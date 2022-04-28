Betting Guides

How to Bet on NFL Draft 2022 in GA | Georgia Sports Betting Guide

Gia Nguyen
how to bet on NFL Draft 2022 in Georgia

Georgia sports betting isn’t legal yet but Atlanta Falcons fans can still bet on the NFL Draft with the best online sportsbooks.

After moving on from longtime quarterback Matt Ryan, Atlanta will begin its rebuilding process with the No. 8 overall pick in the NFL Draft. The Falcons are expected to add to their offense, which is expected to take a step back during the 2022-23 NFL season.

With the Falcons picking eighth, the best Georgia sports betting sites are giving away up to $6,375 in free bets for the NFL Draft. Read on to learn how to bet on the NFL Draft in Georgia and get free NFL betting offers.

The Best Georgia Sports Betting Sites for the 2022 NFL Draft

For the 2022 NFL Draft, the best Georgia sports betting sites are offering free bets and NFL Mock Draft betting contests with up to $10,000 in cash in prizes.

Check out the top NFL Draft betting sites below.

Gambling Sites
Highlights
Register
125% Welcome Bonus Worth Up to $2,500
Minimum deposit of $100 is required to claim the welcome bonus. Use BetUS promo code 'JOIN125' to claim. You must bet on odds of 2.8:1 or higher. The offer is subject to a 14-day time limit. Max cash out limits apply.
Register on BetUS
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer + 2 Free Bets
Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus
Register on BetOnline
$500 Sports Betting Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x.
Register on XBet
$1,000 Bonus to Bet on Sports
No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply.
Register on MyBookie
$750 Bitcoin Betting Offer
Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded.
Register on Bovada

RELATED: The Best NFL Betting Sites

How to Bet on the NFL Draft in Georgia

With the best online sportsbooks, betting on the NFL Draft in Georgia is quick and easy. Just sign up, deposit, and get free bets for the NFL Draft instantly added to your account.

To learn how to bet on NFL Draft 2022 in Georgia and claim free bets, check out our guide below.

  1. Click here to get your football betting offers for the NFL Draft
  2. Sign up and make a qualifying deposit
  3. Get your Georgia sports betting bonus for the NFL Draft
  4. Place your free NFL Draft bets at the best Georgia sports betting sites

Georgia Football Betting | How to Watch the NFL Draft in Georgia

  • 📅 NFL Draft Start Date: April 28, 2022
  • 🕛 NFL Draft Time: 8 pm ET
  • 📺 NFL Draft TV Channel: ESPN | ABC
  • 🏟 NFL Draft Venue: Draft Theater | Las Vegas, Nevada
  • 🎲 NFL Draft Odds: Travon Walker -500 | Aidan Hutchinson +325 | Ikem Ekwonu +775

RELATED: NFL Draft 2022: Betting Odds, Predictions, Picks, And Best Bets

NFL Draft Betting Odds | NFL Draft Odds for the Number 1 Pick

For quite some time Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson was a lock to be the number one overall pick in the NFL Draft. However, with the NFL Draft approaching, Georgia’s Travon Walker has become the favorite to go first overall. Walker leads the candidates to be the No. 1 pick with his odds shortening to -500 at the top Georgia sports betting sites.

While the Jacksonville Jaguars pass on Hutchinson’s high floor, they could opt to go for an offensive lineman with the first pick.

If the Jaguars are trying to protect Lawrence long-term, it wouldn’t be a surprise if offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu goes first overall. Ekwonu odds to go No. 1 have shortened leading up to the NFL Draft at +775 odds.

Check out the chart below for NFL betting odds for the 2022 NFL Draft from BetOnline, one of the best Georgia sports betting sites.

Player NFL Draft Odds Play
Travon Walker -500 BetOnline logo
Aidan Hutchinson +325 BetOnline logo
Iken Ekwonu +775 BetOnline logo
Kayvon Thibodeaux +3300 BetOnline logo
Evan Neal +3300 BetOnline logo
Malik Willis +6600 BetOnline logo

The Best Football Betting Sites for the NFL Draft in Georgia

While the NFL season is months away, Georgia residents can get in on the football betting action during the NFL Draft. With free Georgia sports betting offers and free bets, football fans can minimize their risk of betting on the NFL Draft.

For more information on the best Georgia sportsbooks and the NFL betting offers available for the Draft, scroll down below

1. BetUS – $2,500 in Free Bets for the 2022 NFL Draft

Get Georgia sports betting offers and free bets for the NFL Draft at BetUS. Learn how to bet on the NFL Draft at top online sportsbooks like BetUS

🏆 Founded 1994
Expert Ranking #1 out of 5
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 125% Deposit Bonus, Up To $3,125
Recommended For Biggest Football Betting Offer in Georgia
💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bank Transfer
💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours
📃 License Curacao
📲 Mobile Betting Yes

Football fans looking for the biggest sports betting offers in Georgia should start by signing up for BetUS. One of the oldest Georgia sports betting apps, BetUS offers a 125% welcome bonus offer up to $2,500 for the NFL Draft.

BetUS Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $100
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Georgia Sports Betting Bonus of $2500
  • GA Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
Claim Your BetUS Bonus

2. BetOnline— $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 3 Free Bets on the NFL Draft

Learn how to bet on the NFL Draft at one of the top Georgia sports betting sites, BetOnline. Get free bets and NFL betting offers for the 2022 NFL Draft

🏆 Founded 2004
Expert Ranking #2 out of 5
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
Recommended For Free Football Bets in Georgia
💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin
💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours
📃 License Panama
📲 Mobile Betting Yes

One of the best Georgia sports betting sites, BetOnline is giving away $1,000 in football betting offers for the NFL Draft. In addition, football fans can cash in competitive NFL betting odds and an NFL Mock Draft Contest with up to $10,000 in cash prizes.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $55
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Free Bets expire in 30 days

Click the button to claim your free bets and NFL Draft betting bonus at BetOnline.

