How to Bet on NFL Draft 2022 in FL | Florida Sports Betting Guide

In Florida, sports betting isn’t legal yet but football fans can still place their best bets on the 2022 NFL Draft. 

The Jacksonville Jaguars have the first pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. After rumors broke that the Jaguars preferred Georgia pass rusher Trayvon Walker over defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, Walker became a heavy favorite to end up as the number 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft. Currently, Walker has -550 odds to be the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft while Hutchinson offers some added value at +450 odds.

To learn how to bet on NFL Draft 2022 in Florida and claim free bets for NFL Draft prop bets, scroll down below.

The Best Florida Sports Betting Sites for the 2022 NFL Draft

With the Jaguars set to make the first overall pick, the top Florida sportsbooks are handing out free bets and sports betting offers for the NFL draft.

Check out the list below for the top Florida sports betting sites for the NFL Draft.

How to Bet on the NFL Draft in Florida

While football fans have to wait on the Florida sports betting market to open up, the top online sportsbooks make it simple for fans to bet on the NFL Draft.

To learn how to bet on the NFL Draft in Florida, check out the list below.

  1. Click here to get your football betting offers for the NFL Draft
  2. Sign up and make a qualifying deposit
  3. Get your Florida sports betting bonus for the NFL Draft
  4. Place your free NFL Draft bets at the best Florida sports betting sites

Florida Football Betting | How to Watch the NFL Draft in Florida

  • 📅 NFL Draft Start Date: April 28, 2022
  • 🕛 NFL Draft Time: 8 pm ET
  • 📺 NFL Draft TV Channel: ESPN | ABC
  • 🏟 NFL Draft Venue: Draft Theater | Las Vegas, Nevada
  • 🎲 NFL Draft Odds: Travon Walker -500 | Aidan Hutchinson +325 | Ikem Ekwonu +775

NFL Draft Betting Odds | NFL Draft Odds for Number 1 Pick

For quite some time Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson was a lock to be the number one overall pick in the NFL Draft. However, with the NFL Draft approaching, Georgia’s Travon Walker has become the favorite to go first overall. Walker leads the candidates to be the No. 1 pick with his odds shortening to -500 at the top Florida sports betting sites.

While the Jacksonville Jaguars pass on Hutchinson’s high floor, they could opt to go for an offensive lineman with the first pick.

If the Jaguars are trying to protect Lawrence long-term, it wouldn’t be a surprise if offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu goes first overall. Ekwonu odds have shortened leading up to the NFL Draft at +775 odds.

Check out the chart below for NFL betting odds for the 2022 NFL Draft from BetOnline, one of the best Florida sports betting sites.

Player NFL Draft Odds Play
Travon Walker -500 BetOnline logo
Aidan Hutchinson +325 BetOnline logo
Iken Ekwonu +775 BetOnline logo
Kayvon Thibodeaux +3300 BetOnline logo
Evan Neal +3300 BetOnline logo
Malik Willis +6600 BetOnline logo

The Best Football Betting Sites for the NFL Draft in Florida

Football fans can boost their bankroll before betting on the NFL Draft by claiming free Florida sports betting offers and free bets .

With free NFL bets, football fans can minimize their risk of betting on the fun but unpredictable NFL Draft.

To learn more about the top Florida sports betting offers available for the 2022 NFL Draft, scroll down below.

1. BetUS – $3,125 in Free Bets for the 2022 NFL Draft

Get free Florida sports betting offers and free bets for the NFL Draft at BetUs. Learn how to bet on the NFL Draft at top online sportsbooks like BetUS

🏆 Founded 1994
Expert Ranking #1 out of 5
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 125% Deposit Bonus, Up To $3,125
Recommended For Biggest NFL Betting Offers in Florida
💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bank Transfer
💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours
📃 License Curacao
📲 Mobile Betting Yes

Football fans looking for the biggest sports betting offers in Florida should start by signing up for BetUS. One of the oldest Florida sports betting apps, BetUS offers a 125% welcome bonus offer up to $3,125 for the NFL Draft.

BetUS Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $100
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Florida Sports Betting Bonus of $2500
  • FL Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
Claim Your BetUS Bonus

2. BetOnline— $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 3 Free Bets on the NFL Draft

Learn how to bet on the NFL Draft at one of the top Florida sports betting sites, BetOnline. Get free bets and NFL betting offers for the 2022 NFL Draft

🏆 Founded 2004
Expert Ranking #2 out of 5
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
Recommended For Free NFL Bets in Florida
💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin
💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours
📃 License Panama
📲 Mobile Betting Yes

One of the best Florida sports betting sites, BetOnline is giving away $1,000 in football betting offers for the NFL Draft. In addition, football fans can cash in competitive NFL Draft betting odds and an NFL Mock Draft Contest with up to $10,000 in cash prizes.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $55
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Free Bets expire in 30 days
Get Free NFL Bets at BetOnline

3. MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on the NFL Draft 2022

Get the best NFL betting odds, Florida sports betting offers and free bets at MyBookie, one of the top NFL betting sites

🏆 Founded 2003
Expert Ranking #3 out of 5
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
Recommended For The Best NFL Betting Odds In Florida
💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple
💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours
📃 License Curacao
📲 Mobile Betting Yes

MyBookie is one of the leading Florida online gambling sites offering reduced juice on NFL betting odds. New members can receive up to $1,000 in free Florida sports betting offers on their first deposit at MyBookie.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $50
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Florida Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
  • FL Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
Join MyBookie Now

NFL Draft Picks and Predictions | Best Bets for NFL Draft 2022

It’s hard to go against the grain at No. 1 overall but there could be some value when targeting selections after the first two picks. 

In fact, the fourth overall pick in the NFL Draft appears to be something close to a lock. New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh is a defensive-minded coach that could use a few extra playmakers on defense. 

Sauce Gardener, a cornerback from Cincinnati, fits the bill here. He has an elite mix of size, length, and ball skills that should make him an immediate difference-maker in the secondary. At +300 odds to be the No. 4 pick, he trails only Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson, who should be long gone before the Jets make their first-round pick. 

Take Sauce Gardener to go No. 4 overall in the NFL Draft.

Click on the button below to place your free football bets on the NFL Draft at BetUS, one of the best Florida sports betting sites.

