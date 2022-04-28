Warriors Knock Out Nikola Jokic, Advance To Second Round Of NBA Playoffs

When the Golden State Warriors went up 3-0 in this series, everybody thought that the Denver Nuggets were going to give up and the series was going to end in four games. The complete opposite of this happen as Denver won the fourth game of the series and competed to the final whistle in game 5.

Unfortunately for Denver, they ended up losing 102-98 as they just couldn’t do enough in the fourth quarter, where they got outscored by 12 points.

Nikola Jokic looked like he deserves to be the MVP winner once again as he finished with 30 points, 19 rebounds, and eight assists in just 32 minutes of action.

Can The Warriors Win An NBA Title?

At the moment, there’s certainly no reason to think that the Golden State Warriors can’t win an NBA title. Most sportsbooks have them as the favorite to win it all at +290.

Because of how well Golden State was able to play in the series, they got some boost to the top spot. At first, they were about the third or fourth team with the best chances to win a title according to most US sportsbooks. Now, they see themselves first, and rightfully so.

If Golden State can can can you at defending at a high level, this team has a chance to go as far as anybody in the NBA. They finished the regular season with the second-rated net rating and continued their defensive success in the first round.

With Jordan Poole also playing well in the first three games of the series, Golden State has to feel confident if he can find his stroke from those three games.

Warriors vs Grizzlies/Timberwolves Odds to Win the Series

Because the series between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Minnesota Timberwolves is still going on, the odds for the series aren’t out yet.

When Does The Second Round Of The NBA Playoffs Start?

The second round of the NBA playoffs is going to be starting on Sunday. The first matchup that we’re going to see is between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Boston Celtics. It’s still unknown at the moment when the Warriors are going to be playing their first game of the second round.