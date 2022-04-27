Kentucky Derby 2022: Horses, Odds, and Time

The most exciting two minutes in sports, the Kentucky Derby kicks off the first leg of the Triple Crown at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky on Saturday, May 7.

The 2022 Kentucky Derby field will host the top three-year-old thoroughbred horses in the most exciting horse race of the year. Epicenter, Zandon, and White Abarrio will be the front runners in the 10-furlong race.

Scroll down below for more information on the Kentucky Derby horses, betting odds, and time.

Watch Kentucky Derby 2022 | Kentucky Derby TV Channel and Live Stream

🏇 Triple Crown Race: Kentucky Derby

Kentucky Derby 📅 Kentucky Derby Date: Saturday, May 7, 2022

Saturday, May 7, 2022 🕛 Kentucky Derby Time: 2:30 pm ET

2:30 pm ET 📺 Kentucky Derby TV Channel: NBC

NBC 📺 Kentucky Derby Live Stream: Youtube TV | FuboTV | DAZN

Youtube TV | FuboTV | DAZN 🏟 Kentucky Derby Venue: Churchill Downs | Louisville, Kentucky

Churchill Downs | Louisville, Kentucky 🎲 Kentucky Derby Odds: Epicenter +500 | Zandon +700 | Taiba +700

Kentucky Derby Horses | Kentucky Derby Entries

There is an average of 20,000 Thoroughbred foals per year in each crop. That means only about 0.001% or about twenty horses that have a chance to compete in the Run for the Roses.

The top Kentucky Derby horses are decided through a point system. Five months before the Kentucky Derby, starting in September, thoroughbred horses have the opportunity to earn points in each race based on a 10-4-2-1 scale.

The point scale goes as follows:

10 points go to the winner

4 points to the runner up

2 points to the third-place finisher

1 point to the fourth-place finisher

For the first leg of the triple crown, the Kentucky Derby horses have been released. Coming in at a first place, Epicenter has earned 164 points while Zandon has 114 points, good for second place.

Check out the chart below for the list of the top Kentucky Derby horses racing at Churchill Downs in 2022.

Rank Kentucky Derby Horses Total Points Non-Restricted Stakes Earnings 1 Epicenter 164 $940,000 2 Zandon 114 $663,500 3 White Abarrio 112 $769,650 4 Mo Donegal 112 $561,500 5 Tiz the Bomb 110 $1,012,610 6 Cyberknife 100 $752,000 7 Crown Pride (JPN) 100 $671,544 8 Taiba 100 $450,000 9 Simplification 74 $482,150 10 Smile Happy 70 $499,410 11 Classic Causeway 66 $466,100 12 Tawny Port 60 $351,400 13 Barber Road 58 $589,700 14 Un Ojo 54 $655,000 15 Early Voting 50 $277,500 16 Messier 40 $390,000 17 Zozos 40 $200,000 18 Summer is Tomorrow 40 $200,000 19 Charge It 40 $188,000 20 Happy Jack 30 $52,000 21 Pioneer Medina 25 $116,000 22 In Due Time 24 $113,800 23 Ethereal Road 22 $231,000 24 Rich Strike 21 $74,500 25 Rattle N Roll 20 $344,000 26 Bye Bye Bobby 20 $176,700 27 Skippylongstocking 20 $86,350 28 Major General 18 $251,525 29 Golden Glider 15 $87,250

Kentucky Derby Odds | Odds to Win the Kentucky Derby

The current Louisiana Derby winner, Epicenter, is the odds on favorite to win the Kentucky Derby. Trained by Steven M. Asmussen and owned by Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC, Epicenter is priced at +500, the best odds to win the Kentucky Derby.

While in a close second, Zandon comes in with 114 points and +700 odds to win. Trained by Chad Brown, Zandon finished 1st at the Blue Grass Stakes in Lexington and will be among the favorites with the best Kentucky Derby odds.

Another Kentucky Derby favorite, Taiba has +700 odds to win the Run for the Roses. Undefeated so far this season under trainer Tim Yakteen, Taiba took home the Santa Anita Derby and MSW.

For a complete breakdown of the best horse racing odds for the Kentucky Derby from BetOnline, check out the chart below.

Kentucky Derby Horse Racing Odds BetOnline Free Play Epicenter +500 Zandon +700 Taiba +700 Messier +900 Mo Donegal +1200 White Abarrio +1200 Charge It +1200 Smile Happy +1600 Cyberknife +1600 Simplification +2000 Tiz the Bomb +2500

