How to Bet on NFL Draft 2022 | California Sports Betting Guide

Alex Mac
The first round of the NFL Draft 2022 takes place this Thursday, April 28th from the Linq Promenade, on the Las Vegas strip in Paradise, Nevada. Georgia Bulldogs defensive end Travon Walker is a -500 favorite to be the first pick in this year’s NFL draft. The defensive stand-out from Thomaston, Georgia declared for the 2022 NFL Draft just five days after winning the 2022 College Football national championship with his home-state Bulldogs.

While California sports betting is still not fully legalized and regulated, betting on the NFL Draft 2022 in California is still very possible. To learn more about how to bet on the NFL Draft 2022 in California while cashing in on the best California sports betting offers available, continue reading as we explore the best NFL betting bonuses for this year’s NFL draft.

The Best California Sports Betting Sites for NFL Draft 2022

How to Bet on NFL Draft 2022 in California

California sports betting is still not recognized as state law, but betting on the NFL Draft 2022 is still very possible in the Golden State. For a step-by-step guide on how to bet on the NFL Draft in California, check out the instructions below.

  1. Click here to get your betting bonus for the NFL Draft 2022
  2. Sign up and make a qualifying deposit at BetOnline
  3. Get your California sports betting bonus for NFL Draft 2022
  4. Place your free bets on NFL Draft 2022 in California

NFL Draft 2022 Odds | First Pick Odds for 2022 NFL Draft

Georgia Bulldogs defensive end Travon Walker is the -500 betting favorite to be drafted first overall in the 2022 NFL Draft. Meanwhile, fellow defensive end Aidan Hutchinson is lined at odds of +325 to be the surprise first pick in the draft.

For full betting odds on the first pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, check out the odds table below.

Player NFL Draft Odds BetOnline Free Play
Travon Walker -500 BetOnline logo
Aidan Hutchison +325 BetOnline logo
Ikem Ekwonu +775 BetOnline logo
Kayvon Thibodeaux +3300 BetOnline logo
Evan Neal +3300 BetOnline logo

*All NFL Draft betting odds taken from BetOnline

Betting on the NFL Draft is easier in the state of California now than ever before. If you’ve never wagered on the NFL draft before, we’ve got you covered. Continue reading to find out the best California sports betting sites available for betting on this year’s NFL draft from Las Vegas.

1. BetOnline— $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 3 Free Bets on NFL Draft 2022

One of the best NFL betting sites, BetOnline offers a wide variety of california sports betting offers and free bets for the NFL Draft

🏆 Founded 2004
Expert Ranking #1 out of 5
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
Recommended For Free NFL Bets in California
💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin
💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours
📃 License Panama
📲 Mobile Betting Yes

BetOnline is one of the top California sports betting sites available for betting on the 2022 NFL Draft. Sign-up with BetOnline now and California residents will receive a 50% deposit bonus of up to $1,000. Terms and conditions apply, see below for more details.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Must Deposit using BetOnline Promo Code BOL1000
  • Minimum Deposit of $55
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Free Bets expire in 30 days

Bet on the NFL Draft 2022 in California with BetOnline today by clicking the link below now.

Get Free NFL Draft Bets at BetOnline

2. XBet – $500 in Free Bets for the 2022 NFL Draft in GA

One of the best California sports betting sites offering the most competitive golf odds and betting bonuses for the NFL Draft

🏆 Founded 2013
Expert Ranking #2 out of 5
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500
Recommended For Live NFL Draft Betting in California
💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple
💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours
📃 License Curacao
📲 Mobile Betting Yes

XBet is one of the most basic and user-friendly California sportsbooks available for wagering on this year’s NFL draft. Get started with XBet now to bet on the NFL draft and cash in on a great NFL betting matched deposit bonus of up to $500, exclusively for residents of California.

XBet Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Must Deposit using XBet Promo Code XBET50
  • Minimum Deposit of $45
  • 7x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum California Sports Betting Bonus of $500
  • Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Click below to get started with XBet today and bet on NFL Draft 2022 in California now.

Claim Your XBet Bonus

3. MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on NFL Draft 2022 in GA
NFL fans can take advantage of free California sports betting offers, bets, bonuses on their first deposit at MyBookie

🏆 Founded 2003
Expert Ranking #3 out of 5
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
Recommended For The Best NFL Draft Odds in California
💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple
💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours
📃 License Curacao
📲 Mobile Betting Yes

MyBookie is one of the most popular California online gambling sites available for the biggest sporting events of the year, and the 2022 NFL draft is no expectation. If you’re looking to bet on the NFL draft with bitcoin, or other cryptocurrencies, MyBookie is the place for you. Get started with MyBookie now and receive a 100% deposit bonus of up to $1,000 just for signing up. Terms and conditions apply.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code MYB50
  • Minimum Deposit of $50
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum California Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
  • Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Bet on the NFL Draft 2022 in California with MyBookie today by clicking the link below now.

Join MyBookie Now

NFL Draft 2022 Predictions | Expert Draft Picks for Round 1

Over the past three years, the average amount of wide receivers drafted in the NFL draft is thirty-three, with an average per-round of 4.7 wide receivers drafted. The current betting line for the number of receivers drafted in this year’s draft is currently set at 6.5, with the Under lined at odds of -135. Considering there haven’t been more than six receivers drafted in the first round of the NFL draft over the last three years, it’s safe to say that this defense heavy draft will not be the outlier for that statistic. With this in mind, bet on the ‘Under 6.5 WRs drafted in the first round’ prop at -135 via BetOnline.

Betting Guides
Alex Mac
Canadian odds writer, researcher, and contributor for TheSportsDaily. Follow on Twitter @CombatOddsHQ
Alex Mac
Canadian odds writer, researcher, and contributor for TheSportsDaily. Follow on Twitter @CombatOddsHQ
