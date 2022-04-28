MLB Starting Pitchers | Starting Pitchers For The Games Today April 28

There are 13 games on the MLB schedule today.
Below, we’ll break down the MLB odds and probable pitchers for the games.
Milwaukee Brewers (-165) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (+152) Probable Pitchers
- Brewers: Freddy Peralta (0-1, 7.50 ERA)
- Pirates: Jose Quintana (0-1, 3.86 ERA)
San Diego Padres (+103) vs. Cincinnati Reds (-113) Probable Pitchers
- Padres: Nick Martinez (0-2, 4.30 ERA)
- Reds: Tyler Mahle (1-2, 6.88 ERA)
Baltimore Orioles (+195) vs. New York Yankees (-214) Probable Pitchers
- Orioles: Bruce Zimmermann (1-0, 1.20 ERA)
- Yankees: Jameson Taillon (1-1, 3.07 ERA)
Colorado Rockies (+176) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (-192) Probable Pitchers
- Rockies: Austin Gomber (1-1, 4.20 ERA)
- Phillies: Zack Wheeler (0-3, 8.53 ERA)
Miami Marlins (-146) vs. Washington Nationals (+135) Probable Pitchers
- Marlins: Tyler Rogers (0-3, 6.94 ERA)
- Nationals: Patrick Corbin (0-3, 11.20 ERA)
Detroit Tigers (+127) vs. Minnesota Twins (-137) Probable Pitchers
- Tigers: Tarik Skubal (1-1, 2.30 ERA)
- Twins: Bailey Ober (1-1, 2.81 ERA)
Seattle Mariners (+128) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (-138) Probable Pitchers
- Mariners: Chris Flexen (1-2, 3.63 ERA)
- Rays: Jeffrey Springs (1-0, 0.00 ERA)
Houston Astros (-159) vs. Texas Rangers (+147) Probable Pitchers
- Astros: Justin Verlander (1-1, 1.89 ERA)
- Rangers: Martin Perez (0-2, 3.86 ERA)
Kansas City Royals (+157) vs. Chicago White Sox (-171) Probable Pitchers
- Royals: Brad Keller – (0-2, 2.55 ERA)
- White Sox: Michael Kopech (0-0, 0.64 ERA)
Boston Red Sox (+136) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (-146) Probable Pitchers
- Red Sox: Garrett Whitlock -(1-0, 0.66 ERA)
- Blue Jays: Alek Manoah -(3-0, 2.00 ERA)
Cleveland Guardians (+134) vs. Los Angeles Angels (-145) Probable Pitchers
- Guardians: Cal Quantrill -(1-0, 3.94 ERA)
- Angels: Reid Detmers – (0-1, 6.57 ERA)
Chicago Cubs (+163) vs. Atlanta Braves (-177) Probable Pitchers
- Cubs: Drew Smyly – (1-1, 2.45 ERA)
- Braves: Kyle Wright – (2-0, 1.06 ERA)
Arizona Diamondbacks (+152) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (-165) Probable Pitchers
- Diamondbacks: Humberto Castellanos – (1-0, 3.00 ERA)
- Cardinals: Daniel Hudson (1-1, 3.95 ERA)
Odds courtesy of betonline.ag.