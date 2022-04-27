News

Kentucky Derby 2022: Horses, Odds, and Time

Gia Nguyen
Kentucky Derby 2022: Horses, Odds, and Time

The most exciting two minutes in sports, the Kentucky Derby kicks off the first leg of the Triple Crown at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky on Saturday, May 7.

The 2022 Kentucky Derby field will host the top three-year-old thoroughbred horses in the most exciting horse race of the year. Epicenter, Zandon, and White Abarrio will be the front runners in the 10-furlong race.

Horse racing fans looking to bet on the Kentucky Derby this season can get in on the action at the best US racebooks. With free horse racing betting offers and free bets, bettors don’t have to be at the track to profit from the Kentucky Derby.

Scroll down below for more information on the Kentucky Derby horses, betting odds, and time.

The Best Horse Racing Betting Sites for the Kentucky Derby

Horse racing fans don’t have to be at the track to get the best Kentucky Derby experience.

Instead, horse racing fans can find better value at the top online sportsbooks. With free horse racing betting offers and free bets, fans can bet on the Kentucky Derby for free.

Check out the chart below to get the best horse racing betting sites for the Kentucky Derby.

Watch Kentucky Derby 2022 | Kentucky Derby TV Channel and Live Stream

  • 🏇 Triple Crown Race: Kentucky Derby
  • 📅 Kentucky Derby Date: Saturday, May 7, 2022
  • 🕛 Kentucky Derby Time: 2:30 pm ET
  • 📺 Kentucky Derby TV Channel: NBC
  • 📺 Kentucky Derby Live Stream: Youtube TV | FuboTV | DAZN
  • 🏟 Kentucky Derby Venue: Churchill Downs | Louisville, Kentucky
  • 🎲 Kentucky Derby Odds: Epicenter +500 | Zandon +700 | Taiba +700

Kentucky Derby Horses | Kentucky Derby Entries

There is an average of 20,000 Thoroughbred foals per year in each crop. That means only about 0.001% or about twenty horses that have a chance to compete in the Run for the Roses.

The top Kentucky Derby horses are decided through a point system. Five months before the Kentucky Derby, starting in September, thoroughbred horses have the opportunity to earn points in each race based on a 10-4-2-1 scale.

The point scale goes as follows:

  • 10 points go to the winner
  • 4 points to the runner up
  • 2 points to the third-place finisher
  • 1 point to the fourth-place finisher

For the first leg of the triple crown, the Kentucky Derby horses have been released. Coming in at a first place, Epicenter has earned 164 points while Zandon has 114 points, good for second place.

Check out the chart below for the list of the top Kentucky Derby horses racing at Churchill Downs in 2022.

Rank Kentucky Derby Horses Total Points Non-Restricted Stakes Earnings
1 Epicenter 164 $940,000
2 Zandon 114 $663,500
3 White Abarrio 112 $769,650
4 Mo Donegal 112 $561,500
5 Tiz the Bomb 110 $1,012,610
6 Cyberknife 100 $752,000
7 Crown Pride (JPN) 100 $671,544
8 Taiba 100 $450,000
9 Simplification 74 $482,150
10 Smile Happy 70 $499,410
11 Classic Causeway 66 $466,100
12 Tawny Port 60 $351,400
13 Barber Road 58 $589,700
14 Un Ojo 54 $655,000
15 Early Voting 50 $277,500
16 Messier 40 $390,000
17 Zozos 40 $200,000
18 Summer is Tomorrow 40 $200,000
19 Charge It 40 $188,000
20 Happy Jack 30 $52,000
21 Pioneer Medina 25 $116,000
22 In Due Time 24 $113,800
23 Ethereal Road 22 $231,000
24 Rich Strike 21 $74,500
25 Rattle N Roll 20 $344,000
26 Bye Bye Bobby 20 $176,700
27 Skippylongstocking 20 $86,350
28 Major General 18 $251,525
29 Golden Glider 15 $87,250

Kentucky Derby Odds | Odds to Win the Kentucky Derby

The current Louisiana Derby winner, Epicenter, is the odds on favorite to win the Kentucky Derby. Trained by Steven M. Asmussen and owned by Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC, Epicenter is priced at +500, the best odds to win the Kentucky Derby.

While in a close second, Zandon comes in with 114 points and +700 odds to win. Trained by Chad Brown, Zandon finished 1st at the Blue Grass Stakes in Lexington and will be among the favorites with the best Kentucky Derby odds.

Another Kentucky Derby favorite, Taiba has +700 odds to win the Run for the Roses. Undefeated so far this season under trainer Tim Yakteen, Taiba took home the Santa Anita Derby and MSW.

For a complete breakdown of the best horse racing odds for the Kentucky Derby from BetOnline, check out the chart below.

Kentucky Derby Horse Racing Odds BetOnline Free Play
Epicenter +500 BetOnline logo
Zandon +700 BetOnline logo
Taiba +700 BetOnline logo
Messier +900 BetOnline logo
Mo Donegal +1200 BetOnline logo
White Abarrio +1200 BetOnline logo
Charge It +1200 BetOnline logo
Smile Happy +1600 BetOnline logo
Cyberknife +1600 BetOnline logo
Simplification +2000 BetOnline logo
Tiz the Bomb +2500 BetOnline logo

News
Gia Nguyen
Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
