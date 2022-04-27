5 Golf Storylines for the 2022 Mexican Open

The 2022 Mexican Open will be getting underway Thursday from Vidanta Vallarta. Here are five storylines heading into the tournament.

5) Competing outside the United States.

This will be the third PGA Tour stop outside the United States in 2022. Ryan Brehm won the Puerto Rico Open and Chad Ramey won the Corales Puntacana Championship in the Dominican Republic. Both of these events were held in March. However, the Mexico Open will have a stronger field than those two aforementioned results. The reason is because the Puerto Rico Open was the same weekend as the Arnold Palmer Invitational, and the Corales Puntacana Championship was the same weekend as the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play Championship.

Related: WGC Match Play Tee Times, Odds and Best Golf Bets

4) Dustin Johnson is not competing.

Do you actually blame him? He just got married this past weekend to Paulina Gretzky, the daughter of the greatest hockey player that has ever lived.

3) Daniel Berger withdraws.

The 23rd ranked player in the world will not be participating this week. Berger has four PGA Tour wins with the last title coming at Pebble Beach last year. No reason was mentioned, but according to Brentley Romine of Golf Channel, he has been dealing with a back injury in 2022.

2) No longer a WGC Event.

The Mexican Open is still on the PGA Tour, but it no longer has World Golf Championship status. The event was part of the World Golf Championship for four years from 2017 to 2020. Its champions during that time were Johnson (twice), Phil Mickelson and Patrick Reed.

1) Hometown flavour.

There will be 10 Mexicans in the field, the most ever. The player who will receive the most attention is Abraham Ancer (+2200). The native of McAllen, Texas was raised in Reynosa, Mexico, where he lived until the age of 14. It should be noted that both of Ancer’s parents are Mexican and Ancer represents Mexico internationally. Ancer, who is 20th in the world, has one PGA Tour win to his credit. It came at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational in 2021. Interestingly, that event is no longer a WGC event either.

Odds of golfers available in the field are available at betonline.ag.