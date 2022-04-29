MLB

MLB Prop Bets Today | Best MLB Player Prop Bets for April 29

Jon Conahan

With 15 MLB games to bet on for Friday, there are going to be many opportunities for bettors to make some great money from MLB player props. Take a look below at our best player props of the day to secure some bankroll in the early part of the MLB season.

RELATED: Reds become the first team ever with 11 straight losses by multiple runs

MLB Player Prop Bets | Best MLB Prop Bets Today

Below, we will go over the three best player props as well as betting offers for the MLB games today.

Best MLB Player Props Bets Today (April 29): Alex Bregman Over 1.5 Total Bases (-110)

Alex Bregman has struggled to start the season, but that should change sometime soon. With him facing a lefty in Yusei Kikuchi for the Toronto Blue Jays, there’s truly no better time for him to get back on track.

In his career against Kikuchi, Bregman is hitting .353(6-17) with three doubles.

Bregman has struggled to start the year as he is currently hitting below .200 against lefties and only at .250 overall, but this is a good time for him to find a barrel or two.

Take Alex Bregman to have over 1.5 total bases.

MLB Props Over Under BetOnline Free Play
Odds -110 -170 BetOnline logo

RELATED: MLB Picks And Parlays April 29

Best MLB Player Props Bets Today (April 29): Ketel Marte Under 1.5 Total Bases (-160)

Ketel Marte and the Arizona Diamondbacks are going to be at taking on Adam Wainwright and the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday. In Marte’s career against Adam Wainwright, he has a batting average of .000(0-10) and has struck out twice against him.

Although Adam Wainwright is much older in his career, he’s still one of those guys who keeps the ball low in the zone and it’s tough to get much going against him. Marte might be able to find a hole or two, but with Adam Wainwright having some success to start the year with a 3.86 ERA and striking out 22 in 21 innings pitched, his domination against Marte should continue.

Take Ketel Marte Under 1.5 Total Bases

MLB Props Over Under BetOnline Free Play
Odds +110 -160 BetOnline logo

Best MLB Player Props Bets Today (April 29): Frankie Montas Over 6.5 Strikeouts (+105)

Frankie Montas and the Oakland Athletics might not be the same team that they were a season ago, but he’s still been one of the top pitchers in all of baseball. Despite his 2-2 record, he has a WHIP of 0.81 and a 3.28 ERA. Montas is also coming off a performance where he struck out eight against the Texas Rangers.

The current Cleveland Guardians lineup hasn’t been able to get much going against Montas throughout his career. He’s held hitters to just a .182 wOBA, a .146 average, and has a strikeout percentage above 22%.

Take Montas to have over 6.5 strikeouts.

MLB Props Over Under BetOnline Free Play
Odds +105 -140 BetOnline logo

RELATED: MLB Starting Pitchers April 29

Topics  
MLB
Jon Conahan
Jon is a current senior at Penn State University, majoring in journalism and minoring in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
Jon Conahan
Jon is a current senior at Penn State University, majoring in journalism and minoring in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
