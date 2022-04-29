Betting Guides

How to Bet on Shakur Stevenson vs Oscar Valdez | New York Sports Betting Guide

Alex Mac
Shakur Stevenson vs Oscar Valdez takes place this Saturday, April 30th from the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada. The WBC, WBO, and Ring super featherweight titles are on the line as two undefeated champions go head-to-head in a unified title fight for the ages. New York sports betting fans can bet on Shakur Stevenson vs Oscar Valdez this weekend, while taking advantage of fantastic boxing betting offers, exclusively for residents of the Empire State.

To learn more about how to bet on Shakur Stevenson vs Oscar Valdez in New York, continue reading this article as we cover the top New York sports betting sites available for one of the biggest title bouts of the year.

The Best New York Sports Betting Sites for Shakur Stevenson vs Oscar Valdez

How to Bet on Shakur Stevenson vs Oscar Valdez in New York

New York sports betting was officially legalized for both online and in-person wagering as of January 2022. With that, betting on the biggest fights of the year in New York is easier than ever before. If you’re brand new to boxing betting in New York, you’ve come to the right place. For a step-by-step guide on how to bet on Shakur Stevenson vs Oscar Valdez in New York, check out the instructions below.

  1. Click here to get your boxing betting bonus for Shakur Stevenson vs Oscar Valdez
  2. Sign up and make a qualifying deposit
  3. Get your New York sports betting bonus for the Fury vs Whyte fight
  4. Place your free boxing bets at the best New York sports betting sites

New York Boxing Betting — How to Watch Shakur Stevenson vs Oscar Valdez

  • 🥊 Boxing Event: Shakur Stevenson vs Oscar Valdez
  • ​​🏆 Boxing Titles: Unified WBC, WBO, and the Ring Super Featherweight
  • 📅 Boxing Date: Saturday, April 30, 2022
  • 🕙 When is Shakur Stevenson vs Oscar Valdez Fight: 10:00 pm ET
  • 🏟 Boxing Event Location: MGM Grand | Las Vegas, Nevada
  • 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+
  • 📊 Boxing Records: Stevenson 17-0 | Valdez 30-0
  • 🎲 Boxing Odds: Stevenson -900 | Valdez +550

Shakur Stevenson vs Oscar Valdez — Boxing Fight Odds

Shakur Stevenson is the -900 betting favorite in this unification title fight. Over the course of his last eight pro-fights, dating back to 2019, Stevenson has been lined as an average favorite of -1667. With that in mind, the -900 price tag on Steveson is actually above the average price one has to pay in order to back the 24-year-old boxing phenom.

As for Valdez, the Mexican champion comes in as the +550 betting underdog. Over the course of his last ten pro-fights, Valdez has only been lined as the betting underdog once, which was in the stunning upset win over Miguel Berchelt back in 2021.

For full boxing odds on Shakur Stevenson vs Oscar Valdez via BetOnline, check out the tables below.

Boxing Betting Odds for Shakur Stevenson vs Oscar Valdez

Shakur Stevenson is the -900 betting favorite, with Oscar Valdez lined at +550 on the comeback as the underdog.

Moneyline Boxing Odds BetOnline Free Play
Shakur Stevenson -900 BetOnline logo
Oscar Valdez +550 BetOnline logo

Boxing Odds for Shakur Stevenson vs Oscar Valdez  | Total Rounds

The betting total in the Shakur Stevenson vs Oscar Valdez is set at 10.5 rounds, with the Over lined at odds of -280, and the Under at +220.

Total Rounds Boxing Odds BetOnline Free Play
Over 10.5 -280 BetOnline logo
Under 10.5 +220 BetOnline logo

The Best New York Sports Betting Sites for Shakur Stevenson vs Oscar Valdez

With Shakur Stevenson coming in as such a heavy favorite in this match-up, New York sports betting fans may be looking at alternative markets in order to back the undefeated, American silver medalist. Stevenson is a -900 betting favorite in this match-up against Mexican champion Oscar Valdez, but betting odds have him at +235 to win by stoppage or a chalk line of -200 to win by decision.

