How To Watch NBA Playoffs And Stream NBA Game Today For Free April 29

There is one first round series in the 2022 NBA Playoffs that is still too be decided. On Friday, the Memphis Grizzlies (-120) will be in Minnesota with an attempt to knock out the Timberwolves (+100). Memphis could have easily been eliminated in this series, but Minnesota has had a hard time holding on to leads. The winner of this series will take on the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference Semifinals. Currently, the Grizzlies are leading the best out of seven series three games to two.

Odds information from betonline.ag.

Check out the table below for the NBA Playoff scheduled for April 29.

TIME ET NBA PLAYOFF GAMES TV CHANNEL 9:00pm Grizzlies/Timberwolves ROUND 1, GAME 6 ESPN/TSN

