Lucky Block, one of the best cryptocurrencies to buy right now, has added undefeated boxer Florian Marku to its boxing roster.

For Lucky Block, teaming up with Welterweight Champion Florian Marku, an undefeated boxer and top notch MMA fighter with a growing fan base, makes sense. Thanks to some excellent utility, the crypto games platform has become one of the fastest growing crypto projects ever.

Crypto News: Lucky Block Signs Florian Marku to Knockout Deal

Boxer Florian Marku and Lucky Block crypto are teaming up to pack a punch with their latest deal.

After sponsoring Dillian Whyte prior to the Tyson Fury fight, Lucky Block has continued its push to become a champion in the crypto games scene by adding more talent to its boxing roster.

Marku has signed to become a Lucky Block ambassador in a sponsorship deal struck for an undisclosed sum. The signing adds another world-class boxers to the Lucky Block roster as gears up to become a ubiquitous force on the world boxing scene.

Today, Im happy to announce that I will be joining the #LuckyBlockArmy as an Official Brand Ambassador! Lucky Block is the #1 Crypto Games Platform where everyone's a winner! 🚀🥊

I'm looking forward to working together with @luckyblockcoin pic.twitter.com/UULBB9MBLw — Florian Marku 👑 (@FlorianMarku92) April 27, 2022

Also known as The Albanian King, Florian Marku lost just four of his 110 Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) kickboxing fights before turning his talents to boxing.

With an 11-0-1 record, Marku remains unbeaten in the boxing ring.

Like Lucky Block, Marku has been underestimated in the boxing ring, only to prove the doubters wrong time and again.

When is Florian Marku’s Next Fight?

Marku currently doesn’t have his next fight scheduled but has continued training in preparation for his next challenger.

Holder of the IBF International welterweight title since September 2021, the 29-year-old Albanian grew up in Greece before moving to the UK. Marku was a top-notch kickboxer and MMA fighter before entering the boxing ring, where he is undefeated through 12 career fights.

Marku has 693k Instagram followers and his support among boxing fans has grown with each contest, making him a perfect fit for Lucky Block, a crypto that has experienced rapid growth in recent months.

Lucky Block Gives Back To Boxing Community

Lucky Block is a crypto games platform where everyone can be a winner by defying the odds.

Together Lucky Block and Florian Marku aim to do just that.

Boxing has a long tradition of helping the underprivileged to achieve great things in life and of giving back to the community. With that in mind, Lucky Block’s Fighting On The Inside podcast channel is supporting the work of Gloves Up, Knives Down.

RELATED: Dillian Whyte Lands Lucky Block Sponsorship Ahead Of Fight Vs Tyson Fury



Boxing News: Lucky Block Looks to Add Some of World’s Best Boxers to Sponsorship Deals

Lucky Block’s move into boxing has only just begun and the crypto games platform is expected to add more prizefighters to its roster soon.

The Marku news follows the sensational deal Lucky Block signed to sponsor Dillian Whyte, who recently fought Tyson Fury in front of a record-breaking crowd of 94,000 at London’s Wembley stadium.

With Dillian Whyte and Florian Marku in the ring, Lucky Block says it is part of a boxing-centric strategy to achieve its mission of becoming the champion fighter of the crypto games scene.

Lucky Block CEO Scott Ryder commented on the sponsorship deal said:

“Together, Lucky Block and Florian Marku can beat the odds and show the world that with hard work anyone can achieve their dreams.”

“In that vein,” Ryder continued, “We hope to educate Florian’s fan base, other boxing fans as well as those beyond the fight scene, about the benefits of crypto, while showing the world how charitable giving can be supported as part of the mix.”

More About Crypto Games from Lucky Block

Lucky Block is a decentralized games network powered by crypto. LBLOCK is the utility token of the platform.

Lucky Block offers the chance to make ‘everyone a winner’, because its platform pays a token reward of 10% of every jackpot to token holders, whether or not they buy a draw ticket.

More than that, by trying their luck with its daily draws, players will be giving to charity in the process – 10% of every jackpot also goes to charity.

Since Lucky Block is built on blockchain it is cheaper to run, more transparent, can reward its token holders and makes charities winners too.

Lucky Block plans to launch its first giveaway draw in the second quarter of this year.

Lucky Block’s Platinum Rollers Club NFT Collection provides owners with lifetime entry tickets to the daily NFT jackpot draws and are on sale now.