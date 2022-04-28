Top 5 MLB Games Today | How To Watch The Best MLB Games On April 28

We are heading to the end of April and there are some intriguing MLB series in the final week of the month. Let’s take a look at the top five games of April 28.

5) Chicago Cubs @ Atlanta Braves TV: Marquee Sports Network/Bally Sports Southeast 7:20 ET

The Braves (-177) are the reigning World Series champions, but they have struggled in the early going, as they have a record of eight wins and 11 losses. The Cubs (+163) are also below .500 at 8-10. Thursday’s game will be the rubber match between the Cubs and Braves, as Atlanta won Tuesday 3-1, and the Cubs won Wednesday 6-3.

4) Boston Red Sox @ Toronto Blue Jays TV: NESN/Rogers Sportsnet 3:07 ET

The Toronto Blue Jays (-146) had their worst game of the season on Wednesday in a 7-1 loss to the Boston Red Sox (+136). As a result, the Blue Jays fell half a game back of the New York Yankees in the American League East at 12-7. The Blue Jays have already got three wins this season from Alex Manoah, who has an earned run average of 2.00.

3) Houston Astros @ Texas Rangers TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest/Bally Sports Southwest 2:05 ET

It this American League West battle of Texas, the question leading into the season was how Justin Verlander would be pitching for Houston after missing the majority of 2021 after Tommy John surgery. The answer is just fine. In two games, the two-time Cy Young Award winner has an earned run average of 1.89. The Astros (-159) are 9-9, while the Rangers (+147) are 6-12.

2) San Diego Padres @ Cincinnati Reds TV: Bally Sports 12:35 ET

The odds makers have put Cincinnati (-113) the favourite against San Diego (+103), despite only winning three games all year. There must be a hope that Reds starting pitcher Tyler Mahle will get things back on track. Last year he was sensational (13-6, 210 K, 3.75 ERA). This year Mahle has been awful (1-2, 6.88 ERA). The Padres are third in the NL West at 12-7.

1) Seattle Mariners @ Tampa Bay Rays TV: Root Sports NW/Bally Sports Sun 1:10 ET

This game features two teams above .500. The Mariners (+128) are at 11-7 and second place in the American League West. The Rays (-138) are 10-8 and third place in the American League East. The intrigue in this contest will be how Rays pitcher Jeffrey Springs will do in a starting role, and if he will pitch multiple innings if he has an effective opening inning. So far this season, Springs has been sensational as a reliever. In seven innings, he has not given up an earned run, and had nine strikeouts compared to three walks, and only two hits allowed.

MLB Odds Courtesy of betonline.ag.