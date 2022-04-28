How to Bet on NFL Draft 2022 in FL | Florida Sports Betting Guide

In Florida, sports betting isn’t legal yet but football fans can still place their best bets on the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have the first pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. After rumors broke that the Jaguars preferred Georgia pass rusher Trayvon Walker over defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, Walker became a heavy favorite to end up as the number 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft. Currently, Walker has -550 odds to be the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft while Hutchinson offers some added value at +450 odds.

How to Watch the NFL Draft in Florida

📅 NFL Draft Start Date: April 28, 2022

April 28, 2022 🕛 NFL Draft Time: 8 pm ET

8 pm ET 📺 NFL Draft TV Channel: ESPN | ABC

ESPN | ABC 🏟 NFL Draft Venue: Draft Theater | Las Vegas, Nevada

Draft Theater | Las Vegas, Nevada 🎲 NFL Draft Odds: Travon Walker -500 | Aidan Hutchinson +325 | Ikem Ekwonu +775

NFL Draft Betting Odds | NFL Draft Odds for Number 1 Pick

For quite some time Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson was a lock to be the number one overall pick in the NFL Draft. However, with the NFL Draft approaching, Georgia’s Travon Walker has become the favorite to go first overall. Walker leads the candidates to be the No. 1 pick with his odds shortening to -500 at the top Florida sports betting sites.

While the Jacksonville Jaguars pass on Hutchinson’s high floor, they could opt to go for an offensive lineman with the first pick.

If the Jaguars are trying to protect Lawrence long-term, it wouldn’t be a surprise if offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu goes first overall. Ekwonu odds have shortened leading up to the NFL Draft at +775 odds.

Check out the chart below for NFL betting odds for the 2022 NFL Draft from BetOnline, one of the best Florida sports betting sites.

Player NFL Draft Odds Play Travon Walker -500 Aidan Hutchinson +325 Iken Ekwonu +775 Kayvon Thibodeaux +3300 Evan Neal +3300 Malik Willis +6600

NFL Draft Picks and Predictions | Best Bets for NFL Draft 2022

It’s hard to go against the grain at No. 1 overall but there could be some value when targeting selections after the first two picks.

In fact, the fourth overall pick in the NFL Draft appears to be something close to a lock. New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh is a defensive-minded coach that could use a few extra playmakers on defense.

Sauce Gardener, a cornerback from Cincinnati, fits the bill here. He has an elite mix of size, length, and ball skills that should make him an immediate difference-maker in the secondary. At +300 odds to be the No. 4 pick, he trails only Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson, who should be long gone before the Jets make their first-round pick.

Take Sauce Gardener to go No. 4 overall in the NFL Draft.

