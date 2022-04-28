Betting Guides

How to Bet on NFL Draft 2022 | Nevada Sports Betting Guide

The 2022 NFL Draft kicks off this Thursday, April 28th from the Linq in Las Vegas, Nevada. Georgia Bulldog’s standout defensive end Travon Walker is the strong betting favorite to be picked first in this year’s NFL draft. Nevada sports betting fans can bet on who will be picked first, along with countless other props for this year’s draft. To learn more about how to bet on the NFL Draft 2022 in Nevada, continue reading as we explore the top Nevada sports betting sites available for this year’s NFL Draft.

The Best Nevada Sports Betting Sites for NFL Draft 2022

How to Bet on NFL Draft 2022 in Nevada

Betting on the NFL Draft in Nevada is as simple and easy as it should be. For a step-by-step guide on how to bet on the NFL Draft 2022 in Nevada, check out the instructions below.

  1. Click here to get your betting bonus for the NFL Draft 2022
  2. Sign up and make a qualifying deposit at BetOnline
  3. Get your Nevada sports betting bonus for NFL Draft 2022
  4. Place your free bets on NFL Draft 2022 in Nevada

NFL Draft 2022 Odds | First Pick Odds for 2022 NFL Draft

Georgia Bulldogs defensive end Travon Walker is the -500 betting favorite to be drafted first overall in the 2022 NFL Draft. Meanwhile, fellow defensive end Aidan Hutchinson is lined at odds of +325 to be the surprise first pick in the draft.

For full betting odds on the first pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, check out the odds table below.

Player NFL Draft Odds BetOnline Free Play
Travon Walker -500 BetOnline logo
Aidan Hutchison +325 BetOnline logo
Ikem Ekwonu +775 BetOnline logo
Kayvon Thibodeaux +3300 BetOnline logo
Evan Neal +3300 BetOnline logo

*All NFL Draft betting odds via BetOnline

The Best Nevada Sports Betting Sites for NFL Draft 2022

With Travon Walker lined at such steep odds to be picked first in this year’s NFL Draft 2022, it may be worth looking at other betting options when placing your bets on draft day this year. Luckily, numerous Nevada sports betting sites offer alternative odds and betting props on countless aspects of the 2022 NFL Draft. To find more about the best Nevada sportsbooks available for this year’s NFL draft 2022, continue reading as we explore the top Nevada sports betting bonuses available for Thursday’s draft day.

1. BetOnline— $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 3 Free Bets on NFL Draft 2022

One of the best NFL betting sites, BetOnline offers a wide variety of Nevada sports betting offers and free bets for the NFL Draft

🏆 Founded 2004
Expert Ranking #1 out of 5
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
Recommended For Free NFL Bets in Nevada
💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin
💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours
📃 License Panama
📲 Mobile Betting Yes

BetOnline is one of the top Nevada sports betting sites available for this year’s NFL draft 2022. Sign up with BetOnline and Nevada residents will receive a 50% sign-up bonus worth up to $1,000. Terms and conditions apply, see below for more details.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Must Deposit using BetOnline Promo Code BOL1000
  • Minimum Deposit of $55
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Free Bets expire in 30 days

Bet on the NFL Draft 2022 in Nevada with BetOnline today by clicking the link below now.

Get Free NFL Draft Bets at BetOnline

2. XBet – $500 in Free Bets for the 2022 NFL Draft

One of the best Nevada sports betting sites offering the most competitive golf odds and betting bonuses for the NFL Draft

🏆 Founded 2013
Expert Ranking #2 out of 5
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500
Recommended For Live NFL Draft Betting in Nevada
💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple
💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours
📃 License Curacao
📲 Mobile Betting Yes

XBet is one of the most simple and easy-to-use Nevada online gambling apps for the NFL draft 2022. Sign-up with XBet now and receive a special match deposit bonus of up to $500, exclusively for residents of Nevada. Conditions apply, see below for terms and more details.

XBet Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Must Deposit using XBet Promo Code XBET50
  • Minimum Deposit of $45
  • 7x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Nevada Sports Betting Bonus of $500
  • Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Click below to get started with XBet today and bet on NFL Draft 2022 in Nevada now.

Claim Your XBet Bonus

3. MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on NFL Draft 2022 NFL fans can take advantage of free Nevada sports betting offers, bets, bonuses on their first deposit at MyBookie

🏆 Founded 2003
Expert Ranking #3 out of 5
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
Recommended For The Best NFL Draft Odds in Nevada
💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple
💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours
📃 License Curacao
📲 Mobile Betting Yes

MyBookie is one of the most popular Nevada sports betting sites available and has made a name for itself for being one of the most generous sportsbooks in the industry. Cash in on free bets and loyalty rewards with MyBookie for each major sporting event on the calendar. Sign-up today and receive a special 100% deposit bonus worth up to $1,000, exclusively for NV residents.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code MYB50
  • Minimum Deposit of $50
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Nevada Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
  • Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Bet on the NFL Draft 2022 in Nevada with MyBookie today by clicking the link below now.

Join MyBookie Now

NFL Draft 2022 Predictions | Expert Draft Picks for Round 1

The current betting line on the number of wide receivers drafted in the first round is set at 6.5, with the ‘Under’ lined at chalk odds of -135. Over the last three years, no more than six wide receivers have been drafted in the first round, with an average rate of 4.7 receivers per round since 2019. With this in mind, bet on the Under 6.5 wide receivers drafted in the first round prop at odds of -135 via BetOnline.

