Giannis, Bucks Advance To Second Round Of NBA Playoffs

The defending world champion Milwaukee Bucks completed their first tasks on their repeat to another title on Wednesday as they were able to take down the Chicago Bulls and advanced to the second round of the NBA playoffs.

After an interesting first two games between Milwaukee and Chicago, the Bucks came out and showed Chicago that they don’t belong on the same court as them. Milwaukee took care of business in games 3, 4, and 5 behind Giannis Antetokounmpo being the best player in the world. He finished game 5 with 33 points and nine rebounds in just 29 minutes.

Can The Bucks Beat The Celtics In Round 2?

The series between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Boston Celtics might be one of the best playoff series that the game has seen in quite some time. It would be likely that whoever wins the series ends up winning the Eastern Conference.

Both teams have superstars on the court with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jayson Tatum. They also have second and third options in Jrue Holiday and Jaylen Brown. Both teams truly are the two best in the Eastern Conference and it will be a treat for fans to watch.

One thing to keep in mind here from Milwaukee is that they’re not going to have Khris Middleton for at least the first few games of the series. It still hasn’t been confirmed how long his injury is actually going to take for him to recover from, but from the looks of things at the moment, he’s most likely going to miss the first two games, at the very least.

Bucks vs Celtics Odds to Win the Series

The odds to win the series are actually going to see the Celtics being favorites at -185. Because Milwaukee doesn’t have Middleton, it makes sense.

NBA Playoff Odds Bucks Celtics BetOnline Free Play Odds to Win the Series +155 -185

When Does The Second Round Of The NBA Playoffs Start?

The second round of the NBA playoffs is going to be starting on Sunday. The first game of this series is going to be played at 1 EST and will take place at the TD Garden in Boston.