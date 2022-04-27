4/27/22 Game Preview: New York Mets at St. Louis Cardinals

The 2022 New York Mets (14-5) are off to the hottest start in the history of the franchise. Last night’s 3-0 win over the St. Louis Cardinals (9-7) ensured the Mets of a sixth consecutive series victory to start the season, marking the first time in franchise history that they have done that. The Mets will look to wrap up their six-game road trip by breaking out the brooms and sweeping the Cardinals this afternoon. First pitch for today’s matinee affair is scheduled for 1:15 p.m. at Busch Stadium.
Right-hander Carlos Carrasco (1-0, 1.47 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets this afternoon. Carrasco delivered his best start of the season last Thursday, allowing two runs in 7.2 innings against the San Francisco Giants to earn his first victory of the season. The Cardinals will counter with former Met Steven Matz (2-1, 5.27 ERA), who spurned a reunion with the club to sign in St. Louis over the winter. Matz earned his second win of the season last Friday, allowing one run in five innings to defeat the Cincinnati Reds.
Local Coverage:
Television: SNY
Radio: WCBS
New York Mets Lineup:
Today's lineup. #LGM pic.twitter.com/AqVJm1lIYO
— New York Mets (@Mets) April 27, 2022
Pre-Game Notes:
-
Carrasco is 0-1 with a 2.84 ERA in two career starts against the Cardinals.
Matz made his first start against the Mets last season, allowing two runs in 5.2 innings to suffer a loss on July 23 as a member of the Toronto Blue Jays.
Jeff McNeil will get the day off today. Luis Guillorme will start at second base and bat eighth.
J.D. Davis will draw a start at third base and bat seventh, allowing Eduardo Escobar to serve as the designated hitter.
Paul Goldschmidt (2 for 3, 2B) and Yadier Molina (2 for 5) have small sample size success against Carrasco.
Escobar (3 for 6, HR, 2 RBI) and Pete Alonso (1 for 2, HR, 2 RBI) have gone deep against Matz in the past.
The Mets are bidding for their first sweep in St. Louis since 2007.
This is the final game of the Mets’ 6-game road trip. The Mets have gone 4-1 over the first five games.