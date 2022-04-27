Bucks

How To Watch NBA Playoffs And Stream NBA Games Today For Free April 27

Jeremy Freeborn

There are two games in the NBA Playoffs this evening.

First, the Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Chicago Bulls in game five of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals. The Bucks are leading the best out of seven series three games to one. This past weekend, the Bucks put together two dominant performances in Chicago without Khris Middleton, who is out with a MCL sprain. The Bucks are favoured to reach round two. They are at +660, while the Bucks are at -1000.

In the West, the Golden State Warriors can close out the Denver Nuggets with a win. Denver stayed alive on Sunday with a 126-121 victory. Golden State is winning games without Stephen Curry starting, He is coming off the bench, and so far has been productive, as he is averaging 27.5 points per game.

Watch The NBA Playoffs | TV Channel and Live Stream for NBA Playoff Games Tonight

Check out the table below for the NBA Playoff scheduled for April 27.

TIME ET
NBA PLAYOFF GAMES
TV CHANNEL
7:30pm
Bulls vs. Bucks
ROUND 1, GAME 5
TNT/TSN3
10pm
Nuggets vs. Warriors
ROUND 1, GAME 5
TNT/Sportsnet 360

According to exstreamist.com, the best places to watch NBA games online for free are Hulu Live and FUBO TV. New users can sign up for a free trial and live stream the NBA Playoffs for free.

 

Topics  
Bucks Bulls NBA Nuggets Warriors
Jeremy Freeborn
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn
Jeremy Freeborn
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To Bucks

NBA Player Props Best Bets for NBA Playoffs Round 1 Game 5 April 27 Today

NBA Player Props | Best Bets for NBA Playoffs Round 1 Game 5 (April 27)

James Foglio  •  4h
NBA Playoffs First Round Game 5 Best Bets, Odds and Picks for April 27
NBA Playoffs First Round Game 5 Best Bets, Odds and Picks for April 27
James Foglio  •  6h
What Sports To Watch On TV This Weekend April 16&17
Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 15 2022
NBA Expert Picks Best Bets for Today's NBA Games
NBA Expert Picks – Best Bets for the NBA Games Today
James Foglio  •  Apr 5 2022
Free NBA Picks and Parlays
NBA Picks and Parlays | NBA Odds and Parlay Bets for Tonight’s Games
James Foglio  •  Mar 31 2022
Breaking down Giannis Antetokounmpo’s remarkable Game 6
Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 22 2021
Giannis Antetokounmpo not concerned about Bucks’ losing streak
M B  •  Feb 19 2021