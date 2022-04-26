The Champions League Semi-Finals will take place on Tuesday, April 26 at Stade de France with Manchester City and Real Madrid kicking off the first leg.

Real Madrid is in a familiar spot, having won 13 titles, making them the most successful club in the UEFA Champions League history. Meanwhile, Champions League favorites Liverpool will take on Villarreal on April 27th, as Liverpool looks to secure their seventh European Club Championship.

Below, we’ll go over the Champions League Semi-Finals schedule, key dates, tv channel, live stream, and more.

Watch UEFA Champions League Semi-Finals 2022 | Champions League Semifinals TV Channel and Live Stream

📅 Champions League Semi-Finals Start Date: April 26

April 26 🕛 Champions League Semi-Finals Time: 3:00 pm ET

3:00 pm ET 📺 Champions League Semi-Final TV Channel: CBS

CBS 🏟 Champion League Semifinals Venue: Stade de France | St. Denis, France

How to Watch Champions League Semi-Finals | Champions League Semi-Finals Stream

Soccer fans never have to miss a single minute of the 2022 UEFA Champions League Semi Finals.

For more information on where to watch the Champions League Semi-Finals, scroll down below.

UEFA Semi Finals TV Channel

Americans can get full coverage of the Champions League Semi Finals on CBS.

Peter Drury and Jim Beglin will provide the commentary while Kate Abdo, Thierry Henry, Jim Carragher, and Micah Richard will take care of the live studio coverage.

Champions League Semifinals Stream

Soccer fans can stream the UEFA semifinals live from their phone using FuboTV.

How to Stream Champions League Semi Finals Stream for Free

Using a seven-day free trial, soccer fans can stream the Champions League semi finals for free at Paramount Plus.

When Does the Champions League Semi-Finals Start?

Soccer fans can tune into the first leg of the Champions League semifinal on April 26 and April 27 at 3:00 pm. Man City hosts Real Madrid in the first match while Liverpool will take on Villareal in the second semifinal match.

Champions League Semifinals Schedule and Key Dates

The first leg of the Champions League semifinals kicks off on April 26 with Manchester City hosting Real Madrid. The action continues the following week on May 3 with Villarreal taking on Liverpool during the second leg.

Champions League Semi-final First Leg

The UEFA Champions League Semifinal will begin with the first leg of the competition on April 26. Man City will take on Real Madrid for a chance to earn a trip to the Champions League Final in late May. On April 27, the Champions League Semifinal will continue with a match between Liverpool and Villareal.

For a breakdown of the Champions League Semifinal schedule, check out the table below.

Date Champions League Semi-Finals First Leg Time April 26 Manchester City vs Real Madrid 3:00 pm ET April 27 Liverpool vs Villareal 3:00 pm ET

Champions League Semi-Final Second Leg

After the first leg, the Champions League Semi-Final will continue with the second leg next week. Liverpool will play Villareal on May 3 while Man City and Real Madrid will have their rematch set for May 4.

Check out the Champions League Semi-Final schedule for the second leg below.

Date Champions League Semi-Finals Second Leg Time May 3 Liverpool vs Villareal 3:00 pm ET May 4 Man City vs Real Madrid 3:00 pm ET

Champions League Final Schedule

The winners of the Champions League Semifinal will advance to the Champions League Final.

While the Champions League Final will be played at a neutral venue, either Villareal or Liverpool will technically be the home team for the final on May 28 at Stade de France.

Check out the Champions League Final schedule below.

Date Champions League Final Time May 28 Man City/Real Madrid vs Liverpool vs Villareal 3:00 pm ET