Get Free NFL Bets at BetOnline

3. MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on the NFL Draft 2022

Get the best NFL betting odds, Georgia sports betting offers and free bets at MyBookie, one of the top NFL betting sites

🏆 Founded 2003
Expert Ranking #3 out of 5
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
Recommended For The Best Football Betting Odds In Georgia
💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple
💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours
📃 License Curacao
📲 Mobile Betting Yes

MyBookie is one of the leading Georgia online gambling sites offering reduced juice on NFL betting odds. New members can receive up to $1,000 in free Georgia sports betting offers on their first deposit at MyBookie.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $50
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Georgia Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
  • GA Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Click below to claim your NFL Draft betting offer at MyBookie today.

Join MyBookie Now

NFL Draft Picks and Predictions | Best Bets for NFL Draft 2022

Atlanta showed that it wasn’t afraid to use a high draft pick on a skill player last year, selecting tight end Kyle Pitts with the No. 4 overall pick.

In 2022, the Falcons find themselves in a similar position. After losing wide receiver Calvin Ridley for a year due to a sports betting scandal, the Falcons suddenly find themselves in need of playmakers on the offensive side of the ball.

There is still some doubt as to whether or not Ridley will ever suit up in a Falcons’ uniform again, so taking a WR makes sense at No. 8.

Ohio State wide receiver fills an immediate need at wide receiver and could be Ridley’s eventual replacement. With elite body control and excellent hands, Wilson has all the tools necessary to be a No. 1 wide receiver at the next level.

Wilson currently has -145 odds to be the first wide receiver selected in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Take Garrett Wilson (-145) to be the first wide receiver off of the board in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Click on the button below to claim your free bets on the NFL Draft at BetUS, one of the best Georgia sports betting sites.

Gambling Sites
Highlights
Register
125% Welcome Bonus, Up To $2,500
Minimum deposit of $100 is required to claim the welcome bonus. Use BetUS promo code 'JOIN125' to claim. You must bet on odds of 2.8:1 or higher. The offer is subject to a 14-day time limit. Max cash out limits apply.
Register on BetUS
100% Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets
Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus
Register on BetOnline
$500 Sports Betting Offer Awarded in Free Bets
The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x.
Register on XBet
$1,000 Sportsbook Bonus in Free Bets
No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply.
Register on MyBookie
$750 Bitcoin Betting Offer for Sports
100% deposit match up to $3,000 with your first deposit. Promo code CAWELCOME100 must be used to claim. Wagering requirements : 30x (live betting and craps do not qualify for rollover requirements). Maximum wager of 50% of your deposit in one bet.
Register on Bovada
100% Deposit Bonus, Up to $500
Minimum deposit of $35 applies to qualify for the offer. The maximum limit is $500. 12x rollover applies with this offer.
Register on GTbets
$1,000 Sportsbook Signup Bonus
Max free play amount is capped at $1000. Minimum deposit to qualify is $100. Deposit must be made using cryptocurrency to claim. Offer can be used once only. Rollover is 10x. Redeemable only on the sportsbook.
Register on BUSR
$1,000 Sportsbook Welcome Bonus
50% deposit up to $1,000. You must enter sportsbetting.ag promo code SB1000 to claim the bonus. You must deposit at least $55 to claim. Wager requirement: the bonus comes with a 10x turnover. Deposits using Neteller and Skrill are not valid for this promotion. Validity period: 30 days. The offer is valid for the site’s sportsbook ONLY. This bonus is for new customers/first-time depositors in Canada and USA
Register on Sportsbetting.ag
$750 Sports Betting Signup Bonus
100% Up to $50 bonus. Receive up to $50 on each on your first 3 deposits within 100 days of sign up. Bonus code must be entered immediately after you deposit and before you place any wager. Offer subject to rollover requirements of 8x at minimum odds of 1.5. Maximum of $50 of each bet counts towards wager requirements. Cannot be used on horse racing.
Register on Everygame
Topics  
Betting Guides
Gia Nguyen
Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen
Gia Nguyen
Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Related To Betting Guides

how to bet on NFL Draft 2022 in Ohio

How to Bet on NFL Draft 2022 in OH | Ohio Sports Betting Guide

Gia Nguyen  •  1h
How to Bet on NFL Draft 2022 | Nevada Sports Betting Guide
How to Bet on NFL Draft 2022 | Nevada Sports Betting Guide
Alex Mac  •  1h
how to bet on nfl draft 2022 in north carolina
How to Bet on NFL Draft 2022 in NC | North Carolina Sports Betting Guide
Gia Nguyen  •  1h
how to bet on nfl draft 2022 in texas
How to Bet on NFL Draft 2022 in TX | Texas Sports Betting Guide
Gia Nguyen  •  1h
How to Bet on NFL Draft 2022 in FL | Florida Sports Betting Guide
Gia Nguyen  •  1h
How to Bet on NFL Draft 2022 | New York Sports Betting Guide
How to Bet on NFL Draft 2022 | New York Sports Betting Guide
Alex Mac  •  2h
How to Bet on NFL Draft 2022 | California Sports Betting Guide
How to Bet on NFL Draft 2022 | California Sports Betting Guide
Alex Mac  •  3h