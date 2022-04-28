How to Bet on NFL Draft 2022 in GA | Georgia Sports Betting Guide

Georgia sports betting isn’t legal yet but Atlanta Falcons fans can still bet on the NFL Draft with the best online sportsbooks.

After moving on from longtime quarterback Matt Ryan, Atlanta will begin its rebuilding process with the No. 8 overall pick in the NFL Draft. The Falcons are expected to add to their offense, which is expected to take a step back during the 2022-23 NFL season.

With the Falcons picking eighth, the best Georgia sports betting sites are giving away up to $6,375 in free bets for the NFL Draft.

The Best Georgia Sports Betting Sites for the 2022 NFL Draft

For the 2022 NFL Draft, the best Georgia sports betting sites are offering free bets and NFL Mock Draft betting contests with up to $10,000 in cash in prizes.

Check out the top NFL Draft betting sites below.



How to Bet on the NFL Draft in Georgia

With the best online sportsbooks, betting on the NFL Draft in Georgia is quick and easy.

To learn how to bet on NFL Draft 2022 in Georgia and claim free bets, check out our guide below.

Georgia Football Betting | How to Watch the NFL Draft in Georgia

📅 NFL Draft Start Date: April 28, 2022

April 28, 2022 🕛 NFL Draft Time: 8 pm ET

8 pm ET 📺 NFL Draft TV Channel: ESPN | ABC

ESPN | ABC 🏟 NFL Draft Venue: Draft Theater | Las Vegas, Nevada

Draft Theater | Las Vegas, Nevada 🎲 NFL Draft Odds: Travon Walker -500 | Aidan Hutchinson +325 | Ikem Ekwonu +775

NFL Draft Betting Odds | NFL Draft Odds for the Number 1 Pick

For quite some time Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson was a lock to be the number one overall pick in the NFL Draft. However, with the NFL Draft approaching, Georgia’s Travon Walker has become the favorite to go first overall. Walker leads the candidates to be the No. 1 pick with his odds shortening to -500 at the top Georgia sports betting sites.

While the Jacksonville Jaguars pass on Hutchinson’s high floor, they could opt to go for an offensive lineman with the first pick.

If the Jaguars are trying to protect Lawrence long-term, it wouldn’t be a surprise if offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu goes first overall. Ekwonu odds to go No. 1 have shortened leading up to the NFL Draft at +775 odds.

Check out the chart below for NFL betting odds for the 2022 NFL Draft from BetOnline, one of the best Georgia sports betting sites.

Player NFL Draft Odds Play Travon Walker -500 Aidan Hutchinson +325 Iken Ekwonu +775 Kayvon Thibodeaux +3300 Evan Neal +3300 Malik Willis +6600

The Best Football Betting Sites for the NFL Draft in Georgia

While the NFL season is months away, Georgia residents can get in on the football betting action during the NFL Draft. With free Georgia sports betting offers and free bets, football fans can minimize their risk of betting on the NFL Draft.

For more information on the best Georgia sportsbooks and the NFL betting offers available for the Draft, scroll down below

NFL Draft Picks and Predictions | Best Bets for NFL Draft 2022

Atlanta showed that it wasn’t afraid to use a high draft pick on a skill player last year, selecting tight end Kyle Pitts with the No. 4 overall pick.

In 2022, the Falcons find themselves in a similar position. After losing wide receiver Calvin Ridley for a year due to a sports betting scandal, the Falcons suddenly find themselves in need of playmakers on the offensive side of the ball.

There is still some doubt as to whether or not Ridley will ever suit up in a Falcons’ uniform again, so taking a WR makes sense at No. 8.

Ohio State wide receiver fills an immediate need at wide receiver and could be Ridley’s eventual replacement. With elite body control and excellent hands, Wilson has all the tools necessary to be a No. 1 wide receiver at the next level.

Wilson currently has -145 odds to be the first wide receiver selected in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Take Garrett Wilson (-145) to be the first wide receiver off of the board in the 2022 NFL Draft.

