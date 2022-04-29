In DC, sports betting is legal but boxing fans are limited to only one regulated sportsbook. For the unification bout this weekend between Shakur Stevenson vs Oscar Valdez, fans can find better boxing odds and bonuses at top online sportsbooks.

Stevenson will enter the ring against Valdez in a super featherweight unification bout at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, April 30. Both boxers come into the ring with undefeated records.

Boxing fans can claim up to $6,375 in free DC sports betting offers for the fight and bet on Stevenson vs Valdez for free. Below, we’ll break down how to bet on Shakur Stevenson vs Oscar Valdez in DC.

The Best DC Sports Betting Sites for Shakur Stevenson vs Oscar Valdez

While DC sports betting is legal, boxing fans only have one legal sportsbook at their disposal. For DC residents looking for the most value on the boxing fights this weekend, the top online sportsbooks allow new members to boost their bankroll with free bets and boxing betting offers.

Below, we’ve ranked the best DC sports betting offers available for the Shakur Stevenson vs Oscar Valdez fight.



How to Bet on Shakur Stevenson vs Oscar Valdez in DC

With DC sports betting legal, it’s never been easier to bet on boxing events. For the Shakur Stevenson vs Oscar Valdez fight, boxing fans can claim bonus cash and bet on the fight for free at the best DC sportsbooks.

For a guide on how to bet on Shakur Stevenson vs Oscar Valdez in DC, check out the list below.

Click here to get your boxing betting bonus for Shakur Stevenson vs Oscar Valdez Sign up and make a qualifying deposit Get your DC sports betting bonus for Stevenson vs Valdez fight Place your free boxing bets at the best DC sports betting sites

DC Boxing Betting — How to Watch Shakur Stevenson vs Oscar Valdez in DC

🥊 Boxing Fight: Shakur Stevenson vs Oscar Valdez

Shakur Stevenson vs Oscar Valdez ​​🏆 Weight Class: Super Featherweight

Super Featherweight 📅 Stevenson vs Valdez Date: Saturday, April 30, 2022

Saturday, April 30, 2022 🕙 When is Shakur Stevenson vs Oscar Valdez Fight: 10:00 pm ET

10:00 pm ET 🏟 Stevenson vs Valdez Location: MGM Grand Garden Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada

MGM Grand Garden Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada 📺 TV Channel: ESPN | ESPN+

ESPN | ESPN+ 📊 Boxing Records: Stevenson 17-0 | Valdez 30-0

Stevenson 17-0 | Valdez 30-0 🎲 Boxing Odds: Stevenson -900 | Valdez +550

Shakur Stevenson vs Oscar Valdez Odds — Boxing Odds

Both fighters are undefeated but the boxing betting lines currently favor Stevenson’s physical gifts and talent.

With the WBC World Super Featherweight and WBO World Junior Light titles on the line, the top DC sports betting sites have Stevenson heavily favored at -900 odds. While Valdez has a 77 percent knockout ratio, he enters the boxing fight this weekend with +550 odds to win against Stevenson.

Check out the chart below for boxing odds from BetOnline, one of the best DC sports betting sites.

Moneyline Boxing Odds BetOnline Free Play Shakur Stevenson -900 Oscar Valdez +550

Boxing Betting Odds for Shakur Stevenson vs Oscar Valdez | Total Rounds

The top DC sports betting sites have set the over-under for total rounds at 10.5. The over is favored at -280 odds, suggesting that this fight could go the distance. On the other hand, the under is offered at +220 odds.

Will the fight go the distance?

Check out the total rounds odds for Stevenson vs Valdez from BetOnline below.

Total Rounds Boxing Odds BetOnline Free Play Over 10.5 -280 Under 10.5 +220

Shakur Stevenson vs Oscar Valdez Card | Boxing Main Event Card

Below, we’ll list the full boxing card for the Shakur Stevenson vs Oscar Valdez fight.

Stevenson vs Valdez Main Card

Oscar Valdez vs Shakur Stevenson

Keyshawn Davis vs Esteban Sanchez

Raymond Muratalla vs Jeremy Hill

Stevenson vs Valdez Undercard

Nico Ali Walsh vs Alejandro Ibarra

Andres Cortes vs Alexis del Bosque

Abdullah Mason vs Luciano Ramos

Troy Isley vs TBA

Charlie Sheehy vs Burnell Jenkins

Antoine Cobb vs Jaylan Phillips

Boxing Stats — Shakur Stevenson vs Oscar Valdez Stats

Next, we’ll break down the boxing stats for both fighters.

Shakur Stevenson Stats

At age 24, Stevenson has a spotless record and titles in two weight classes. The New Jersey native has the talent to be the best pound-for-pound fighter in all of boxing.

Stevenson has a high boxing IQ and great physical talents. Often compared to Floyd Mayweather, he has an innate ability to sense his opponent’s punches, allowing him to perfectly time his shots and get out of range.

Of Stevenson’s 17 wins, nine have come by knockouts, good for a 53 percent knockout rate. He’s boxed a total of 103 rounds, averaging 6.1 rounds per fight.

In his last bout, Stevenson won by technical knockout in the 10th round against Jamel Herring.

Oscar Valdez Stats

Valdez also comes into Saturday’s super featherweight fight undefeated with a 31-0 record. Unlike Stevenson, Valdez has a relentless fighting style resembling Julio Caesar Chavez. From the start of the opening bell, Valdez will bring the fight to Stevenson with the goal to break him down physically and psychologically.

The Mexican boxer has boxed a total of 180 rounds with an average of six rounds per fight. In his last fast, Valdez beat Robson Conceicao by unanimous decision after 12 rounds.

Below, we’ll break down each fighter’s boxing record, bio, and stats.

Shakur Stevenson Boxing Record and Bio

Age: 24

Born: Newark, New Jersey

Height: 5’8”

Reach: 68 inch

Pro Boxing Record: 17-0 with nine wins via knockout

Oscar Valdez Boxing Record and Bio

Age: 31

Born: Nogales, Mexico

Height: 5’6”

Reach: 66 inch

Pro Boxing Record: 30-0 with 23 wins via knockout

The Best Boxing Betting Sites for the Stevenson vs Valdez fight in DC

The best DC sportsbooks are giving away free bets and boxing betting offers for the Stevenson vs Valdez fight. New users can boost their betting bankroll just by signing up and using their bonus cash to bet on the boxing fights this weekend for free.

Below, we’ll break down the best DC sports betting sites and what they have to offer for the Stevenson vs Valdez fight.

Free Boxing Picks | Boxing Best Bets For Shakur Stevenson vs Oscar Valdez

Despite being undefeated, Stevenson has faced a lot of criticism for his boxing style. While he should have reached the stardom level of fellow undefeated champions Errol Spence or Terence Crawford, Stevenson tends to avoid conflict and does just enough to get by with decisions against lesser-quality opponents.

However, Stevenson has excellent technical skills, only losing two rounds over his last five fights. He is too quick for Valdez to close the distance and too smart to get cornered or backed up against the ropes.

Stevenson is aware of the perception that he lacks star power and has actively made an effort to bring more action his opponents, which he exhibited in his fight against Herring. The active approach took its toll and Stevenson recorded his first stoppage in 28 months.

With Valdez possessing so much power, it’s easy to see this one getting out of hand if Stevenson carries through with his new approach.

Take Valdez by KO at +700 at the top DC sports betting sites.

