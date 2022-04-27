News

President Biden’s Approval Rating Holds Steady at 42%

Alex Mac
U.S. President Joe Biden’s approval rating remains steady heading into the spring of 2022. Recent polls have indicated that President Biden holds a 42% approval rating among the U.S. population. The centrist-democrat and former U.S. senator won the 2020 U.S. Presidential election by a +4.4% margin and received more than 81 million votes, the most votes ever cast for a candidate in U.S. presidential election history.

Since then, President Biden has tip-toed through a minefield of potential scandal and political discourse, as the 46th President has had to navigate through the endemic phase of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the eruption of war in Europe between NATO ally Ukraine and the Russian Federation.

Odds on President Biden’s Approval Rating for May 1st, 2022

Recent polls show that U.S. President Joe Biden holds a 42% approval rating. An additional poll from the Harvard Institute of Politics has indicated that Biden’s approval rating among young people has fallen 5% since the fall of 2021, and a whopping 18% since this time last year. Based on the current betting line, President Joe Biden is favored to hold onto an approval rating of at least 42% by the end of April, with the odds set at -120 on the 46th President remaining above the 42% mark until at least May 1st.

For full betting odds on the Biden Approval Rating prop, check out the table below.

President Biden’s
Approval Rating
May 1st, 2022		 President Biden
Odds		 BetOnline
Free Play
42% – 42.99% -120 BetOnline logo
41% – 41.99% +110 BetOnline logo
43% or Higher +750 BetOnline logo
40% – 40.99% +1800 BetOnline logo
Under 40% +12,500 BetOnline logo

What will Joe Biden’s average approval rating be according to fivethirtyeight.com on May 1st, 2022?

2024 U.S. Election Odds | Biden 2024 Odds

Despite pulling in the largest voter count in U.S. election history, President Joe Biden is still behind former U.S. President Donald Trump when it comes to odds for the 2024 U.S. Presidential Election. Biden’s Vice-President, Kamala Harris, is lined at 10-1 odds to win the 2024 U.S. presidential election, while Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is lined at odds of +500.

For more betting odds on the 2024 U.S. Presidential Election, check out the table below.

To Win
2024 U.S Presidential Election		 U.S. Election
Odds		 BetOnline
Free Play
Donald Trump Sr. +300 BetOnline logo
Joe Biden +400 BetOnline logo
Ron DeSantis +500 BetOnline logo
Kamala Harris +1000 BetOnline logo

While President Biden managed to earn the most votes ever cast for one candidate in a U.S. election, his approval rating has dropped dramatically since defeating the incumbent Republican president Donald Trump back in 2020. Biden has stumbled on promises concerning student loan debt, gun control, and COVID-19 response. Although the Democratic President has managed to hang his hat on the U.S. military’s withdrawal from Afghanistan, and his support for Ukraine during the ongoing Russian invasion.

Whether or not President Biden can hold onto a 42% approval rating throughout the summer remains to be seen, but the tough sledding for the U.S. President should continue on into the summer of 2022, and towards the 2022 mid-term elections this fall.

Topics  
News
