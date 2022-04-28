How to Bet on NFL Draft 2022 | New York Sports Betting Guide

Betting Guides

Alex Mac
The 2022 NFL Draft is finally here and Georgia Bulldogs defensive end Travon Walker is a steep betting favorite to be the first player selected this year in Las Vegas. The betting market is expecting the first round to be defense-heavy, with the betting line on ‘defensive players drafted’ set at 16.5 players.

New York sports betting fans can bet on this year’s NFL draft 2022 easier than ever before, as state legalization for New York sports betting has recently come to the Empire State.

To learn more about how to bet on the NFL draft 2022 while cashing in on great exclusive NFL betting bonuses offers, continue reading as we explore the top New York sportsbooks available to bet on the NFL Draft.

The Best New York Sports Betting Sites for NFL Draft 2022

125% Welcome Bonus Worth Up to $2,500
Minimum deposit of $100 is required to claim the welcome bonus. Use BetUS promo code 'JOIN125' to claim. You must bet on odds of 2.8:1 or higher. The offer is subject to a 14-day time limit. Max cash out limits apply.
Register on BetUS
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer + 2 Free Bets
Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus
Register on BetOnline
$500 Sports Betting Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x.
Register on XBet
$1,000 Bonus to Bet on Sports
No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply.
Register on MyBookie
$750 Bitcoin Betting Offer
Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded.
Register on Bovada

How to Bet on NFL Draft 2022 in New York

This year’s NFL draft will mark the first since the state of New York has legalized in-person and online gambling. If you’re brand new to betting on the NFL draft, we’ve got you covered. For a step-by-step guide on how to bet on the NFL Draft 2022 in New York, check out the instructions below.

  1. Click here to get your betting bonus for the NFL Draft 2022
  2. Sign up and make a qualifying deposit at BetOnline
  3. Get your New York sports betting bonus for NFL Draft 2022
  4. Place your free bets on NFL Draft 2022 in New York

NFL Draft 2022 Odds | First Pick Odds for 2022 NFL Draft

Georgia Bulldogs defensive end Travon Walker is the -500 betting favorite to be drafted first overall in the 2022 NFL Draft. Meanwhile, fellow defensive end Aidan Hutchinson is lined at odds of +325 to be the surprise first pick in the draft.

For full betting odds on the first pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, check out the odds table below.

Player NFL Draft Odds BetOnline Free Play
Travon Walker -500 BetOnline logo
Aidan Hutchison +325 BetOnline logo
Ikem Ekwonu +775 BetOnline logo
Kayvon Thibodeaux +3300 BetOnline logo
Evan Neal +3300 BetOnline logo

*All NFL Draft betting odds via BetOnline

The Best New York Sports Betting Sites for NFL Draft 2022

The top New York sports betting apps offer a number of alternative markets for this year’s NFL draft. If you’re not into picking the top picks in this year’s rookie selection, don’t sweat it. New York sports betting sites offer odds on numerous alternative betting props for the NFL Draft, including the number of quarterbacks drafted, whether or not a trade will occur, and even who the first-round pick will hug after being selected.

For more alternative betting props for this year’s NFL Draft 2022, continue reading as we check out the top New York sports betting sites available for this year’s NFL draft.

1. BetOnline— $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 3 Free Bets on NFL Draft 2022

One of the best NFL betting sites, BetOnline offers a wide variety of New York sports betting offers and free bets for the NFL Draft

🏆 Founded 2004
Expert Ranking #1 out of 5
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
Recommended For Free NFL Bets in New York
💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin
💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours
📃 License Panama
📲 Mobile Betting Yes

BetOnline is the top New York sports betting site available for betting on the NFL Draft 2022. Sign-up with BetOnline and receive a 50% deposit bonus of up to $1,000, exclusively for New York residents. Terms and conditions apply, see below for more details.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Must Deposit using BetOnline Promo Code BOL1000
  • Minimum Deposit of $55
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Free Bets expire in 30 days

Bet on the NFL Draft 2022 in New York with BetOnline today by clicking the link below now.

Get Free NFL Draft Bets at BetOnline

2. XBet – $500 in Free Bets for the 2022 NFL Draft

One of the best New York sports betting sites offering the most competitive golf odds and betting bonuses for the NFL Draft

🏆 Founded 2013
Expert Ranking #2 out of 5
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500
Recommended For Live NFL Draft Betting in New York
💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple
💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours
📃 License Curacao
📲 Mobile Betting Yes

XBet is one of the most user-friendly New York sports betting sites available for the NFL Draft 2022. Sign-up with XBet now and New York residents will receive a special matched deposit bonus of up to $500, as well as a free $10 casino chip for online gaming, just for signing up.

XBet Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Must Deposit using XBet Promo Code XBET50
  • Minimum Deposit of $45
  • 7x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum New York Sports Betting Bonus of $500
  • Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Click below to get started with XBet today and bet on NFL Draft 2022 in New York now.

Claim Your XBet Bonus

3. MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on NFL Draft 2022 NFL fans can take advantage of free New York sports betting offers, bets, bonuses on their first deposit at MyBookie

🏆 Founded 2003
Expert Ranking #3 out of 5
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
Recommended For The Best NFL Draft Odds in New York
💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple
💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours
📃 License Curacao
📲 Mobile Betting Yes

Bet on the NFL Draft 2022 with MyBookie today and receive a 100% deposit bonus of up to $1,000 exclusively for New York state residents. If you’re brand new to NFL sports betting, MyBookie is a great place to start with tons of free bets and loyalty rewards for the biggest sporting events of the year.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code MYB50
  • Minimum Deposit of $50
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum New York Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
  • Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Bet on the NFL Draft 2022 in New York with MyBookie today by clicking the link below now.

Join MyBookie Now

NFL Draft 2022 Predictions | Expert Draft Picks for Round 1

The betting line for the number of wide receivers drafted in the first round of this year’s NFL draft is set at 6.5 wide receivers, with the ‘Under 6.5’ lined at chalk odds of -135. Over the last three years, there have been an average of 33 wide receivers drafted, an average of 4.7 wide receivers drafted per round. With this in mind, bet the ‘Under 6.5 wide receivers drafted in the first round’ prop at -135 via BetOnline.

125% Welcome Bonus Up To $2,500 in Free Bets
Minimum deposit of $100 is required to claim the welcome bonus. Use BetUS promo code 'JOIN125' to claim. You must bet on odds of 2.8:1 or higher. The offer is subject to a 14-day time limit. Max cash out limits apply.
Register on BetUS
Topics  
Betting Guides
Alex Mac
Canadian odds writer, researcher, and contributor for TheSportsDaily. Follow on Twitter @CombatOddsHQ
View All Posts By Alex Mac
