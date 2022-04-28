Betting Guides

How to Bet on NFL Draft 2022 in NC | North Carolina Sports Betting Guide

Gia Nguyen
North Carolina sports betting is legal but football fans don’t have to drive to the nearest casino to bet on the NFL Draft in 2022.

The Carolina Panthers hold the sixth pick in the NFL Draft First Round on Friday evening. Despite being in desperate need of a starting-caliber quarterback, Carolina is expected to draft an offensive lineman with the selection.

With the NFL Draft order set, the top online sportsbooks are giving away free NFL betting offers and bonuses. Below, we’ll break down how to bet on NFL Draft 2022 in North Carolina and claim up to $6,375 in free NFL bets.

The Best North Carolina Sports Betting Sites for the 2022 NFL Draft

The top North Carolina sports betting sites are making it easy for football fans to bet on the 2022 NFL Draft.

With free NFL betting offers and free bets, football fans don’t have to break their bankroll to bet on Round 1 of the NFL Draft.

For a list of the best North Carolina sportsbooks for the 2022 NFL Draft, scroll down below.

How to Bet on NFL Draft 2022 in North Carolina

With North Carolina sports betting legal in the Old North State, football fans can bet on the NFL Draft from their mobile device at the top online sportsbooks.

To learn how to bet on NFL Draft 2022 in North Carolina, check out the list below.

  1. Click here to get your football betting offers for the NFL Draft
  2. Sign up and make a qualifying deposit
  3. Get your North Carolina sports betting bonus for the NFL Draft
  4. Place your free NFL Draft bets at the best North Carolina sports betting sites

North Carolina Football Betting | How to Watch the NFL Draft in North Carolina

  • 📅 NFL Draft Start Date: April 28, 2022
  • 🕛 NFL Draft Time: 8 pm ET
  • 📺 NFL Draft TV Channel: ESPN | ABC
  • 🏟 NFL Draft Venue: Draft Theater | Las Vegas, Nevada
  • 🎲 NFL Draft Odds: Travon Walker -500 | Aidan Hutchinson +325 | Ikem Ekwonu +775

RELATED: NFL Draft 2022: Betting Odds, Predictions, Picks, And Best Bets

NFL Draft Betting Odds | NFL Draft Odds for Number 1 Pick

For quite some time Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson was a lock to be the number one overall pick in the NFL Draft. However, with the NFL Draft approaching, Georgia’s Travon Walker has become the favorite to go first overall. Walker leads the candidates to be the No. 1 pick with his odds shortening to -500 at the top North Carolina sports betting sites.

While the Jacksonville Jaguars pass on Hutchinson’s high floor, they could opt to go for an offensive lineman with the first pick.

If the Jaguars are trying to protect Lawrence long-term, it wouldn’t be a surprise if offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu goes first overall. Ekwonu odds have shortened leading up to the NFL Draft at +775 odds.

Check out the chart below for NFL betting odds for the 2022 NFL Draft from BetOnline, one of the best North Carolina sports betting sites.

Player NFL Draft Odds Play
Travon Walker -500 BetOnline logo
Aidan Hutchinson +325 BetOnline logo
Ikem Ekwonu +775 BetOnline logo
Kayvon Thibodeaux +3300 BetOnline logo
Evan Neal +3300 BetOnline logo
Malik Willis +6600 BetOnline logo

The Best Football Betting Sites for the NFL Draft in North Carolina

The top NFL betting sites are giving away free North Carolina sports betting offers and free bets to football fans for the NFL Draft.

To learn more about the top North Carolina sports betting offers available for the NFL Draft, scroll down below.

1. BetUS – $3,125 in Free Bets for the 2022 NFL Draft

Get free North Carolina sports betting offers and free bets for the NFL Draft at BetUs. Learn how to bet on the NFL Draft at top online sportsbooks like BetUS

🏆 Founded 1994
Expert Ranking #1 out of 5
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 125% Deposit Bonus, Up To $3,125
Recommended For Biggest Football Betting Offer in North Carolina
💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bank Transfer
💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours
📃 License Curacao
📲 Mobile Betting Yes

Football fans looking for the biggest sports betting offers in North Carolina should start by signing up for BetUS. One of the oldest North Carolina sports betting apps, BetUS offers a 125% welcome bonus offer up to $3,125 for the NFL Draft.

BetUS Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $100
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • North Carolina Sports Betting Bonus of $2500
  • Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
Claim Your BetUS Bonus

2. BetOnline— $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 3 Free Bets on the NFL Draft

Learn how to bet on the NFL Draft at one of the top North Carolina sports betting sites, BetOnline. Get free bets and NFL betting offers for the 2022 NFL Draft

🏆 Founded 2004
Expert Ranking #2 out of 5
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
Recommended For Free Football Bets in North Carolina
💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin
💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours
📃 License Panama
📲 Mobile Betting Yes

One of the best North Carolina sports betting sites, BetOnline is giving away $1,000 in football betting offers for the NFL Draft. In addition, football fans can cash in competitive NFL betting odds.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $55
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Free Bets expire in 30 days
Get Free NFL Bets at BetOnline

3. MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on the NFL Draft 2022

Get the best NFL betting odds, North Carolina sports betting offers and free bets at MyBookie, one of the top NFL betting sites

🏆 Founded 2003
Expert Ranking #3 out of 5
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
Recommended For The Best Football Betting Odds In North Carolina
💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple
💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours
📃 License Curacao
📲 Mobile Betting Yes

MyBookie is one of the leading North Carolina online gambling sites offering reduced juice on NFL betting odds. New members can receive up to $1,000 in free North Carolina sports betting offers on their first deposit at MyBookie.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $50
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • North Carolina Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
  • Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
Join MyBookie Now

NFL Draft Picks and Predictions | Best Bets for NFL Draft 2022

The Carolina Panthers have the sixth overall pick in the NFL Draft but it’s hard to tell which direction the Panthers will go in Round 1.

While most Panthers fans are hoping that the franchise will select a quarterback with their NFL Draft first round pick, Carolina may opt to go for the best player available. Three offensive lineman are expected to go in the top-10 in the 2022 NFL Draft. That means at least one of Ikem Ekwonu, Evan Neal, or Charles Cross will be available for the taking.

With Ekwonu and Neal likely to be off the board by the No. 6 pick, Carolina will likely have to settle for Cross in this spot. Unless there’s a trade here, it’s hard to see the Panthers passing up an opportunity to solidify their offensive line.

Take Charles Cross with the No. 6 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Click on the button below to place your free football bets on the NFL Draft at BetUS, one of the best North Carolina sports betting sites.

Gia Nguyen
Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
