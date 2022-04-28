Golf

The Best Longshot Bets for the 2022 Mexico Open

Gia Nguyen
top five longshot golf picks for the Mexico open 2022

While the Mexico Open at Vidanta is no longer a WGC event, it will be the first time the PGA Tour stops at the Greg-Norman-designed Vidanta Vallarta. Since the Mexico Open is not a WGC event, the field is incredibly diluted other than Jon Rahm, who is the only top-ten player.

With it being a brand new event, bettors can find value in players that have fared well at other Greg Norman-designed golf courses, including TPC San Antonio and El Camaleon. Players will have to adapt quickly to their surroundings at the coastal Vidanta, which could open up the opportunity for a few underrated golfers to win the event.

Below, we’ll break down the best longshot bets at the Mexico Open.

Best Longshot Bets for the 2022 Mexico Open | Free Golf Picks

Check out our top five best longshot bets for the Mexico Open.

1. Gary Woodland (+2200)

In his last 24 rounds, Woodland ranked first on approach and third in total strokes gained. He ranks sixth tee-to-green, on the greens, and eighth in the short game. While he missed the cut at Augusta National, the 2019 U.S Open winner has been quietly one of the best golfers as of late.

Woodland had a shot at Bay Hill, where a 71st-hole double-bogey knocked him out of the solo lead leaving him with a T5 finish. He had some great finishes this year going T5 at the Honda Classic, T21 at Valspar, and T8 at Valero leading into the Masters.

He has some great finishes this season paired with his ball-striking that held up in the nasty conditions of Bay Hill which will lend themselves to another great performance at seaside Vidanta.

2. Cameron Champ (+3300)

Champ has three PGA Tour wins with the most recent win at the 3M Open last July. While Champ has ranked in the top 10 in strokes gained off the tee in three of his four years, he is 19th this season on the tour.

While he’s had a pretty uneventful 2021-2022 season missing five cuts and no finish better than T46 in eight starts, Champ turned things around with a T10 finish at the Masters.

Champ’s biggest asset is his driver, he’s never been out of the top 3 in driving distance and leads the tour this season with 321.1 yards. At the Masters his iron play made the difference and Champ ranked 10th on the approach of those who made the cut.

Look for Champ to be knocking on the door on Sunday afternoon.

3. Carlos Ortiz (+5000)

Ortiz is a Vidanta Resorts ambassador and will be playing hours away from his hometown this weekend. While he has been missing in action on the 2022 PGA Tour, Ortiz plays his best golf inside his home country.

With a lone Tour victory at the Houston Open, most of Ortiz’s wins have been inside of Mexico. He won the El Bosque Mexico Championship, finished T16 in a stacked field at the 2020-WGC-Mexico Championship, and was the runner-up at the Mayakoba Classic in 2019 and 2021. The Mexican Native can jumpstart his season with a win just hours away from his hometown.

4. Mark Hubbard (+8000)

Hubbard has top-15 finishes across the top-two tiers of PGA Tour-sanctioned competition on the Korn Ferry Tour. In Zurich, during his two rounds, Hubbard ranked third in the field in strokes gained. At the Mexico Open field, Hubbard has been the eight-best player.

5. Chase Seiffert (+13500)

In his 2022 PGA season, Seiffert played tournaments in Bermuda, Hawaii, Napa, New Orleans, Palm Beach, Pebble Beach, Puerto Rico, and Puntacana. Sieffert has made four cuts in a row and finished three in the top-25 in his last four starts.

He has experience at oceanside resort courses and has made the cut in 7 of 8 tries at Puntacana, Puerto Rico, and Bermuda. Seiffert’s made all three this season and finished with a T22 or better in his career.

Topics  
Golf News
Gia Nguyen
Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen
Gia Nguyen
Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

