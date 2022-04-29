Betting Guides

How to Bet on Shakur Stevenson vs Oscar Valdez | Pennsylvania Sports Betting Guide

Alex Mac
Shakur Stevenson takes on Oscar Valdez for the WBC, WBO, and the Ring super featherweight gold on Saturday, April 30th from the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada. Pennsylvania sports betting has been thriving since legalization took the state by storm in late 2019. Now, Pennsylvania sports betting fans have the luxury of being able to bet on the biggest boxing fights of the year, more easier than ever before.

To learn more about how to bet on Shakur Stevenson vs Oscar Valdez in Pennsylvania, continue reading as we explore the best Pennsylvania sportsbooks available for this weekend’s featherweight super fight.

The Best Pennsylvania Sports Betting Sites for Shakur Stevenson vs Oscar Valdez

How to Bet on Shakur Stevenson vs Oscar Valdez in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania sports betting was ratified as state law back in 2019. If you’re brand new to betting on boxing in PA, you’ve come to the right place. For a step-by-step guide on how to bet on Shakur Stevenson vs Oscar Valdez in Pennsylvania, check out the instructions below.

  1. Click here to get your boxing betting bonus for Shakur Stevenson vs Oscar Valdez
  2. Sign up and make a qualifying deposit
  3. Get your Pennsylvania sports betting bonus for the Fury vs Whyte fight
  4. Place your free boxing bets at the best Pennsylvania sports betting sites

Pennsylvania Boxing Betting — How to Watch Shakur Stevenson vs Oscar Valdez

  • 🥊 Boxing Event: Shakur Stevenson vs Oscar Valdez
  • ​​🏆 Boxing Titles: Unified WBC, WBO, and the Ring Super Featherweight
  • 📅 Boxing Date: Saturday, April 30, 2022
  • 🕙 When is Shakur Stevenson vs Oscar Valdez Fight: 10:00 pm ET
  • 🏟 Boxing Event Location: MGM Grand | Las Vegas, Nevada
  • 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+
  • 📊 Boxing Records: Stevenson 17-0 | Valdez 30-0
  • 🎲 Boxing Odds: Stevenson -900 | Valdez +550

Shakur Stevenson vs Oscar Valdez — Boxing Fight Odds

Shakur Stevenson is the -900 betting favorite in this unification title fight. Over the course of his last eight pro-fights, dating back to 2019, Stevenson has been lined as an average favorite of -1667. With that in mind, the -900 price tag on Steveson is actually above the average price one has to pay in order to back the 24-year-old boxing phenom.

As for Valdez, the Mexican champion comes in as the +550 betting underdog. Over the course of his last ten pro-fights, Valdez has only been lined as the betting underdog once, which was in the stunning upset win over Miguel Berchelt back in 2021.

For full boxing odds on Shakur Stevenson vs Oscar Valdez via BetOnline, check out the tables below.

Boxing Betting Odds for Shakur Stevenson vs Oscar Valdez

Shakur Stevenson is the -900 betting favorite, with Oscar Valdez lined at +550 on the comeback as the underdog.

Moneyline Boxing Odds BetOnline Free Play
Shakur Stevenson -900 BetOnline logo
Oscar Valdez +550 BetOnline logo

Boxing Odds for Shakur Stevenson vs Oscar Valdez  | Total Rounds

The betting total in the Shakur Stevenson vs Oscar Valdez is set at 10.5 rounds, with the Over lined at odds of -280, and the Under at +220.

Total Rounds Boxing Odds BetOnline Free Play
Over 10.5 -280 BetOnline logo
Under 10.5 +220 BetOnline logo

The Best Pennsylvania Sports Betting Sites for Shakur Stevenson vs Oscar Valdez

With Shakur Stevenson coming in as such a strong betting favorite in this match-up. Pennsylvania sportsbooks are offering up numerous alternative markets for this weekend’s big title fight. Bet on the exact method of victory, round-by-round outcomes, and even on live odds as the fight is taking place. For more information about the best boxing betting offers available for Pennsylvania residents, continue reading as we explore the top Pennsylvania sportsbooks available for this weekend’s featherweight showdown.

