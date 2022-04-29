MLB Picks and Parlays | MLB Picks and Odds for April 29

Unfortunately, we aren’t going to have any MLB games that are going to be taking place in the early part of the day to bet on, but we will still have 15 games to choose from and that’s going to leave us with an awesome chance to make some great money. Make sure to continue reading below to get the best MLB picks and parlays of the day.

The Best MLB Sportsbooks for Parlay Betting

Below, we will go over the top MLB sportsbooks that offer the best odds, free bets, and much more.

RELATED: Best MLB Betting Sites

MLB Picks and Parlays | Best Parlay Bets for the MLB Games Today

Below, we’re going to go over three picks of the day for the MLB games and also give bettors a parlay of the day for April 29th.

Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (April 29): San Diego Padres ML (-180)

The first bet of the day is going to be taking the San Diego Padres money line against the Pittsburgh Pirates. The reasoning behind this pick is because Zack Thompson is going to be on the mound for Pittsburgh and the current San Diego lineup has done a great job against him throughout his career.

Although the sample size isn’t too big, hitters on the Padres currently have a .350 batting average, a .444 wOBA, and his FIP is 8.32. He’s also had a rough start to the season for Pittsburgh as he currently has a 10.8 era and has only pitched 10 innings in three starts.

If San Diego can come out and swing the bats the way that everybody knows they can, they should be able to get Zack Thompson out of there quick and the Pittsburgh offense isn’t going to be able to do enough to overcome that.

Take the San Diego Padres Moneyline.

Picks Padres Pirates BetOnline Free Play Odds -180 +130

RELATED: Top 5 MLB Games Today April 29

Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (April 29): Boston Red Sox ML (-110)

The next bet of the day is going to be taking the Boston Red Sox to beat the Baltimore Orioles outright. Boston has not looked great to start the year, but it’s mostly because of their struggling offense.

Right now, it looks like Baltimore’s going to go with Kyle Bradish on the mound, and although the starter hasn’t been announced just yet, he was just promoted and it looks like he’s going to get the ball. He’s a youngster, so expect Boston to come out here and maybe be able to get their struggling offense going the way that people are expecting them to the season.

Rich Hill is going to get the start for Boston. He doesn’t have any experience against the current Baltimore Orioles lineup, but they have one of the worst lineups in all of baseball. He hasn’t had a great start to the year as in three outings he’s only thrown 13 innings, but with how bad the Orioles’ offense is, Boston should be able to get at least five out of him.

Take the Boston Red Sox on the money line.

Picks Red Sox Orioles BetOnline Free Play Odds -110 -110

Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (April 29): Tampa Bay Rays ML (-130)

The final bet of the day is going to be taking the Tampa Bay Rays to beat the Minnesota Twins outright. When looking at the type of work that Corey Kluber has been able to put against the current Twins lineup, it makes this pick extremely likely to hit. Kluber in his career against the current Twins lineup has held hitters to a .186 average, a .282 xwOBA, and he has a FIP of 3.43.

Although the Twins lineup has gotten much better, this is a game that Tampa Bay should be able to win if Corey Kluber has his best stuff.

Take the Rays on the Moneyline.

Picks Rays Twins BetOnline Free Play Odds +130 +110

Best MLB Parlay Bet Today

The MLB parlay of the day is going to be taking the three picks that we talked about and also taking the Atlanta Braves to win outright.

The Braves haven’t necessarily played well to start the season, but with Ian Anderson on the bump, they should be able to walk away with a win in this one. Anderson hasn’t had his best stuff to start the year, but that should change sometime soon.

Take our parlay bet of the day, which offers a great return at +810 parlay odds at BetOnline.

More MLB Parlay Betting Offers