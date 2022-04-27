4/27/22 Game Preview: New York Mets at St. Louis Cardinals

The 2022 New York Mets (14-5) are off to the hottest start in the history of the franchise. Last night’s 3-0 win over the St. Louis Cardinals (9-7) ensured the Mets of a sixth consecutive series victory to start the season, marking the first time in franchise history that they have done that. The Mets will look to wrap up their six-game road trip by breaking out the brooms and sweeping the Cardinals this afternoon. First pitch for today’s matinee affair is scheduled for 1:15 p.m. at Busch Stadium.

Right-hander Carlos Carrasco (1-0, 1.47 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets this afternoon. Carrasco delivered his best start of the season last Thursday, allowing two runs in 7.2 innings against the San Francisco Giants to earn his first victory of the season. The Cardinals will counter with former Met Steven Matz (2-1, 5.27 ERA), who spurned a reunion with the club to sign in St. Louis over the winter. Matz earned his second win of the season last Friday, allowing one run in five innings to defeat the Cincinnati Reds.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes: