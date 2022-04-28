MLB

MLB Starting Pitchers | Starting Pitchers For The Games Today April 28

Jeremy Freeborn

There are 13 games on the MLB schedule today.

Below, we’ll break down the MLB odds and probable pitchers for the games.

Milwaukee Brewers (-165) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (+152) Probable Pitchers

  • Brewers: Freddy Peralta (0-1, 7.50 ERA)
  • Pirates: Jose Quintana (0-1, 3.86 ERA)

San Diego Padres (+103) vs. Cincinnati Reds (-113) Probable Pitchers

  • Padres: Nick Martinez (0-2, 4.30 ERA)
  • Reds: Tyler Mahle (1-2, 6.88 ERA)

Baltimore Orioles (+195) vs. New York Yankees (-214) Probable Pitchers

  • Orioles: Bruce Zimmermann (1-0, 1.20 ERA)
  • Yankees: Jameson Taillon (1-1, 3.07 ERA)

Colorado Rockies (+176) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (-192) Probable Pitchers

  • Rockies: Austin Gomber (1-1, 4.20 ERA)
  • Phillies: Zack Wheeler (0-3, 8.53 ERA)

Miami Marlins (-146) vs. Washington Nationals (+135) Probable Pitchers

  • Marlins: Tyler Rogers (0-3, 6.94 ERA)
  • Nationals: Patrick Corbin (0-3, 11.20 ERA)

Detroit Tigers (+127) vs. Minnesota Twins (-137) Probable Pitchers

  • Tigers: Tarik Skubal (1-1, 2.30 ERA)
  • Twins: Bailey Ober (1-1, 2.81 ERA)

Seattle Mariners (+128) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (-138) Probable Pitchers

  • Mariners: Chris Flexen (1-2, 3.63 ERA)
  • Rays: Jeffrey Springs (1-0, 0.00 ERA)

Houston Astros (-159) vs. Texas Rangers (+147) Probable Pitchers

  • Astros: Justin Verlander (1-1, 1.89 ERA)
  • Rangers: Martin Perez (0-2, 3.86 ERA)

Kansas City Royals (+157) vs. Chicago White Sox (-171) Probable Pitchers

  • Royals: Brad Keller – (0-2, 2.55 ERA)
  • White Sox: Michael Kopech (0-0, 0.64 ERA)

Boston Red Sox (+136) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (-146) Probable Pitchers

  • Red Sox: Garrett Whitlock -(1-0, 0.66 ERA)
  • Blue Jays: Alek Manoah -(3-0, 2.00 ERA)

Cleveland Guardians (+134) vs. Los Angeles Angels (-145) Probable Pitchers

  • Guardians: Cal Quantrill -(1-0, 3.94 ERA)
  • Angels: Reid Detmers – (0-1, 6.57 ERA)

Chicago Cubs (+163) vs. Atlanta Braves (-177) Probable Pitchers

  • Cubs: Drew Smyly – (1-1, 2.45 ERA)
  • Braves: Kyle Wright – (2-0, 1.06 ERA)

Arizona Diamondbacks (+152) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (-165) Probable Pitchers

  • Diamondbacks: Humberto Castellanos – (1-0, 3.00 ERA)
  • Cardinals: Daniel Hudson (1-1, 3.95 ERA)

Odds courtesy of betonline.ag. 

Topics  
MLB
Jeremy Freeborn
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn
Jeremy Freeborn
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To MLB

MLB Picks and Parlays | MLB Picks and Odds for April 29

Jon Conahan  •  13min
Top 5 MLB Games Today | How To Watch The Best MLB Games On April 29
Jeremy Freeborn  •  52min
MLB Starting Pitchers | Starting Pitchers For The Games Today April 29
Jeremy Freeborn  •  2h
MLB outfielder Jon Jay retires at age 37
Jeremy Freeborn  •  18h
Top 5 MLB Games Today | How To Watch The Best MLB Games On April 28
Jeremy Freeborn  •  14h
Top 5 MLB Games Today | How To Watch The Best MLB Games On April 27
Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 27 2022
MLB Starting Pitchers | Starting Pitchers for the Game Today April 27
Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 27 2022