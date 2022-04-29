4/29/22 Game Preview: Philadelphia Phillies at New York Mets

The New York Mets (14-6) are off to a rollicking start to the 2022 season. Six straight series victories to begin the campaign have set up the Mets with the best record in the National League, setting up an important homestand for them as New York welcomes two of its biggest division rivals to Citi Field this week. First up is the opener of a weekend set against the Philadelphia Phillies (10-10) tonight, with first pitch scheduled for 7:10 p.m.

The Mets will send right-hander Tylor Megill (3-0, 2.35 ERA) to the mound tonight. Megill picked up his third win of the season on Sunday, allowing two runs in 6.2 innings to defeat the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Phillies will counter with righty Aaron Nola (1-2, 3.74 ERA). Nola was dominant against the Milwaukee Brewers last Sunday, allowing one hit in seven shutout innings of work, but was not a factor in the decision. The Phillies ended up losing 1-0.

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

