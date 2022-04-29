NHL

Best NHL Player Props Bets | Odds and Picks for NHL Player Props Today

Jon Conahan

With only a few days left before the Stanley Cup Playoffs, it’s time to start building our bankroll and getting some money secured for the most exciting time of the year. Continue reading below to check out our best NHL player prop bets of the day.

RELATED: Best NHL Sportsbooks

NHL Player Prop Bets | Best NHL Prop Bets Today

Below, we will go over the three best player props of the day, including some of the top players in all of the NHL.

Best NHL Player Props Bets Today (April 29): Steven Stamkos Anytime Scorer (-125)

Steven Stamkos has undoubtedly been the hottest player in all of hockey.  He’s going to be coming into this one scoring 16 points in his last five games. This is something that is hardly ever seen in the NHL, and if he can continue this scoring streak, there should be no doubt that he is going to put the puck in the net at least once in this one.

The Tampa Bay Lightning do still have something to play for, which means he should get his normal amount of shifts. The one thing that could be tough here is that Ilya Sorokin has done a great job in the net this year for the Islanders. He has a 93% save percentage and has only allowed 2.35 goals per game. With the Tampa Bay Lightning having one of the best attacks in all of hockey, they should be able to find the back of the net a few times in this one.

Bet Yes No BetOnline Free Play
Steven Stamkos -125 -155 BetOnline logo

 

RELATED: 11 Americans Reach 100 Points in NHL Season

Best NHL Player Props Bets Today (April 29): Adam Fox Over 0.5 Points (+105)

The New York Rangers have been one of the best teams in the NHL all season and plenty of the reason why is because of how well Adam Fox has played. The 24-year-old already has 73 points on the season, and with the Rangers still needing this game for a better seed in the Eastern Conference Playoffs, there’s truly no better time for him to continue being one of the best players in the world, and either be able to find the back of the net by himself or assists on a goal.

The Rangers are going to be taking on a tough Washington Capitals team, but that makes this pick even better. Whenever the top players in the league are going up against some of the best teams in the NHL, look for them to be the best player on the ice and help their team secure a win.

Bet Over Under BetOnline Free Play
Adam Fox +105 -140 BetOnline logo

RELATED: NHL Picks and Parlays April 29

Best NHL Player Props Bets Today (April 29): Bryan Rust Over 0.5 Points(-160)

Bryan Rust and the Pittsburgh Penguins haven’t been playing well recently. They’re currently on a two-game losing streak, but with them needing this win in the Eastern Conference Playoff standings so that they can secure the number four seed in the Metropolitan Division, they should come out focused here.

Rust hasn’t had a point in his last five games, but with him having 58 points on the season, he should be able to get back on track before the playoffs.

Jean-Francois Berube is going to be in the net for Columbus and he hasn’t looked great in his time on the ice. He’s currently 3-2 with a 91% save percentage while allowing 3.61 goals per game.

Bet Over Under BetOnline Free Play
Bryan Rust -160 -110 BetOnline logo

 

Topics  
NHL
Jon Conahan
Jon is a current senior at Penn State University, majoring in journalism and minoring in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
View All Posts By Jon Conahan
Jon Conahan
Jon is a current senior at Penn State University, majoring in journalism and minoring in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
View All Posts By Jon Conahan

