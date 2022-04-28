Americans have decided to delete Twitter as a protest to the recent purchase from Tesla founder Elon Musk.

Elon Musk bought Twitter earlier this week, striking a $44 billion deal to buy the social media platform.

West Coast Residents Want To Delete Twitter Following Musk Purchase

Since the deal was announced, several high-profile Twitter accounts have seen huge swings in their follower numbers.

SCOOP: Some Twitter users noticed massive follower drop-offs yesterday. Twitter just confirmed to @NBCNews that this activity was organic, not automated. In short: The same day Elon Musk bought Twitter, a lot of people deactivated their accounts. Twitter's Statement below. pic.twitter.com/V7is7tZYq2 — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) April 27, 2022

It appears US residents along the West Coast have been most affected by the news.

Musk uprooted his Tesla empire and moved the headquarters from Silicon Valley to Texas, a move that doesn’t seem to be forgotten among Twitter users on the West Coast.

According to a study from BetOnline, residents in Oregon, Washington, and New Jersey have been most affected by the purchase.

Meanwhile, California comes in at No. 8 on the list.

Twitter Hashtags Trending After Elon Musk Purchase

The study was done by analyzing the location of trending Twitter hashtags after news broke that Musk had bought Twitter.

To obtain the data, BetOnline used a social media geo-tracking tool to gather more than 90,000 tweets that contained the following hashtags over the past three days:

#deletetwitter

#leavingtwitter

#goodbyetwitter

#canceltwitter

#boycotttwitter

#byetwitter

#deleteyouraccount

Top 10 States That Want To Delete Twitter

Oregon and Washington were most in favor of leaving Twitter, coming in at No. 1 and No. 2, respectively. Meanwhile California, Michigan, and Virginia rounded out the list.

Check out the top 10 states that want to delete Twitter below:

1. Oregon

2. Washington

3. New Jersey

4. New Mexico

5. Maryland

6. Nevada

7. Colorado

8. California

9. Michigan

10. Virginia

What Are The Odds That Elon Musk Keeps Donald Trump’s Twitter Account Suspended?

Will Elon Musk Restore Trump Twitter Odds BetOnline Free Play Yes +110 No -150

According to the top politics betting sites, Trump’s Twitter account is likely to remain inactive.

Trump’s Twitter account, @RealDonaldTrump, was suspended while he was president and has yet to have his account restored.

BetOnline is offering +110 odds for Trump to have his Twitter account activated and -150 odds for it to remain banned.

