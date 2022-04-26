Three players named MLB Player of the Week from April 18-24

Normally one player from each league is named the player of the week in Major League Baseball. However for the week from April 18-24, 2022, two players were honoured in the American League, and one in the National League. The American League players who were honoured were Detroit Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera and Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France. Meanwhile, the National League player of the week was Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger.

Miguel Cabrera

Cabrera made MLB history this past week when he became the 33rd player ever to record his 3000th hit. In 18 at bats, he had seven hits for an impressive batting average of .389. He also had two runs batted in and two walks. It was the 16th time that Cabrera has received the player of the week hours. That is most times a player has been honoured in Major League Baseball history according to Brian Murphy of mlb.com.

Ty France

France of Downey, California, has had a spectacular start to the 2022 Major League Baseball regular season. The third year Mariner, leads Major League Baseball with 24 hits and 42 total bases. This past week, France was a major spark plug in a Mariners lineup that won five of six games and moved into first place in the American League West. France batted .500 with 13 hits in 26 at bats. He had three home runs, and 10 runs batted in. France’s best game of the week came on April 23, in a 13-7 Mariners win over the Kansas City Royals. In that game, he had five hits in six at bats, one home run, and five runs batted in.

Cody Bellinger

The Dodgers outfielder is looking for a bounce-back season after hitting an atrocious .165 last season. He has got off to a good start. This past week Bellinger batted .304 with seven hits in 23 at bats, two doubles, one triple, three home runs, and seven runs batted in.