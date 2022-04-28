How to Bet on NFL Draft 2022 in OH | Ohio Sports Betting Guide

Ohio sports betting is legal but the Buckeye State has yet to accept its first bet. With that being said, Cleveland Browns fans can still bet on the 2022 NFL Draft at the best Ohio sports betting sites.

After making a Super Bowl appearance in 2021-22, the Cincinnati Bengals own the second-last pick in Round 1 of the NFL Draft. Meanwhile, the Cleveland Browns remain without a first-round pick but have three draft picks in Round 2 and Round 3.

To learn how to bet on the NFL Draft in Ohio and claim free football bets, check out our betting guide below.

The Best Ohio Sports Betting Sites for the 2022 NFL Draft

The best Ohio sports betting sites are giving away exclusive football betting offers for the 2022 NFL Draft.

Check out the top NFL Draft betting offers below.



RELATED: The Best NFL Betting Sites

How to Bet on the NFL Draft in Ohio

It’s never been easier to bet on the NFL Draft in Ohio. New members can sign up, deposit, and claim free bets for the NFL Draft within seconds, right from their mobile device.

To learn how to bet on NFL Draft 2022 in Ohio and claim free bets, check out our step-by-step instructions below.

Click here to get your football betting offers for the NFL Draft Sign up and make a qualifying deposit Get your Ohio sports betting bonus for the NFL Draft Place your free NFL Draft bets at the best Ohio sports betting sites

Ohio Football Betting | How to Watch the NFL Draft in Ohio

📅 NFL Draft Start Date: April 28, 2022

April 28, 2022 🕛 NFL Draft Time: 8 pm ET

8 pm ET 📺 NFL Draft TV Channel: ESPN | ABC

ESPN | ABC 🏟 NFL Draft Venue: Draft Theater | Las Vegas, Nevada

Draft Theater | Las Vegas, Nevada 🎲 NFL Draft Odds: Travon Walker -500 | Aidan Hutchinson +325 | Ikem Ekwonu +775

RELATED: NFL Draft 2022: Betting Odds, Predictions, Picks, And Best Bets

NFL Draft Betting Odds | NFL Draft Odds for Number 1 Pick

For quite some time Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson was a lock to be the number one overall pick in the NFL Draft. However, with the NFL Draft approaching, Georgia’s Travon Walker has become the favorite to go first overall. Walker leads the candidates to be the No. 1 pick with his odds shortening to -500 at the top Florida sports betting sites.

While the Jacksonville Jaguars pass on Hutchinson’s high floor, they could opt to go for an offensive lineman with the first pick.

If the Jaguars are trying to protect Lawrence long-term, it wouldn’t be a surprise if offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu goes first overall. Ekwonu odds have shortened leading up to the NFL Draft at +775 odds.

Check out the chart below for the best NFL betting odds for the 2022 NFL Draft from BetOnline, one of the best Ohio sports betting sites.

Player NFL Draft Odds Play Travon Walker -500 Aidan Hutchinson +325 Ikem Ekwonu +775 Kayvon Thibodeaux +3300 Evan Neal +3300 Malik Willis +6600

The Best Football Betting Sites for the NFL Draft in Ohio

Football fans can bet on the NFL Draft for free at the top Ohio sportsbooks. With free NFL betting offers and free bets, Ohio residents run zero risk betting on the unpredictable NFL Draft.

For more information on the top Ohio sports betting offers for the 2022 NFL Draft, scroll down below.

1. BetUS – $2,500 in Free Bets for the 2022 NFL Draft

🏆 Founded 1994 ⭐ Expert Ranking #1 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 125% Deposit Bonus, Up To $3,125 ✅ Recommended For Biggest Football Betting Offer in Ohio 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bank Transfer 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

Football fans looking for the biggest sports betting offers in Ohio should start by signing up for BetUS. One of the oldest Ohio sports betting apps, BetUS offers a 125% welcome bonus offer up to $2,500 for the NFL Draft.

BetUS Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $100

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Ohio Sports Betting Bonus of $2500

Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

2. BetOnline— $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 3 Free Bets on the NFL Draft

🏆 Founded 2004 ⭐ Expert Ranking #2 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Free Football Bets in Ohio 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Panama 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

One of the best Ohio sports betting sites, BetOnline is giving away $1,000 in football betting offers for the NFL Draft. In addition, football fans can cash in competitive NFL betting odds and an NFL Mock Draft Contest with up to $10,000 in cash prizes.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Free Bets expire in 30 days

Click the button to claim your free bets and NFL Draft betting bonus at BetOnline.

3. MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on the NFL Draft 2022

🏆 Founded 2003 ⭐ Expert Ranking #3 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For The Best Football Betting Odds In Ohio 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

MyBookie is one of the leading Ohio online gambling sites offering reduced juice on NFL betting odds. New members can receive up to $1,000 in free Ohio sports betting offers on their first deposit at MyBookie.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Ohio Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Click below to claim your NFL Draft betting offer at MyBookie today.

NFL Draft Picks and Predictions | Best Bets for NFL Draft 2022

The NFL Draft might be unpredictable but that doesn’t stop football fans from placing their best bets on some of the top NFL prospects.

Evan Neal is widely considered one of the best offensive lineman in the NFL Draft but his stock has been slipping over the last few weeks. Since then, it seems like Ikem Ekwonu has surpassed him as the top o-line prospect in 2022. With Trayvon Walker and Aidan Hutchinson expected to go 1-2 in the NFL Draft, Ekwonu could end up as the No. 3 overall pick.

That would leave Neal sliding all the way down to No. 5 to the New York Giants, who are hungry for some help to protect quarterback Daniel Jones on the offensive line. Neal has +300 odds to be selected fifth overall, which should leave some value for sharp bettors, especially if Ekwonu ends up as the first lineman drafted.

Take Evan Neal (+300) to be the No. 5 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Click on the button below to claim your free bets on the NFL Draft at BetUS, one of the best Ohio sports betting sites.