How to Bet on Shakur Stevenson vs Oscar Valdez | Pennsylvania Sports Betting Guide

Shakur Stevenson takes on Oscar Valdez for the WBC, WBO, and the Ring super featherweight gold on Saturday, April 30th from the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada.

To learn more about how to bet on Shakur Stevenson vs Oscar Valdez in Pennsylvania, continue reading as we explore the best Pennsylvania sportsbooks available for this weekend’s featherweight super fight.

How to Bet on Shakur Stevenson vs Oscar Valdez in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania sports betting was ratified as state law back in 2019. If you’re brand new to betting on boxing in PA, you’ve come to the right place. For a step-by-step guide on how to bet on Shakur Stevenson vs Oscar Valdez in Pennsylvania, check out the instructions below.

Click here to get your boxing betting bonus for Shakur Stevenson vs Oscar Valdez

Pennsylvania Boxing Betting — How to Watch Shakur Stevenson vs Oscar Valdez

🥊 Boxing Event : Shakur Stevenson vs Oscar Valdez

: Shakur Stevenson vs Oscar Valdez ​​🏆 Boxing Titles: Unified WBC, WBO, and the Ring Super Featherweight

Unified WBC, WBO, and the Ring Super Featherweight 📅 Boxing Date: Saturday, April 30, 2022

Saturday, April 30, 2022 🕙 When is Shakur Stevenson vs Oscar Valdez Fight: 10:00 pm ET

10:00 pm ET 🏟 Boxing Event Location: MGM Grand | Las Vegas, Nevada

MGM Grand | Las Vegas, Nevada 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ 📊 Boxing Records: Stevenson 17-0 | Valdez 30-0

Stevenson 17-0 | Valdez 30-0 🎲 Boxing Odds: Stevenson -900 | Valdez +550

Shakur Stevenson vs Oscar Valdez — Boxing Fight Odds

Shakur Stevenson is the -900 betting favorite in this unification title fight. Over the course of his last eight pro-fights, dating back to 2019, Stevenson has been lined as an average favorite of -1667. With that in mind, the -900 price tag on Steveson is actually above the average price one has to pay in order to back the 24-year-old boxing phenom.

As for Valdez, the Mexican champion comes in as the +550 betting underdog. Over the course of his last ten pro-fights, Valdez has only been lined as the betting underdog once, which was in the stunning upset win over Miguel Berchelt back in 2021.

For full boxing odds on Shakur Stevenson vs Oscar Valdez via BetOnline, check out the tables below.

Boxing Betting Odds for Shakur Stevenson vs Oscar Valdez

Shakur Stevenson is the -900 betting favorite, with Oscar Valdez lined at +550 on the comeback as the underdog.

Moneyline Boxing Odds BetOnline Free Play Shakur Stevenson -900 Oscar Valdez +550

Boxing Odds for Shakur Stevenson vs Oscar Valdez | Total Rounds

The betting total in the Shakur Stevenson vs Oscar Valdez is set at 10.5 rounds, with the Over lined at odds of -280, and the Under at +220.

Total Rounds Boxing Odds BetOnline Free Play Over 10.5 -280 Under 10.5 +220

With Shakur Stevenson coming in as such a strong betting favorite in this match-up. Pennsylvania sportsbooks are offering up numerous alternative markets for this weekend’s big title fight. Bet on the exact method of victory, round-by-round outcomes, and even on live odds as the fight is taking place. For more information about the best boxing betting offers available for Pennsylvania residents, continue reading as we explore the top Pennsylvania sportsbooks available for this weekend’s featherweight showdown.

Free Boxing Picks | Best Bets For Shakur Stevenson vs Oscar Valdez in Pennsylvania

Oscar Valdez is lined at odds of higher than 5-1 in this match-up between undefeated champions on Saturday night in Vegas. Valdez is just one fight removed from defeating Miguel Berchelt by way of a stunning upset back in February of last year and will be looking to pull off yet another shocker on Saturday. While the 17-0, boxing phenom, Shakur Stevenson deserves to be favored in this match-up, the price tag on Stevenson is not much to be desired. With all the betting value siding with Valdez at the betting window. Though Stevenson should be able to pull through with a decision victory on Saturday, this fight is much closer than what the current odds are indicating, which is why Valdez is a must bet on Saturday night in this featherweight super fight.

