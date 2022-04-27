Betting Guides

How to Bet on the UEFA Champions League Semi-Finals in GA | Georgia Sports Betting Guide

Gia Nguyen
how to bet on the champions league semi-final in georgia

Further action is required for Georgia sports betting in 2022 but soccer fans can still bet on the Champions League Semi-Final at the top online sportsbooks.

While Real Madrid already lost the first leg to Man City yesterday, the Champions League Semi-Final continues today with Liverpool hosting Villarreal at Anfield Stadium.

For the Champions League Semi-Final, the top soccer sportsbooks are giving away free Georgia sports betting offers and free bets ahead of the Liverpool vs Villarreal match.

Scroll down below to learn how to bet on the Champions League Semi-Final in Georgia and get up to $6,375 in soccer betting offers.

The Best Georgia Sports Betting Sites for UEFA Champions League Semi-Finals Betting

The top Georgia sportsbooks are making it easy for soccer fans to bet on the Liverpool vs Villarreal match during the first leg of the Champions League Semi-Finals.

With free soccer betting offers and Georgia sports betting bonuses, soccer fans can bet on the Champions League semi-finals for free.

Check out the list below for the top Georgia sports betting sites for the UEFA Champions League Semi-Finals.

Gambling Sites
Highlights
Register
125% Welcome Bonus Worth Up to $2,500
Minimum deposit of $100 is required to claim the welcome bonus. Use BetUS promo code 'JOIN125' to claim. You must bet on odds of 2.8:1 or higher. The offer is subject to a 14-day time limit. Max cash out limits apply.
Register on BetUS
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer + 2 Free Bets
Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus
Register on BetOnline
$500 Sports Betting Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x.
Register on XBet
$1,000 Bonus to Bet on Sports
No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply.
Register on MyBookie
$750 Bitcoin Betting Offer
Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded.
Register on Bovada

How to Bet on The Champions League Semi-Final in Georgia

While Georgia sports betting isn’t legal yet, soccer fans can bet on the Champions League Semi-Finals at the top online sportsbooks.

For a guide on how to bet on the Champions League semi-final in Georgia, check out the list below.

  1. Click here to get your soccer betting offer for the Champions League Semi-Final
  2. Sign up and make a qualifying deposit
  3. Get your Georgia sports betting bonus for Champions League Semi-Final
  4. Place your free soccer bets at the best Georgia sports betting sites

Georgia Soccer Betting | How to Watch Champions League Semi-Finals in Georgia

    • 📅 Champions League Semi-Finals Start Date: April 26
    • 🕛 Champions League Semi-Finals Time: 3:00 pm ET
    • 📺 Champions League Semi-Finals TV Channel: CBS
    • 🏟 Liverpool vs Villarreal Semi-Final Leg 1 Venue: Anfield | Liverpool, England
    • 🏟 Champions League Finals Venue: Stade de France | St. Denis, France
    • 🎲 Champions League Odds: Liverpool +125 | Man City +130

Soccer Odds | Champions League Semi-Finals Odds

Liverpool enters the first leg of the Semi-Finals as the favorite to win the Champions League at +125 odds. Man City follows closely behind at +130 odds at the top Georgia sports betting sites.

After defeating Real Madrid 4-3 in the first leg on Tuesday, Man City only two wins away from capturing their first Champions League title in club history. However, Liverpool has other plans with the quadruple dream just in reach.

With both English clubs heavily favored in the Champions League semi-finals, it looks like the UCL final will be an all-english club final. It will be another exciting clash between Pep Guardiola’s City team against Klopp’s unrelenting Liverpool team.

Check out the chart below for the best soccer odds for the Champions League Semi-Finals from BetOnline, one of the top Georgia sports betting sites.

Champions League Champions League Odds BetOnline Free Play
Liverpool +125 BetOnline logo
Manchester City +130 BetOnline logo
Real Madrid +550 BetOnline logo
Villareal +1400 BetOnline logo

Liverpool vs Villarreal Odds

Liverpool is the heavy favorite heading into Wednesday’s game at -320 odds at the top Georgia sports betting sites.

