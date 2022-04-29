Kings RW Dustin Brown to retire at the end of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Los Angeles Kings right winger Dustin Brown of Ithaca, New York will be retiring at the end of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs according to the Associated Press on Thursday. Brown played 18 seasons in the National Hockey League with the Kings from 2003 to 2022. He is 37 years old.

In 1296 career regular season games with the Kings, Brown had 325 goals and 387 assists for 712 points. He was a -36 with 738 penalty minutes, 200 power play points, 13 shorthanded points, 42 game-winning goals, six hat tricks, and 3360 shots on goal.

Hat Tricks

Brown’s hat tricks came in a 6-2 Kings win over the St. Louis Blues on December 11, 2008, in an 8-3 Kings win over the Vancouver Canucks on April 1, 2010, in a 4-0 Kings win over the Chicago Blackhawks on February 25, 2012, in a 5-4 Kings win over the Minnesota Wild on April 5, 2018, in a 5-2 Kings win over the Edmonton Oilers on November 25, 2018, and in a 7-3 Kings win over the Wild on March 7, 2020. In the hat trick Brown had against the Wild in April of 2018, he scored four times.

Season Stats

This past season, Brown had nine goals and 19 assists for 28 points in 64 games. He was a -3 with 20 penalty minutes, three power-play points, 146 shots on goal, two faceoff wins, 20 blocked shots, 88 hits, 13 takeaways, and 19 giveaways.

Of Brown’s three power play points this season, he had one power-play goal. His power-play goal came in a 6-2 Kings win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on January 13, 2022 at 14:32 of the second period from Trevor Moore of Thousand Oaks, California and Sean Durzi of Mississauga, Ontario.

Stanley Cup Playoffs

Brown was a two-time Stanley Cup champion, having won with the Kings in 2012 over the New Jersey Devils, and in 2014 over the New York Rangers. In 85 playoff games, Brown had 19 goals, 28 assists and 47 points. He was a +14 with 84 penalty minutes, six power-play goals, two shorthanded goals, five game-winning goals, 197 shots on goal, 20 faceoff wins, 39 blocked shots, 413 hits, 31 takeaways, and 50 giveaways. When the Kings won the Stanley Cup in 2012, Brown led the NHL in playoff scoring in goals (eight), assists (12), points (20), shorthanded goals (two), and game-winning goals (three).

Other Accolades

Brown was the Kings captain from 2008 to 2016. In 2012, he became only the second American captain to win a Stanley Cup. The first was Derian Hatcher of Sterling Heights, Michigan, who won a Stanley Cup while being the captain of the Dallas Stars in 1999. In 2009, Brown represented the Kings at the NHL All-Star Game, and in 2014 won the Mark Messier Award for leadership.