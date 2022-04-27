Kentucky Derby 2022: Horses, Odds, and Time

The most exciting two minutes in sports, the Kentucky Derby kicks off the first leg of the Triple Crown at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky on Saturday, May 7.
The 2022 Kentucky Derby field will host the top three-year-old thoroughbred horses in the most exciting horse race of the year. Epicenter, Zandon, and White Abarrio will be the front runners in the 10-furlong race.
Scroll down below for more information on the Kentucky Derby horses, betting odds, and time.
Watch Kentucky Derby 2022 | Kentucky Derby TV Channel and Live Stream
- 🏇 Triple Crown Race: Kentucky Derby
- 📅 Kentucky Derby Date: Saturday, May 7, 2022
- 🕛 Kentucky Derby Time: 2:30 pm ET
- 📺 Kentucky Derby TV Channel: NBC
- 📺 Kentucky Derby Live Stream: Youtube TV | FuboTV | DAZN
- 🏟 Kentucky Derby Venue: Churchill Downs | Louisville, Kentucky
- 🎲 Kentucky Derby Odds: Epicenter +500 | Zandon +700 | Taiba +700
Kentucky Derby Horses | Kentucky Derby Entries
There is an average of 20,000 Thoroughbred foals per year in each crop. That means only about 0.001% or about twenty horses that have a chance to compete in the Run for the Roses.
The top Kentucky Derby horses are decided through a point system. Five months before the Kentucky Derby, starting in September, thoroughbred horses have the opportunity to earn points in each race based on a 10-4-2-1 scale.
The point scale goes as follows:
- 10 points go to the winner
- 4 points to the runner up
- 2 points to the third-place finisher
- 1 point to the fourth-place finisher
For the first leg of the triple crown, the Kentucky Derby horses have been released. Coming in at a first place, Epicenter has earned 164 points while Zandon has 114 points, good for second place.
Check out the chart below for the list of the top Kentucky Derby horses racing at Churchill Downs in 2022.
|Rank
|Kentucky Derby Horses
|Total Points
|Non-Restricted Stakes Earnings
|1
|Epicenter
|164
|$940,000
|2
|Zandon
|114
|$663,500
|3
|White Abarrio
|112
|$769,650
|4
|Mo Donegal
|112
|$561,500
|5
|Tiz the Bomb
|110
|$1,012,610
|6
|Cyberknife
|100
|$752,000
|7
|Crown Pride (JPN)
|100
|$671,544
|8
|Taiba
|100
|$450,000
|9
|Simplification
|74
|$482,150
|10
|Smile Happy
|70
|$499,410
|11
|Classic Causeway
|66
|$466,100
|12
|Tawny Port
|60
|$351,400
|13
|Barber Road
|58
|$589,700
|14
|Un Ojo
|54
|$655,000
|15
|Early Voting
|50
|$277,500
|16
|Messier
|40
|$390,000
|17
|Zozos
|40
|$200,000
|18
|Summer is Tomorrow
|40
|$200,000
|19
|Charge It
|40
|$188,000
|20
|Happy Jack
|30
|$52,000
|21
|Pioneer Medina
|25
|$116,000
|22
|In Due Time
|24
|$113,800
|23
|Ethereal Road
|22
|$231,000
|24
|Rich Strike
|21
|$74,500
|25
|Rattle N Roll
|20
|$344,000
|26
|Bye Bye Bobby
|20
|$176,700
|27
|Skippylongstocking
|20
|$86,350
|28
|Major General
|18
|$251,525
|29
|Golden Glider
|15
|$87,250
Kentucky Derby Odds | Odds to Win the Kentucky Derby
The current Louisiana Derby winner, Epicenter, is the odds on favorite to win the Kentucky Derby. Trained by Steven M. Asmussen and owned by Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC, Epicenter is priced at +500, the best odds to win the Kentucky Derby.
While in a close second, Zandon comes in with 114 points and +700 odds to win. Trained by Chad Brown, Zandon finished 1st at the Blue Grass Stakes in Lexington and will be among the favorites with the best Kentucky Derby odds.
Another Kentucky Derby favorite, Taiba has +700 odds to win the Run for the Roses. Undefeated so far this season under trainer Tim Yakteen, Taiba took home the Santa Anita Derby and MSW.
For a complete breakdown of the best horse racing odds for the Kentucky Derby from BetOnline, check out the chart below.
|Kentucky Derby
|Horse Racing Odds
|BetOnline Free Play
|Epicenter
|+500
|Zandon
|+700
|Taiba
|+700
|Messier
|+900
|Mo Donegal
|+1200
|White Abarrio
|+1200
|Charge It
|+1200
|Smile Happy
|+1600
|Cyberknife
|+1600
|Simplification
|+2000
|Tiz the Bomb
|+2500
