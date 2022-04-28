How to Bet on NFL Draft 2022 in TX | Texas Sports Betting Guide

Texas sports betting will have to wait at least another year before becoming legal but football fans can still bet on NFL Draft 2022 in the Lone Star State.

The best NFL betting sites allow fans to bet on more than just the NFL Draft first overall pick. In fact, the top online sportsbooks offer a wide variety of NFL Draft odds, betting lines, and prop bets for the draft. Football fans can bet on the first player selected at each position, pick the over-under on draft position, or bet on the exact order of players in the NFL Draft.

Below, we’ll break down how to bet on NFL Draft 2022 in Texas and claim up to $6,375 in free bets.

The Best Texas Sports Betting Sites for the 2022 NFL Draft

The top Texas sportsbooks are offering free bets and football betting offers this weekend for the NFL Draft.

Football fans can get in on the NFL betting action by claiming free bets for Round 1 of the draft.

Check out the list below for the best Texas sports betting sites for the 2022 NFL Draft.

How to Bet on the NFL Draft in Texas

While Texas sports betting isn’t legal, football fans can still bet on the NFL draft at the top online sportsbooks.

In just four easy steps Texans can redeem free football betting offers and bet on the 2022 NFL Draft for free.

For a quick guide on how to bet on NFL Draft 2022, check out the list below.

Sign up and make a qualifying deposit at online sportsbooks to place NFL Draft bets.

Texas Football Betting | How to Watch the NFL Draft in Texas

📅 NFL Draft Start Date: April 28, 2022

April 28, 2022 🕛 NFL Draft Time: 8 pm ET

8 pm ET 📺 NFL Draft TV Channel: ESPN | ABC

ESPN | ABC 🏟 NFL Draft Venue: Draft Theater | Las Vegas, Nevada

Draft Theater | Las Vegas, Nevada 🎲 NFL Draft Odds: Travon Walker -500 | Aidan Hutchinson +325 | Iken Ekwonu +775

NFL Draft Betting Odds | NFL Draft Odds for Number 1 Pick

For quite some time Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson was a lock to be the number one overall pick in the NFL Draft. However, with the NFL Draft approaching, Georgia’s Travon Walker has become the favorite to go first overall. Walker leads the candidates to be the No. 1 pick with his odds shortening to -500 at the top Florida sports betting sites.

While the Jacksonville Jaguars pass on Hutchinson’s high floor, they could opt to go for an offensive lineman with the first pick.

If the Jaguars are trying to protect Lawrence long-term, it wouldn’t be a surprise if offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu goes first overall. Ekwonu odds have shortened leading up to the NFL Draft at +775 odds.

Check out the chart below for NFL betting odds for the 2022 NFL Draft from BetOnline, one of the best Texas sports betting sites.

Player NFL Draft Odds Play Travon Walker -500 Aidan Hutchinson +325 Iken Ekwonu +775 Kayvon Thibodeaux +3300 Evan Neal +3300 Malik Willis +6600

The Best Football Betting Sites for the NFL Draft in Texas

With the First Round of the NFL Draft today, the top Texas sports betting sites are letting football fans bet for free.

Football fans can get the best NFL betting odds and betting offers at the top online sportsbooks for the NFL Draft.

For more information on the top Texas sports betting offers, scroll down below.

NFL Draft Picks and Predictions | Best Bets for NFL Draft 2022

The Houston Texans have the No. 3 overall pick in the NFL Draft. With the number 3 pick in the NFL Draft, the Texans are a bit of a wild card here. They recently traded star quarterback Deshaun Watson, leaving them thin at the quarterback spot. However, the Texans are expected to go with the best player available here, which should turn out to be Ickey Ekwonu.

Ekwonu has the versatility to play both tackle and guard, making him more of a sure bet in the NFL Draft than some of the other o-line prospects. He’s also expected to be the first of three offensive lineman to go off of the NFL Draft board in the top 10. At +190 odds to be the No. 3 pick, Ekwonu should be a strong bet for NFL fans in Texas this weekend.

Take Ekwonu (+190) to be the No. 3 pick in the NFL Draft.