1. BetOnline— $1,000 Boxing Betting Bonus + 3 Free Bets on Shakur Stevenson vs Oscar Valdez

BetOnline— $1,000 Boxing Betting Bonus + 3 Free Bets on Shakur Stevenson vs Oscar Valdez in Pennsylvania

🏆 Founded 2004
Expert Ranking #1 out of 5
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
Recommended For Free Boxing Bets in Pennsylvania
💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin
💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours
📃 License Panama
📲 Mobile Betting Yes

BetOnline is the top Pennsylvania sports betting site available for betting on the biggest fights of the year. Sign-up with BetOnline now and receive a special 50% deposit bonus worth up to $1,000. Terms and conditions apply. See below for more details.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Must Deposit using BetOnline Promo Code BOL1000
  • Minimum Deposit of $55
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Free Bets expire in 30 days

Bet on boxing in Pennsylvania with BetOnline today by clicking the link below now.

Get Free Boxing Bets at BetOnline

2. XBet – $500 in Free Boxing Bets for Shakur Stevenson vs Oscar Valdez

XBet is one of the top Pennsylvania sports betting sites available for betting on boxing. Get $500 in Free Boxing Bets for Shakur Stevenson vs Oscar Valdez

🏆 Founded 2013
Expert Ranking #2 out of 5
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500
Recommended For Live Boxing Odds in Pennsylvania
💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple
💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours
📃 License Curacao
📲 Mobile Betting Yes

Bet on Shakur Stevenson vs Oscar Valdez with XBet and take advantage of one of the best boxing betting offers available for Pennsylvania residents. XBet is one of the most easy-to-use Pennsylvania sports betting sites in the industry and is currently offering PA residents a special matched deposit bonus of up to $500, just for signing up.

XBet Promo Code Terms and Conditions

    • Must Deposit using XBet Promo Code XBET50
    • Minimum Deposit of $45
    • 7x Rollover Requirement
    • Maximum Pennsylvania Sports Betting Bonus of $500
    • Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Click below to get started with XBet today to bet on boxing in Pennsylvania now.

Claim Your XBet Bonus

3. MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on Shakur Stevenson vs Oscar Valdez in Pennsylvania
MyBookie - $1,000 Bonus to Bet on Shakur Stevenson vs Oscar Valdez in Pennsylvania

🏆 Founded 2003
Expert Ranking #3 out of 5
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
Recommended For The Best Boxing Odds in Pennsylvania
💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple
💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours
📃 License Curacao
📲 Mobile Betting Yes

MyBookie is one of the most popular Pennsylvania sportsbooks in the industry. With almost twenty years of experience, MyBookie has become known for great betting offers, loyalty rewards, and free bets for the biggest fights of the year. Sign-up with MyBookie now and Pennslyvania residents can receive a special 100% bonus of up to $1,000. See below for terms and conditions.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code MYB50
  • Minimum Deposit of $50
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Pennsylvania Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
  • Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Bet on boxing in Pennsylvania with MyBookie today by clicking the link below now.

Join MyBookie Now

Free Boxing Picks | Best Bets For Shakur Stevenson vs Oscar Valdez in Pennsylvania

Oscar Valdez is lined at odds of higher than 5-1 in this match-up between undefeated champions on Saturday night in Vegas. Valdez is just one fight removed from defeating Miguel Berchelt by way of a stunning upset back in February of last year and will be looking to pull off yet another shocker on Saturday. While the 17-0, boxing phenom, Shakur Stevenson deserves to be favored in this match-up, the price tag on Stevenson is not much to be desired. With all the betting value siding with Valdez at the betting window. Though Stevenson should be able to pull through with a decision victory on Saturday, this fight is much closer than what the current odds are indicating, which is why Valdez is a must bet on Saturday night in this featherweight super fight.

Click on the button below to claim your free boxing betting offers at BetUS and BetOnline, two of the best Pennsylvania sports betting sites.

