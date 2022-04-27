How To Watch NBA Playoffs And Stream NBA Games Today For Free April 27

There are two games in the NBA Playoffs this evening.

First, the Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Chicago Bulls in game five of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals. The Bucks are leading the best out of seven series three games to one. This past weekend, the Bucks put together two dominant performances in Chicago without Khris Middleton, who is out with a MCL sprain. The Bucks are favoured to reach round two. They are at +660, while the Bucks are at -1000.

In the West, the Golden State Warriors can close out the Denver Nuggets with a win. Denver stayed alive on Sunday with a 126-121 victory. Golden State is winning games without Stephen Curry starting, He is coming off the bench, and so far has been productive, as he is averaging 27.5 points per game.

Watch The NBA Playoffs | TV Channel and Live Stream for NBA Playoff Games Tonight

Check out the table below for the NBA Playoff scheduled for April 27.

TIME ET NBA PLAYOFF GAMES TV CHANNEL 7:30pm Bulls vs. Bucks ROUND 1, GAME 5 TNT/TSN3 10pm Nuggets vs. Warriors ROUND 1, GAME 5 TNT/Sportsnet 360

According to exstreamist.com, the best places to watch NBA games online for free are Hulu Live and FUBO TV. New users can sign up for a free trial and live stream the NBA Playoffs for free.