freeborn  •  Oct 7 2021