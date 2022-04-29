How to Bet on Shakur Stevenson vs Oscar Valdez | South Carolina Sports Betting Guide

Bet on Shakur Stevenson vs Oscar Valdez in South Carolina this weekend as the WBC, WBO, and the Ring super featherweight titles are on the line in this super fight between two undefeated champions. Shakur Stevenson is a heavy betting favorite against the undefeated Mexican champion Oscar Valdez, who is just one fight removed from pulling an upset victory over Miguel Berchelt to win the featherweight strap. Now, Valdez will be tasked with pulling off another shocking upset, as he takes on the 17-0, silver medalist in Stevenson, who is poised to become the unified champion with a win on Saturday.

South Carolina sports betting fans can get in on the action for Shakur Stevenson vs Oscar Valdez, with great betting offers from the top South Carolina sportsbooks. To learn more about how to bet on Shakur Stevenson vs Oscar Valdez in South Carolina, continue reading as we explore the very best betting offers for this weekend’s featherweight super fight.

How to Bet on Shakur Stevenson vs Oscar Valdez in South Carolina

South Carolina sports betting is still not recognized as state law, despite multiple attempts by the government to pass bills allowing sports betting to take place. Nonetheless, betting on this weekend’s featherweight super fight in South Carolina is still very possible. For a step-by-step guide on how to bet on Shakur Stevenson vs Oscar Valdez in South Carolina on Saturday, check out the instructions below.

South Carolina Boxing Betting — How to Watch Shakur Stevenson vs Oscar Valdez

🥊 Boxing Event : Shakur Stevenson vs Oscar Valdez

: Shakur Stevenson vs Oscar Valdez ​​🏆 Boxing Titles: Unified WBC, WBO, and the Ring Super Featherweight

Unified WBC, WBO, and the Ring Super Featherweight 📅 Boxing Date: Saturday, April 30, 2022

Saturday, April 30, 2022 🕙 When is Shakur Stevenson vs Oscar Valdez Fight: 10:00 pm ET

10:00 pm ET 🏟 Boxing Event Location: MGM Grand | Las Vegas, Nevada

MGM Grand | Las Vegas, Nevada 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ 📊 Boxing Records: Stevenson 17-0 | Valdez 30-0

Stevenson 17-0 | Valdez 30-0 🎲 Boxing Odds: Stevenson -900 | Valdez +550

Shakur Stevenson vs Oscar Valdez — Boxing Fight Odds

Shakur Stevenson is the -900 betting favorite in this unification title fight. Over the course of his last eight pro-fights, dating back to 2019, Stevenson has been lined as an average favorite of -1667. With that in mind, the -900 price tag on Steveson is actually above the average price one has to pay in order to back the 24-year-old boxing phenom.

As for Valdez, the Mexican champion comes in as the +550 betting underdog. Over the course of his last ten pro-fights, Valdez has only been lined as the betting underdog once, which was in the stunning upset win over Miguel Berchelt back in 2021.

For full boxing odds on Shakur Stevenson vs Oscar Valdez via BetOnline, check out the tables below.

Boxing Betting Odds for Shakur Stevenson vs Oscar Valdez

Shakur Stevenson is the -900 betting favorite, with Oscar Valdez lined at +550 on the comeback as the underdog.

Moneyline Boxing Odds BetOnline Free Play Shakur Stevenson -900 Oscar Valdez +550

Boxing Odds for Shakur Stevenson vs Oscar Valdez | Total Rounds

The betting total in the Shakur Stevenson vs Oscar Valdez is set at 10.5 rounds, with the Over lined at odds of -280, and the Under at +220.

Total Rounds Boxing Odds BetOnline Free Play Over 10.5 -280 Under 10.5 +220

With Shakur Steveson lined as such a steep betting favorite, South Carolina sports betting fans may be looking at alternative markets in order to wager on this massive featherweight title fight. Luckily, a number of South Carolina sportsbooks offer great betting odds on alternative props and markets that other sportsbooks may not provide to their users.

Bet on the exact method of victory, round-by-round outcomes, or even live odds on the fight as it’s taking place. TO learn more about the top South Carolina sports betting apps available for this weekend’s featherweight showdown, continue reading as we list the top South Carolina sportsbook bonuses available for SC residents.

Free Boxing Picks | Best Bets For Shakur Stevenson vs Oscar Valdez in South Carolina

Shakur Stevenson is just twenty-four years old and is facing one of his toughest tests to date when he steps into the ring against the undefeated Mexican champion, Oscar Valdez. Valdez defeated Miguel Berchelt as an almost 3-1 underdog back in February of last year and is looking to pull off another massive upset over Stevenson on Saturday night in Vegas.

While Stevenson likely pulls away with the victory in this match-up, the odds are far wider than how closer this fight should be, which is why betting on the Mexican champion at +550 is simply too good of an offer to pass up.

