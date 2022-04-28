News

Americans Plan to Delete Twitter After Elon Musk Buys Company | Will Musk Keep Donald Trump’s Twitter Account Suspended?

Gia Nguyen
Americans Plan to Delete Twitter After Elon Musk Buys Company | Will Musk Restore Donald Trump's Twitter Account?

Americans have decided to delete Twitter as a protest to the recent purchase from Tesla founder Elon Musk.

Elon Musk bought Twitter earlier this week, striking a $44 billion deal to buy the social media platform.

The Best Politics Betting Sites with Elon Musk Odds

Gambling Sites
Highlights
Register
125% Welcome Bonus Worth Up to $2,500
Minimum deposit of $100 is required to claim the welcome bonus. Use BetUS promo code 'JOIN125' to claim. You must bet on odds of 2.8:1 or higher. The offer is subject to a 14-day time limit. Max cash out limits apply.
Register on BetUS
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer + 2 Free Bets
Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus
Register on BetOnline
$500 Sports Betting Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x.
Register on XBet
$1,000 Bonus to Bet on Sports
No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply.
Register on MyBookie
$750 Bitcoin Betting Offer
Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded.
Register on Bovada

West Coast Residents Want To Delete Twitter Following Musk Purchase

Since the deal was announced, several high-profile Twitter accounts have seen huge swings in their follower numbers.

It appears US residents along the West Coast have been most affected by the news.

Musk uprooted his Tesla empire and moved the headquarters from Silicon Valley to Texas, a move that doesn’t seem to be forgotten among Twitter users on the West Coast.

According to a study from BetOnline, residents in Oregon, Washington, and New Jersey have been most affected by the purchase.

Meanwhile, California comes in at No. 8 on the list.

RELATED: Trump Odds Shift After Contempt of Court Case in NY | Trump 2024 Odds

Twitter Hashtags Trending After Elon Musk Purchase

The study was done by analyzing the location of trending Twitter hashtags after news broke that Musk had bought Twitter.

To obtain the data, BetOnline used a social media geo-tracking tool to gather more than 90,000 tweets that contained the following hashtags over the past three days:

  • #deletetwitter
  • #leavingtwitter
  • #goodbyetwitter
  • #canceltwitter
  • #boycotttwitter
  • #byetwitter
  • #deleteyouraccount

RELATED: President Biden’s Approval Rating Holds Steady at 42%

Top 10 States That Want To Delete Twitter

Oregon and Washington were most in favor of leaving Twitter, coming in at No. 1 and No. 2, respectively. Meanwhile California, Michigan, and Virginia rounded out the list.

Check out the top 10 states that want to delete Twitter below:

1. Oregon
2. Washington
3. New Jersey
4. New Mexico
5. Maryland
6. Nevada
7. Colorado
8. California
9. Michigan
10. Virginia

What Are The Odds That Elon Musk Keeps Donald Trump’s Twitter Account Suspended?

Will Elon Musk Restore Trump Twitter Odds BetOnline Free Play
Yes +110 BetOnline logo
No -150 BetOnline logo

According to the top politics betting sites, Trump’s Twitter account is likely to remain inactive.

Trump’s Twitter account, @RealDonaldTrump, was suspended while he was president and has yet to have his account restored.

BetOnline is offering +110 odds for Trump to have his Twitter account activated and -150 odds for it to remain banned.

RELATED: Elon Musk Buys Twitter, Will He Keep Trump Twitter Account Suspended?

More Politics Betting Offers

Gambling Sites
Highlights
Register
125% Welcome Bonus, Up To $2,500
Minimum deposit of $100 is required to claim the welcome bonus. Use BetUS promo code 'JOIN125' to claim. You must bet on odds of 2.8:1 or higher. The offer is subject to a 14-day time limit. Max cash out limits apply.
Register on BetUS
100% Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets
Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus
Register on BetOnline
$500 Sports Betting Offer Awarded in Free Bets
The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x.
Register on XBet
$1,000 Sportsbook Bonus in Free Bets
No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply.
Register on MyBookie
$750 Bitcoin Betting Offer for Sports
100% deposit match up to $3,000 with your first deposit. Promo code CAWELCOME100 must be used to claim. Wagering requirements : 30x (live betting and craps do not qualify for rollover requirements). Maximum wager of 50% of your deposit in one bet.
Register on Bovada
100% Deposit Bonus, Up to $500
Minimum deposit of $35 applies to qualify for the offer. The maximum limit is $500. 12x rollover applies with this offer.
Register on GTbets
$1,000 Sportsbook Signup Bonus
Max free play amount is capped at $1000. Minimum deposit to qualify is $100. Deposit must be made using cryptocurrency to claim. Offer can be used once only. Rollover is 10x. Redeemable only on the sportsbook.
Register on BUSR
$1,000 Sportsbook Welcome Bonus
50% deposit up to $1,000. You must enter sportsbetting.ag promo code SB1000 to claim the bonus. You must deposit at least $55 to claim. Wager requirement: the bonus comes with a 10x turnover. Deposits using Neteller and Skrill are not valid for this promotion. Validity period: 30 days. The offer is valid for the site’s sportsbook ONLY. This bonus is for new customers/first-time depositors in Canada and USA
Register on Sportsbetting.ag
$750 Sports Betting Signup Bonus
100% Up to $50 bonus. Receive up to $50 on each on your first 3 deposits within 100 days of sign up. Bonus code must be entered immediately after you deposit and before you place any wager. Offer subject to rollover requirements of 8x at minimum odds of 1.5. Maximum of $50 of each bet counts towards wager requirements. Cannot be used on horse racing.
Register on Everygame
Topics  
News
Gia Nguyen
Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen
Gia Nguyen
Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Related To News

NBA Playoffs First Round Game 6 Best Bets Odds and Picks for April 28

NBA Playoffs First Round Game 6 Best Bets, Odds and Picks for April 28

James Foglio  •  6min
Kentucky Derby 2022: Horses, Odds, and Time
Kentucky Derby 2022: Horses, Odds, and Time
Gia Nguyen  •  11h
NBA Player Props Best Bets for NBA Playoffs Round 1 Game 5 April 27 Today
NBA Player Props | Best Bets for NBA Playoffs Round 1 Game 5 (April 27)
James Foglio  •  23h
Crypto News: Lucky Block Adds Welterweight Champion Florian Marku to Boxing Roster
Crypto News: Lucky Block Adds Welterweight Champion Florian Marku to Boxing Roster Before Next Fight
Gia Nguyen  •  23h
NBA Playoffs First Round Game 5 Best Bets, Odds and Picks for April 27
NBA Playoffs First Round Game 5 Best Bets, Odds and Picks for April 27
James Foglio  •  Apr 27 2022
President Biden's Approval Rating Holds Steady at 42%
President Biden’s Approval Rating Holds Steady at 42%
Alex Mac  •  Apr 27 2022
NBA Player Props Best Bets for NBA Playoffs Round 1 Game 5 more
NBA Player Props | Best Bets for NBA Playoffs Round 1 Game 5 (April 26)
James Foglio  •  Apr 27 2022