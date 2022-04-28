How to Bet on NFL Draft 2022 | New York Sports Betting Guide

The 2022 NFL Draft is finally here and Georgia Bulldogs defensive end Travon Walker is a steep betting favorite to be the first player selected this year in Las Vegas. The betting market is expecting the first round to be defense-heavy, with the betting line on ‘defensive players drafted’ set at 16.5 players.

New York sports betting fans can bet on this year’s NFL draft 2022 easier than ever before, as state legalization for New York sports betting has recently come to the Empire State.

To learn more about how to bet on the NFL draft 2022 while cashing in on great exclusive NFL betting bonuses offers, continue reading as we explore the top New York sportsbooks available to bet on the NFL Draft.

The Best New York Sports Betting Sites for NFL Draft 2022

How to Bet on NFL Draft 2022 in New York

This year’s NFL draft will mark the first since the state of New York has legalized in-person and online gambling. If you’re brand new to betting on the NFL draft, we’ve got you covered. For a step-by-step guide on how to bet on the NFL Draft 2022 in New York, check out the instructions below.

Click here to get your betting bonus for the NFL Draft 2022 Sign up and make a qualifying deposit at BetOnline Get your New York sports betting bonus for NFL Draft 2022 Place your free bets on NFL Draft 2022 in New York

NFL Draft 2022 Odds | First Pick Odds for 2022 NFL Draft

Georgia Bulldogs defensive end Travon Walker is the -500 betting favorite to be drafted first overall in the 2022 NFL Draft. Meanwhile, fellow defensive end Aidan Hutchinson is lined at odds of +325 to be the surprise first pick in the draft.

For full betting odds on the first pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, check out the odds table below.

Player NFL Draft Odds BetOnline Free Play Travon Walker -500 Aidan Hutchison +325 Ikem Ekwonu +775 Kayvon Thibodeaux +3300 Evan Neal +3300

*All NFL Draft betting odds via BetOnline

The top New York sports betting apps offer a number of alternative markets for this year’s NFL draft. If you’re not into picking the top picks in this year’s rookie selection, don’t sweat it. New York sports betting sites offer odds on numerous alternative betting props for the NFL Draft, including the number of quarterbacks drafted, whether or not a trade will occur, and even who the first-round pick will hug after being selected.

For more alternative betting props for this year’s NFL Draft 2022, continue reading as we check out the top New York sports betting sites available for this year’s NFL draft.

1. BetOnline— $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 3 Free Bets on NFL Draft 2022

🏆 Founded 2004 ⭐ Expert Ranking #1 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Free NFL Bets in New York 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Panama 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

BetOnline is the top New York sports betting site available for betting on the NFL Draft 2022. Sign-up with BetOnline and receive a 50% deposit bonus of up to $1,000, exclusively for New York residents. Terms and conditions apply, see below for more details.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using BetOnline Promo Code BOL1000

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Free Bets expire in 30 days

Bet on the NFL Draft 2022 in New York with BetOnline today by clicking the link below now.

2. XBet – $500 in Free Bets for the 2022 NFL Draft

🏆 Founded 2013 ⭐ Expert Ranking #2 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500 ✅ Recommended For Live NFL Draft Betting in New York 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

XBet is one of the most user-friendly New York sports betting sites available for the NFL Draft 2022. Sign-up with XBet now and New York residents will receive a special matched deposit bonus of up to $500, as well as a free $10 casino chip for online gaming, just for signing up.

XBet Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using XBet Promo Code XBET50

Minimum Deposit of $45

7x Rollover Requirement

Maximum New York Sports Betting Bonus of $500

Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Click below to get started with XBet today and bet on NFL Draft 2022 in New York now.

3. MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on NFL Draft 2022

🏆 Founded 2003 ⭐ Expert Ranking #3 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For The Best NFL Draft Odds in New York 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

Bet on the NFL Draft 2022 with MyBookie today and receive a 100% deposit bonus of up to $1,000 exclusively for New York state residents. If you’re brand new to NFL sports betting, MyBookie is a great place to start with tons of free bets and loyalty rewards for the biggest sporting events of the year.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code MYB50

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum New York Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Bet on the NFL Draft 2022 in New York with MyBookie today by clicking the link below now.

NFL Draft 2022 Predictions | Expert Draft Picks for Round 1

The betting line for the number of wide receivers drafted in the first round of this year’s NFL draft is set at 6.5 wide receivers, with the ‘Under 6.5’ lined at chalk odds of -135. Over the last three years, there have been an average of 33 wide receivers drafted, an average of 4.7 wide receivers drafted per round. With this in mind, bet the ‘Under 6.5 wide receivers drafted in the first round’ prop at -135 via BetOnline.