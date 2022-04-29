NBA

How To Watch NBA Playoffs And Stream NBA Game Today For Free April 29

Jeremy Freeborn

There is one first round series in the 2022 NBA Playoffs that is still too be decided. On Friday, the Memphis Grizzlies (-120) will be in Minnesota with an attempt to knock out the Timberwolves (+100). Memphis could have easily been eliminated in this series, but Minnesota has had a hard time holding on to leads. The winner of this series will take on the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference Semifinals. Currently, the Grizzlies are leading the best out of seven series three games to two.

Odds information from betonline.ag.

Watch The NBA Playoffs | TV Channel And Live Stream For NBA Playoff Games Tonight

Check out the table below for the NBA Playoff scheduled for April 29.

TIME ET
NBA PLAYOFF GAMES
TV CHANNEL
9:00pm
Grizzlies/Timberwolves
ROUND 1, GAME 6
ESPN/TSN

According to exstreamist.com, the best places to watch NBA games online for free are Hulu Live and FUBO TV. New users can sign up for a free trial and live stream the NBA Playoffs for free.

Jeremy Freeborn
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn
