NBA Playoffs First Round Game 6 Best Bets, Odds and Picks for April 28

On Thursday, three contests are airing live for Game 6 of the first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs; free NBA playoffs first round picks, Game 6 best bets and odds are available here. Our basketball experts at The Sports Daily have picked the winners of today’s three games.

YouTube TV, fuboTV and Hulu with Live TV offer free trials for streaming.

Best NBA Bets Today | Predictions and Picks for the NBA Games Today

For today’s first-round Game 6 matchups of the 2022 NBA Playoffs, the Philadelphia 76ers are facing off versus the Toronto Raptors at 7 p.m. ET. This contest is available live with NBA TV. Next, the Phoenix Suns take on the New Orleans Pelicans at 7:30 p.m. ET. Afterwards, the Dallas Mavericks play the Utah Jazz at 10 p.m. ET. The Suns-Pelicans and Mavericks-Jazz games can be watched live on TNT.

Best NBA Bets: 76ers vs Raptors Pick — 76ers -1.5 (-110)

Heading into tonight’s Game 6 thriller, the 76ers are 1.5-point favorites at Scotiabank Arena. With Philadelphia leading Toronto by one game, the home team will have to pull out all the stops in order to win as underdogs. In Game 5, the Raptors bested them 103-88 on the road. They outscored the Sixers 25-14 in the second quarter. Pascal Siakam added one more double-double to his career total, amassing 23 points and 10 rebounds.

Furthermore, the 76ers have three players listed on their injury report: C Joel Embiid (probable), SF Matisse Thybulle (out) and C Charles Bassey (out). Because Thybulle is not fully vaccinated, he is not eligible to play in Toronto. Plus, Bassey remains out due to a shoulder injury. The Sixers are 4-2 ATS in their past six games played. And the total has gone under in four of Philadelphia’s last five contests.

76ers vs Raptors Prediction | Game 6 Best Bets

Additionally, the Raptors have two players on their injury report: PF Thad Young (probable) and PG Fred VanVleet (doubtful). VanVleet was downgraded to doubtful because of hip flexor strain. Without the guard playing, Siakam will have to continue to put up double-digit points. The Raptors are 8-2 in their previous 10 home games. Not to mention the team is 16-4 in its past 20 matchups at home against the 76ers.

Referencing the point spread consensus, 69% of bettors are picking the Raptors to cover the spread at home. Concerning the point total consensus, 59% of gamblers are expecting the total to go over 210.5. In the end, the 76ers should win tonight, they will cover the spread and the total will go over 210.5. More NBA playoffs first round picks, Game 6 best bets and odds are on the main page.

Best NBA Bets: Free Suns vs Pelicans Pick — Suns -2.5 (-107)

Moreover, the Suns are 2.5-point favorites over the Pelicans away. On Tuesday, Phoenix defeated them 112-97 at Footprint Center in Game 5. Mikal Bridges led the Suns in scoring with 31 points. Chris Paul also ended his outing with another playoff double-double. He accumulated 22 points and 11 assists in 39 minutes played. Phoenix shot 50% from the field and 37% from downtown.

Pertaining to the Suns’ injury report, they have two players listed: PF Dario Saric (out indefinitely) and SG Devin Booker (out indefinitely). Booker was expected to return to the court two to three weeks from now. However, his strained hamstring is improving. He could come back for this first-round series against the Pelicans. For one crucial betting trend, the total has gone under in seven of the Suns’ last 10 contests.

Suns vs Pelicans Prediction | NBA Playoffs

Next, the Pelicans have not added any other players to their injury list. While healthy for the most part, will they survive another game versus the Suns tonight? Phoenix needs only one more win to advance to the next round. Perhaps, New Orleans could have made this playoff series even better with Zion Williamson. No one will ever know for sure, though. On the flip side, the same could be said about Devin Booker. What if he stayed healthy?

According to the point spread consensus, 80% of gamblers are taking the Suns to cover the spread at Smoothie King Center. Also, about 66% of bettors are figuring the point total will go over 213.5. All things considered, pick the Suns to advance, they will cover the spread and the total will go over 213.5. Other NBA playoffs first round picks, Game 6 best bets and odds are on the main page.

Best NBA Bets: Free Mavericks vs Jazz Pick — Jazz pk (-112)

Lastly, oddsmakers could not determine a clear favorite in this Game 6 matchup. Nonetheless, this contest is being played at Vivint Arena. The Mavericks are 2-12 in their previous 14 road meetings against the Jazz. For that logical explanation, bettors are sticking with Utah to win. In Game 5, the Mavs pulverized them at American Airlines Center, winning 102-77 on Monday. Luka Doncic finished with 33 points and 13 rebounds.

As for the Mavs’ injury report, guard Tim Hardaway Jr. remains out indefinitely. He is still recovering from a foot injury. Even when Dallas loses, the team keeps the final score close. The Mavs are 9-1 ATS in their past 10 matchups versus the Jazz. To add to that betting trend, the total has gone over in eight of the team’s last 12 contests. On the road, they will have to play lights out tonight.

Mavericks vs Jazz Prediction | NBA Playoffs

Meanwhile, the Jazz have one extra player added to their injury list: PG Donovan Mitchell (probable). The guard will likely play in Game 6. He needed time to rest his bi-lateral quadriceps contusions injury. Anyway, the Jazz are 1-4 ATS in their previous five games played. And the team is 15-3 in its last 18 home games as well. The total has gone under in five of Utah’s past seven contests.

Referring to the point spread consensus, 67% of bettors are placing bets down on the Mavs to cover the spread at Vivint Arena. For one final note, 78% of gamblers have determined that the total will go over 210.5. Taking everything into account, pick the Jazz to bounce back, they will cover the spread and the total will go over 210.5. Other NBA playoffs first round picks, Game 6 best bets and odds are on the main page.