Top New York sportsbooks offer great alternative odds on the biggest fights of the year, including method of victory props, round-by-round outcome props, and even live odds on the fight as it’s taking place. To learn more about the top New York sportsbooks available for this featherweight super fight, scroll down as we detail our list of the top three New York sportsbooks.

1. BetOnline— $1,000 Boxing Betting Bonus + 3 Free Bets on Shakur Stevenson vs Oscar Valdez

BetOnline— $1,000 Boxing Betting Bonus + 3 Free Bets on Shakur Stevenson vs Oscar Valdez in New York

🏆 Founded 2004
Expert Ranking #1 out of 5
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
Recommended For Free Boxing Bets in New York
💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin
💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours
📃 License Panama
📲 Mobile Betting Yes

BetOnline is the top New York sportsbook for those looking to wager on Shakur Stevenson vs Oscar Valdez this weekend. Sign-up with BetOnline now and cash in on a 50% deposit bonus worth up to $1,000, exclusively for New York residents. Terms and conditions apply, see below for more details.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Must Deposit using BetOnline Promo Code BOL1000
  • Minimum Deposit of $55
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Free Bets expire in 30 days

Bet on boxing in New York with BetOnline today by clicking the link below now.

Get Free Boxing Bets at BetOnline

2. XBet – $500 in Free Boxing Bets for Shakur Stevenson vs Oscar Valdez

XBet is one of the top New York sports betting sites available for betting on boxing. Get $500 in Free Boxing Bets for Shakur Stevenson vs Oscar Valdez

🏆 Founded 2013
Expert Ranking #2 out of 5
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500
Recommended For Live Boxing Odds in New York
💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple
💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours
📃 License Curacao
📲 Mobile Betting Yes

Bet on Shakur Stevenson vs Oscar Valdez in New York this weekend with XBet and collect a special matched deposit bonus worth up to $500. Terms and conditions apply, continue reading for more information.

XBet Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Must Deposit using XBet Promo Code XBET50
  • Minimum Deposit of $45
  • 7x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum New York Sports Betting Bonus of $500
  • Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Click below to get started with XBet today to bet on boxing in New York now.

Claim Your XBet Bonus

3. MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on Shakur Stevenson vs Oscar Valdez in New York
MyBookie - $1,000 Bonus to Bet on Shakur Stevenson vs Oscar Valdez in New York

🏆 Founded 2003
Expert Ranking #3 out of 5
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
Recommended For The Best Boxing Odds in New York
💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple
💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours
📃 License Curacao
📲 Mobile Betting Yes

MyBookie is the most popular New York sports betting site available for wagering on Shakur Stevenson vs Oscar Valdez in New York. MyBookie offers customers both new and old great sports betting bonuses and loyalty rewards for the biggest events of the year. Sign-up with MyBookie now and collect a 100% sign-up bonus worth up to $1,000. Terms and conditions apply, see below for more information.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code MYB50
  • Minimum Deposit of $50
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum New York Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
  • Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Bet on boxing in New York with MyBookie today by clicking the link below now.

Join MyBookie Now

Free Boxing Picks | Best Bets For Shakur Stevenson vs Oscar Valdez in New York

Oscar Valdez is an undefeated Mexican champion who is lined at odds of more than 5-1 to defeat Shakur Stevenson on Saturday in Las Vegas. While Stevenson is likely going to pull off the decision win over Valdez in this match-up, the odds have swelled far passed the point of realistic probability, and the betting value now only sides with the Mexican, Valdez in this featherweight super fight. Valdez is just one fight removed from pulling off the upset that won him his featherweight championship back in February of last year, defeating Miguel Berchelt in stunning fashion. The thirty-year-old Mexican fighting champion has shown his ability to perform beyond the expectations, and is a great bet to make in this match-up on Saturday night.

Click on the button below to claim your free boxing betting offers at BetUS and BetOnline, two of the best New York sports betting sites.

Topics  
Betting Guides Updates
