How To Watch NBA Playoffs And Stream NBA Games Today For Free April 28

There are three elimination game sixes in the NBA Playoffs this evening.

First, the Toronto Raptors are hosting the Philadelphia 76ers. Philadelphia (-111) was up in the series three games to none, but the Raptors (+109) have made this a series and only trail the 76ers by a single game at the moment. The extra day of rest might help Philadelphia, who will need strong production in game six from Joel Embiid and James Harden.

Next up is game six between the Phoenix Suns (-134) and New Orleans Pelicans (+114). Chris Paul has been inconsistent for the Suns in the series, and the team definitely misses Devin Booker, who is out with a hamstring strain. In game five, Mikal Bridges came to the forefront and had 31 points in 47 minutes in a 112-97 win. Phoenix can close out the series with a win.

Finally, the Utah Jazz host the Dallas Mavericks in an attempt to stay alive. The Mavericks lead 3-2 after a 102-77 game five blowout win. Luka Doncic had a monster game five with 33 points and 13 rebounds.

Odds information from betonline.ag.

Watch The NBA Playoffs | TV Channel And Live Stream For NBA Playoff Games Tonight

Check out the table below for the NBA Playoff scheduled for April 28.

TIME ET NBA PLAYOFF GAMES TV CHANNEL 7:00pm 76ers/Raptors ROUND 1, GAME 6 NBA TV/TSN 7:30pm Suns/Pelicans ROUND 1, GAME 6 TNT/Sportsnet 360 10pm Jazz/Mavericks ROUND 1, GAME 6 TNT/Sportsnet 360

According to exstreamist.com, the best places to watch NBA games online for free are Hulu Live and FUBO TV. New users can sign up for a free trial and live stream the NBA Playoffs for free.