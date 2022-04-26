Top 5 MLB Games Today | How To Watch The Best MLB Games On April 26

We are heading to the end of April and there are some intriguing MLB series in the final week of the month. Let’s take a look at the top five games of the night.

5) Baltimore Orioles @ New York Yankees TV: MASN/YES 7:05 PM ET

Normally a game featuring the Baltimore Orioles (+237) would not make the list. However, Orioles starting pitcher Jordan Lyles has been rather effective on the mound to start the year with an earned run average of 3.52. The Yankees (-265) are at 10-6, and trail the Toronto Blue Jays by half a game for first in the American League East.

4) Cleveland Guardians @ Los Angeles Angels TV: Bally Sports 9:38 PM ET

Patrick Sandoval has been solid to start the season for the Angels (-159) as he has an earned run average of 0.00 in eight innings so far. Los Angeles has put themselves in a good position to start the year as they have a record of 10 wins and seven losses in the American League West. The Guardians (+147) are at 7-9, but only trail the Minnesota Twins by one game in the American League Central.

3) Oakland Athletics @ San Francisco Giants TV: NBC Sports Network 9:45 PM ET

Whenever one watches the Athletics (+228) and Giants (-255), the series that instantly comes to mind is the 1989 World Series! This game has a very strong pitching matchup as Athletics starting pitcher Daulton Jeffries has an earned run average of 1.17 to start the year, while Carlos Rodon has had a huge impact during his time so far with the San Francisco Giants, as he has an earned run average of 1.06.

2) Seattle Mariners @ Tampa Bay Rays TV: Root Sports NW/Bally Sports Sun

Both of these teams are above .500 to start the year. The Mariners (+119) lead the AL West at 10-6, while the Rays (-129) are tied in the AL East at 9-7.

1) New York Mets @ St. Louis Cardinals TV: SNY/Bally Sports Midwest

In a battle of National League Division leaders, the NL East leading Mets (-117) play the NL Central Division leading Cardinals (+107). Jordan Hicks is one of the hardest throwing pitchers in the game today, and will get the start for St. Louis.

Odds used from betonline.ag.