While Villarreal have been the giant slayers in this edition of the continental championship, they’ve taken out Juventus and Bayern Munich in the knockout rounds. The Yellow Submarines have +925 odds to pull off an upset.

Check out the chart below for the Liverpool vs Villarreal odds from BetOnline, one of the top Georgia sports betting sites.

Bet Liverpool Villarreal Draw Play
Moneyline -320 +925 +465 BetOnline logo

UEFA Champions League Semi-Finals Betting Trends

A few trends have been helping soccer fans earn a profit when betting on Champions League matches.

Below, we’ll go over some of the top betting trends for the Champions League Semi-Finals.

Underdogs have won outright in 9 of the last 25 games in the UEFA Champions League Playoffs against a favorite lined at odds of -150 or better.

Meanwhile, the long-shot underdog, lined at odds higher than the match-up draw, has won at a 30% rate over the last four years in that same stretch during the Champions League Playoffs.

The Best Soccer Betting Sites for UEFA Champions League Semi-Final in Georgia

It’s never been easier to bet on soccer in Georgia, with the top online sportsbooks handing out free betting offers and bets. Soccer fans can bet on the Champions League Semi-Finals for free at the top Georgia sports betting sites.

To learn about the top Georgia sports betting offers available, scroll down below.

1. BetUS – $3,125 in Free Bets for the 2022 Champions League Semi-Finals

Get free soccer betting offers and learn how to bet on champions league semi-finals in Georgia at BetUS

🏆 Founded 1994
Expert Ranking #1 out of 5
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 125% Deposit Bonus, Up To $3,125
Recommended For Biggest Soccer Betting Offer in Georgia
💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bank Transfer
💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours
📃 License Curacao
📲 Mobile Betting Yes

Soccer fans looking for the biggest sports betting offer in Georgia should start by signing up to BetUS. One of the oldest Georgia sports betting apps, BetUS offers a 125% welcome bonus offer up to $3,125 for the Champions League Semi-Final.

BetUS Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $100
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $2500
  • Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
Claim Your BetUS Bonus

2. BetOnline— $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 3 Free Bets on Champions League Semi-Final

With free soccer bets and Georgia sports betting offers, BetOnline makes it simple for residents to learn how to bet on champions league semi-final

🏆 Founded 2004
Expert Ranking #2 out of 5
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
Recommended For Free Soccer Bets in Georgia
💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin
💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours
📃 License Panama
📲 Mobile Betting Yes

One of the best Georgia sports betting sites, BetOnline is giving away $1,000 in soccer betting offers for the Champions League Semi-Final. In addition, soccer fans can cash in competitive soccer odds.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $55
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Free Bets expire in 30 days
Get Free Soccer Bets at BetOnline

3. MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on Champion League Semi-Final 2022

Soccer fans can take advantage of free Georgia sports betting offers, bets, bonuses on their first deposit at MyBookie

🏆 Founded 2003
Expert Ranking #3 out of 5
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
Recommended For The Best Soccer Betting Odds In Georgia
💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple
💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours
📃 License Curacao
📲 Mobile Betting Yes

MyBookie is one of the leading Georgia online gambling sites offering reduced juice on soccer odds. New members can receive up to $1,000 in free Georgia sports betting offers on their first deposit at MyBookie.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $50
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
  • Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
Join MyBookie Now

Soccer Picks | Best Bets for Champions League Semi-Final Picks

Villarreal has earned their spot in the Champions League Semi-Final after taking out top contenders Bayern Munich and Juventus.

Meanwhile, it’s a historic season for Liverpool, the Reds are competing in the Champions League, FA Cup and EFL Cup semi-finals. Wednesday will be the eighth game Liverpool has played in the hectic April schedule. The Reds have gone on to score two goals in every match since the start of the month.

Take Liverpool 2-0 against Villarreal at Anfield.

Click on the button below to place your free soccer betting offers at BetUS, one of the best Georgia sports betting sites.

Betting Guides
Gia Nguyen
Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
