How to Bet on NFL Draft 2022 in TX | Texas Sports Betting Guide

Gia Nguyen
how to bet on nfl draft 2022 in texas

Texas sports betting will have to wait at least another year before becoming legal but football fans can still bet on NFL Draft 2022 in the Lone Star State.

The best NFL betting sites allow fans to bet on more than just the NFL Draft first overall pick. In fact, the top online sportsbooks offer a wide variety of NFL Draft odds, betting lines, and prop bets for the draft. Football fans can bet on the first player selected at each position, pick the over-under on draft position, or bet on the exact order of players in the NFL Draft.

Below, we’ll break down how to bet on NFL Draft 2022 in Texas and claim up to $6,375 in free bets.

The Best Texas Sports Betting Sites for the 2022 NFL Draft

The top Texas sportsbooks are offering free bets and football betting offers this weekend for the NFL Draft.

Football fans can get in on the NFL betting action by claiming free bets for Round 1 of the draft.

Check out the list below for the best Texas sports betting sites for the 2022 NFL Draft.

Gambling Sites
Highlights
Register
125% Welcome Bonus Worth Up to $2,500
Minimum deposit of $100 is required to claim the welcome bonus. Use BetUS promo code 'JOIN125' to claim. You must bet on odds of 2.8:1 or higher. The offer is subject to a 14-day time limit. Max cash out limits apply.
Register on BetUS
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer + 2 Free Bets
Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus
Register on BetOnline
$500 Sports Betting Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x.
Register on XBet
$1,000 Bonus to Bet on Sports
No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply.
Register on MyBookie
$750 Bitcoin Betting Offer
Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded.
Register on Bovada

How to Bet on the NFL Draft in Texas

While Texas sports betting isn’t legal, football fans can still bet on the NFL draft at the top online sportsbooks.

In just four easy steps Texans can redeem free football betting offers and bet on the 2022 NFL Draft for free.

For a quick guide on how to bet on NFL Draft 2022, check out the list below.

  1. Click here to get your football betting offers for the NFL Draft
  2. Sign up and make a qualifying deposit
  3. Get your Texas sports betting bonus for the NFL Draft
  4. Place your free NFL Draft bets at the best Texas sports betting sites

Texas Football Betting | How to Watch the NFL Draft in Texas

  • 📅 NFL Draft Start Date: April 28, 2022
  • 🕛 NFL Draft Time: 8 pm ET
  • 📺 NFL Draft TV Channel: ESPN | ABC
  • 🏟 NFL Draft Venue: Draft Theater | Las Vegas, Nevada
  • 🎲 NFL Draft Odds: Travon Walker -500 | Aidan Hutchinson +325 | Iken Ekwonu +775

RELATED: NFL Draft 2022: Betting Odds, Predictions, Picks, And Best Bets

NFL Draft Betting Odds | NFL Draft Odds for Number 1 Pick

For quite some time Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson was a lock to be the number one overall pick in the NFL Draft. However, with the NFL Draft approaching, Georgia’s Travon Walker has become the favorite to go first overall. Walker leads the candidates to be the No. 1 pick with his odds shortening to -500 at the top Florida sports betting sites.

While the Jacksonville Jaguars pass on Hutchinson’s high floor, they could opt to go for an offensive lineman with the first pick.

If the Jaguars are trying to protect Lawrence long-term, it wouldn’t be a surprise if offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu goes first overall. Ekwonu odds have shortened leading up to the NFL Draft at +775 odds.

Check out the chart below for NFL betting odds for the 2022 NFL Draft from BetOnline, one of the best Texas sports betting sites.

Player NFL Draft Odds Play
Travon Walker -500 BetOnline logo
Aidan Hutchinson +325 BetOnline logo
Iken Ekwonu +775 BetOnline logo
Kayvon Thibodeaux +3300 BetOnline logo
Evan Neal +3300 BetOnline logo
Malik Willis +6600 BetOnline logo

The Best Football Betting Sites for the NFL Draft in Texas

With the First Round of the NFL Draft today, the top Texas sports betting sites are letting football fans bet for free.

Football fans can get the best NFL betting odds and betting offers at the top online sportsbooks for the NFL Draft.

For more information on the top Texas sports betting offers, scroll down below.

1. BetUS – $3,125 in Free Bets for the 2022 NFL Draft

Get free Texas sports betting offers and free bets for the NFL Draft at BetUs. Learn how to bet on the NFL Draft at top online sportsbooks like BetUS

🏆 Founded 1994
Expert Ranking #1 out of 5
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 125% Deposit Bonus, Up To $3,125
Recommended For Biggest NFL Betting Offers in Texas
💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bank Transfer
💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours
📃 License Curacao
📲 Mobile Betting Yes

Football fans looking for the biggest sports betting offers in Texas should start by signing up for BetUS. One of the oldest Texas sports betting apps, BetUS offers a 125% welcome bonus offer up to $3,125 for the NFL Draft.

BetUS Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $100
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Texas Sports Betting Bonus of $2500
  • TX Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
Claim Your BetUS Bonus

2. BetOnline— $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 3 Free Bets on the NFL Draft

Learn how to bet on the NFL Draft at one of the top Texas sports betting sites, BetOnline. Get free bets and NFL betting offers for the 2022 NFL Draft

🏆 Founded 2004
Expert Ranking #2 out of 5
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
Recommended For Free NFL Bets in Texas
💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin
💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours
📃 License Panama
📲 Mobile Betting Yes

One of the best Texas sports betting sites, BetOnline is giving away $1,000 in football betting offers for the NFL Draft. In addition, football fans can cash in competitive NFL betting odds.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $55
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Free Bets expire in 30 days
Get Free NFL Bets at BetOnline

3. MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on the NFL Draft 2022

Get the best NFL betting odds, Texas sports betting offers and free bets at MyBookie, one of the top NFL betting sites

🏆 Founded 2003
Expert Ranking #3 out of 5
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
Recommended For The Best NFL Betting Odds In Texas
💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple
💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours
📃 License Curacao
📲 Mobile Betting Yes

MyBookie is one of the leading Texas online gambling sites offering reduced juice on NFL betting odds. New members can receive up to $1,000 in free Texas sports betting offers on their first deposit at MyBookie.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $50
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Texas Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
  • TX Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
Join MyBookie Now

NFL Draft Picks and Predictions | Best Bets for NFL Draft 2022

The Houston Texans have the No. 3 overall pick in the NFL Draft. With the number 3 pick in the NFL Draft, the Texans are a bit of a wild card here. They recently traded star quarterback Deshaun Watson, leaving them thin at the quarterback spot. However, the Texans are expected to go with the best player available here, which should turn out to be Ickey Ekwonu.

Ekwonu has the versatility to play both tackle and guard, making him more of a sure bet in the NFL Draft than some of the other o-line prospects. He’s also expected to be the first of three offensive lineman to go off of the NFL Draft board in the top 10. At +190 odds to be the No. 3 pick, Ekwonu should be a strong bet for NFL fans in Texas this weekend.

Take Ekwonu (+190) to be the No. 3 pick in the NFL Draft.

Click on the button below to place your free football bets on the NFL Draft at BetUS, one of the best Texas sports betting sites.

Betting Guides
