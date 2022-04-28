How to Bet on NFL Draft 2022 in NC | North Carolina Sports Betting Guide

North Carolina sports betting is legal but football fans don’t have to drive to the nearest casino to bet on the NFL Draft in 2022.

The Carolina Panthers hold the sixth pick in the NFL Draft First Round on Friday evening. Despite being in desperate need of a starting-caliber quarterback, Carolina is expected to draft an offensive lineman with the selection.

With the NFL Draft order set, the top online sportsbooks are giving away free NFL betting offers and bonuses. Below, we’ll break down how to bet on NFL Draft 2022 in North Carolina and claim up to $6,375 in free NFL bets.

North Carolina Football Betting | How to Watch the NFL Draft in North Carolina

📅 NFL Draft Start Date: April 28, 2022

April 28, 2022 🕛 NFL Draft Time: 8 pm ET

8 pm ET 📺 NFL Draft TV Channel: ESPN | ABC

ESPN | ABC 🏟 NFL Draft Venue: Draft Theater | Las Vegas, Nevada

Draft Theater | Las Vegas, Nevada 🎲 NFL Draft Odds: Travon Walker -500 | Aidan Hutchinson +325 | Ikem Ekwonu +775

NFL Draft Betting Odds | NFL Draft Odds for Number 1 Pick

For quite some time Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson was a lock to be the number one overall pick in the NFL Draft. However, with the NFL Draft approaching, Georgia’s Travon Walker has become the favorite to go first overall. Walker leads the candidates to be the No. 1 pick with his odds shortening to -500 at the top North Carolina sports betting sites.

While the Jacksonville Jaguars pass on Hutchinson’s high floor, they could opt to go for an offensive lineman with the first pick.

If the Jaguars are trying to protect Lawrence long-term, it wouldn’t be a surprise if offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu goes first overall. Ekwonu odds have shortened leading up to the NFL Draft at +775 odds.

Check out the chart below for NFL betting odds for the 2022 NFL Draft from BetOnline, one of the best North Carolina sports betting sites.

Player NFL Draft Odds Play Travon Walker -500 Aidan Hutchinson +325 Ikem Ekwonu +775 Kayvon Thibodeaux +3300 Evan Neal +3300 Malik Willis +6600

NFL Draft Picks and Predictions | Best Bets for NFL Draft 2022

The Carolina Panthers have the sixth overall pick in the NFL Draft but it’s hard to tell which direction the Panthers will go in Round 1.

While most Panthers fans are hoping that the franchise will select a quarterback with their NFL Draft first round pick, Carolina may opt to go for the best player available. Three offensive lineman are expected to go in the top-10 in the 2022 NFL Draft. That means at least one of Ikem Ekwonu, Evan Neal, or Charles Cross will be available for the taking.

With Ekwonu and Neal likely to be off the board by the No. 6 pick, Carolina will likely have to settle for Cross in this spot. Unless there’s a trade here, it’s hard to see the Panthers passing up an opportunity to solidify their offensive line.

Take Charles Cross with the No. 6 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

