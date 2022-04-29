How to Bet on Shakur Stevenson vs Oscar Valdez | New York Sports Betting Guide

Shakur Stevenson vs Oscar Valdez takes place this Saturday, April 30th from the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada. The WBC, WBO, and Ring super featherweight titles are on the line as two undefeated champions go head-to-head in a unified title fight for the ages. New York sports betting fans can bet on Shakur Stevenson vs Oscar Valdez this weekend, while taking advantage of fantastic boxing betting offers, exclusively for residents of the Empire State.

To learn more about how to bet on Shakur Stevenson vs Oscar Valdez in New York, continue reading this article as we cover the top New York sports betting sites available for one of the biggest title bouts of the year.

New York sports betting was officially legalized for both online and in-person wagering as of January 2022. With that, betting on the biggest fights of the year in New York is easier than ever before. If you’re brand new to boxing betting in New York, you’ve come to the right place. For a step-by-step guide on how to bet on Shakur Stevenson vs Oscar Valdez in New York, check out the instructions below.

New York Boxing Betting — How to Watch Shakur Stevenson vs Oscar Valdez

🥊 Boxing Event : Shakur Stevenson vs Oscar Valdez

: Shakur Stevenson vs Oscar Valdez ​​🏆 Boxing Titles: Unified WBC, WBO, and the Ring Super Featherweight

Unified WBC, WBO, and the Ring Super Featherweight 📅 Boxing Date: Saturday, April 30, 2022

Saturday, April 30, 2022 🕙 When is Shakur Stevenson vs Oscar Valdez Fight: 10:00 pm ET

10:00 pm ET 🏟 Boxing Event Location: MGM Grand | Las Vegas, Nevada

MGM Grand | Las Vegas, Nevada 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ 📊 Boxing Records: Stevenson 17-0 | Valdez 30-0

Stevenson 17-0 | Valdez 30-0 🎲 Boxing Odds: Stevenson -900 | Valdez +550

Shakur Stevenson vs Oscar Valdez — Boxing Fight Odds

Shakur Stevenson is the -900 betting favorite in this unification title fight. Over the course of his last eight pro-fights, dating back to 2019, Stevenson has been lined as an average favorite of -1667. With that in mind, the -900 price tag on Steveson is actually above the average price one has to pay in order to back the 24-year-old boxing phenom.

As for Valdez, the Mexican champion comes in as the +550 betting underdog. Over the course of his last ten pro-fights, Valdez has only been lined as the betting underdog once, which was in the stunning upset win over Miguel Berchelt back in 2021.

For full boxing odds on Shakur Stevenson vs Oscar Valdez via BetOnline, check out the tables below.

Boxing Betting Odds for Shakur Stevenson vs Oscar Valdez

Shakur Stevenson is the -900 betting favorite, with Oscar Valdez lined at +550 on the comeback as the underdog.

Moneyline Boxing Odds BetOnline Free Play Shakur Stevenson -900 Oscar Valdez +550

Boxing Odds for Shakur Stevenson vs Oscar Valdez | Total Rounds

The betting total in the Shakur Stevenson vs Oscar Valdez is set at 10.5 rounds, with the Over lined at odds of -280, and the Under at +220.

Total Rounds Boxing Odds BetOnline Free Play Over 10.5 -280 Under 10.5 +220

With Shakur Stevenson coming in as such a heavy favorite in this match-up, New York sports betting fans may be looking at alternative markets in order to back the undefeated, American silver medalist. Stevenson is a -900 betting favorite in this match-up against Mexican champion Oscar Valdez, but betting odds have him at +235 to win by stoppage or a chalk line of -200 to win by decision.

Top New York sportsbooks offer great alternative odds on the biggest fights of the year, including method of victory props, round-by-round outcome props, and even live odds on the fight as it’s taking place. To learn more about the top New York sportsbooks available for this featherweight super fight, scroll down as we detail our list of the top three New York sportsbooks.

Free Boxing Picks | Best Bets For Shakur Stevenson vs Oscar Valdez in New York

Oscar Valdez is an undefeated Mexican champion who is lined at odds of more than 5-1 to defeat Shakur Stevenson on Saturday in Las Vegas. While Stevenson is likely going to pull off the decision win over Valdez in this match-up, the odds have swelled far passed the point of realistic probability, and the betting value now only sides with the Mexican, Valdez in this featherweight super fight. Valdez is just one fight removed from pulling off the upset that won him his featherweight championship back in February of last year, defeating Miguel Berchelt in stunning fashion. The thirty-year-old Mexican fighting champion has shown his ability to perform beyond the expectations, and is a great bet to make in this match-up on Saturday night.

