Mexico Open Tee Times, Field and Weather Forecast

The Mexico Open starts Thursday from Vallarta. Also known as Abierto Mexicano de Golf, this event has prestige because it is a national championship. There are a record number of Mexicans in the Mexico Open field this year.

Below, we’ll break down the field, tee times, and weather forecast.

Mexico Open Field | 2022 Mexico Open Match Play Odds

Here are the latest Mexico Open odds from BetOnline, one of the best golf betting sites:

Mexico Open Tee Times (All Times Central)

Check out the Mexico Open tee times below.

7:45 a.m.