NBA Playoffs First Round Game 5 Best Bets, Odds and Picks for April 27

On Wednesday, two contests are scheduled for Game 5 of the first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs

YouTube TV, fuboTV and Hulu with Live TV offer free trials for streaming.

Best NBA Bets Today | Predictions and Picks for the NBA Games Today

Moreover, for today’s first-round Game 5 matchups of the 2022 NBA Playoffs, the Chicago Bulls are taking on the Milwaukee Bucks at 7:30 p.m. ET. Next, the Denver Nuggets play the Golden State Warriors at 10 p.m. ET. Both Game 5 contests will air live on TNT. Unfortunately, fuboTV does not carry the network on any of their streaming service packages. So, YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV are better options.

Best NBA Bets: Bulls vs Bucks Pick — Bucks -12.5 (-110)

Entering Wednesday night’s rematch, the Bulls are heavy 12.5-point underdogs on the road. If the Bucks win tonight, they will advance to the next round. Milwaukee blew out Chicago in Game 4, winning 119-95 at United Center. Giannis Antetokounmpo finished his performance with another double-double. He amassed 32 points and 17 rebounds in 35 minutes played. In the fourth quarter, the Bucks also outscored them 29-21.

Additionally, the Bulls have four players listed on their injury report: SG Zach LaVine (out), SG Alex Caruso (questionable), PG Lonzo Ball (out for the season) and SG Matt Thomas (out). Yesterday, LaVine was added to the league’s health and safety protocols list. He was downgraded to out hours ago. Counting their Game 4 defeat, the Bulls are now 2-18 in their last 20 meetings versus the Bucks.

Bulls vs Bucks Prediction | NBA Playoffs

Furthermore, the Bucks have two players on their injury report: PG George Hill (questionable) and SG Khris Middleton (out indefinitely). Middleton needs two weeks to recover from a sprained left knee injury. If Milwaukee advances to the next round, he will likely miss the next series as well. For significant betting trends, the Bucks are 0-5 ATS in their past five home games. Not to mention, the total has gone under in seven of Milwaukee’s previous eight meetings versus Chicago.

According to the point spread consensus, 58% of gamblers are trusting the Bulls to cover the spread at Fiserv Forum. With respect to the point total consensus, 70% of bettors are anticipating the total will go under 217.5. After analyzing the information above, think about picking the Bucks to advance, they will cover the spread and the total will go over 217.5. DeMar DeRozan is not enough for Chicago. Other NBA playoffs first round picks, Game 5 best bets and odds are on the main page.

Best NBA Bets: Free Nuggets vs Warriors Pick — Warriors -9 (-110)

Next, the Warriors are nine-point favorites over the Nuggets at home tonight. Oddsmakers are expecting Golden State to close out this series in Game 5. Both teams’ injury reports remain the same for this contest. In Game 4, the Nuggets defeated them 126-121 at Ball Arena to avoid a four-game sweep. Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets in scoring with 37 points. Denver shot 48.4% from beyond the arc.

To add to the statistics above, Denver is 1-4 ATS in its last five contests. Also, the total has gone over in six of the Nuggets’ past seven road games. Even if they pull away with a win tonight, the team is delaying the inevitable. They are simply outmatched, especially on offense. The Warriors’ Stephen Curry put up 33 points in Game 4, whereas Klay Thompson finished his performance with 32 points.

Nuggets vs Warriors Prediction | NBA Playoffs

Equally important, the Warriors are 8-2 ATS in their previous 10 games played. And the total has gone over in Golden State’s last five contests. Plus, the team is 7-2 ATS in its past nine matchups against Denver at home. However, one other betting trend that favors the Nuggets concerns prior games played on this day of the week. The Warriors are 1-5 in their past six contests played on a Wednesday.

Upon further review of the point spread consensus, 66% of bettors are putting bets down on the Nuggets to cover the spread at Chase Center. Though, 87% of gamblers are predicting the point total will go over 225.5. In the end, pick the Warriors to win tonight, they will cover the spread and the total will go over 225.5. More NBA playoffs first round picks, Game 5 best bets and odds are on the main page.

