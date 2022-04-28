Angels

MLB outfielder Jon Jay retires at age 37

Jeremy Freeborn

According to the Athletic on Wednesday, veteran outfielder Jon Jay of Miami, Florida has retired from Major League Baseball at age 37. Jay played 12 seasons of MLB with the St. Louis Cardinals, San Diego Padres, Chicago Cubs, Kansas City Royals, Arizona Diamondbacks, Chicago White Sox and Los Angeles Angels from 2010 to 2021.

In 1201 games, 4315 plate appearances, and 3838 at bats, Jay scored 532 runs, and had 1087 hits, 185 doubles, 25 triples, 37 home runs, 341 runs batted in, 55 stolen bases, 285 walks, 1433 total bases, 55 sacrifice hits, 26 sacrifice flies, a batting average of .283, an on base percentage of .348, and a slugging percentage of .373. Jay also had the distinction of leading Major League Baseball with 20 times being hit by a pitch. He was hit 110 times in his career.

Never known for his power, Jay had double digits in home runs once in his career. That was with the Cardinals in 2011 when he had 10 home runs.

Jay was actually very productive in limited at bats with the Angels in 2021, his final Major League Baseball season, as he did not play in 2022. In 14 at bats, he had five singles, scored two runs, had one run batted in, a batting average of .357, on base percentage of .357, slugging percentage of .357, and five total bases.

Jay was also a World Series champion. He was on the Cardinals roster that beat the Texas Rangers in seven games in 2011. During the series, it was a bit of a struggle for Jay, however. He only had two hits in 18 at bats, and only scored one run. In the seventh and deciding game, Jay entered the top of the ninth inning and played centerfield.

In 67 postseason games, Jay scored 26 runs and had 48 hits, six doubles, one triple, 16 runs batted in, five stolen bases, 19 walks, 56 total bases, eight sacrifices, a batting average of .225, an on base percentage of .310, and a slugging percentage of .263. Jay’s postseason triple came with the Cardinals in 2012.

