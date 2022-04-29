NBA Player Props Today | Best Bets and Picks for NBA Playoffs Round 2

On Sunday and Monday, the second round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs begins; NBA player props today, best bets and picks are viewable here. The Milwaukee Bucks are taking on the Boston Celtics on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. This contest can be watched live on ABC. Next, the Philadelphia 76ers play the Miami Heat on Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Then, the Dallas Mavericks take on the Phoenix Suns at 10 p.m. ET. The 76ers-Heat and Mavericks-Suns games are available on TNT. BetOnline odds and NBA player props today for Game 1 are featured below. YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV offer free trials for streaming. Read other NBA betting picks and sports betting content under the NBA tab.

The Best NBA Sportsbooks for Parlay Betting

BetOnline and MyBookie are offering $1,000 bonuses today. Including Bovada, these sportsbooks listed below are the best for NBA betting during the 2022 NBA playoffs. Click below to register.

Gambling Sites Highlights Register 1. 125% Welcome Bonus Worth Up to $2,500 Minimum deposit of $100 is required to claim the welcome bonus. Use BetUS promo code 'JOIN125' to claim. You must bet on odds of 2.8:1 or higher. The offer is subject to a 14-day time limit. Max cash out limits apply. Register on BetUS 2. $1,000 Sports Betting Offer + 2 Free Bets Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus Register on BetOnline 3. $500 Sports Betting Bonus Awarded in Free Bets The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x. Register on XBet 4. $1,000 Bonus to Bet on Sports No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply. Register on MyBookie 5. $750 Bitcoin Betting Offer Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded. Register on Bovada

RELATED: NBA Playoffs First Round Game 6 Best Bets, Odds and Picks for April 28

NBA Player Props Today | Best NBA Prop Bets

For Sunday and Monday’s Game 1 second-round matchups, our experts have picked the top NBA player prop bets for the Bucks-Celtics, 76ers-Heat and Mavericks-Suns games. Can Joel Embiid add one more double-double to his playoff total? Will the Pelicans’ Brandon Ingram score over 26 points? Will Luka Doncic lead all other players in scoring for Thursday’s games? Read the predictions below. Other NBA player props are on the main page.

Best NBA Player Prop Bets, May 1 — Jayson Tatum to score at least 27 points (-190)

After studying BetOnline’s NBA player props list, Jayson Tatum caught our attention. The Celtics’ guard is averaging 29.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 7.3 assists in the playoffs. In Game 1 of the team’s first-round playoff series against the Nets, Tatum ended his performance with 31 points and eight assists. Then, he finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds in Game 2.

In the following matchup, the guard amassed 39 points and five rebounds. Plus, the three-time All-Star closed out Game 4 with 29 points. Thus far, Tatum failed to score a minimum of 27 points just once this postseason. The Bucks are a better team defensively than the Nets, so consider this point prior to placing a bet. Giannis Antetokounmpo could hold Tatum to under 30 points, but it will be difficult. Take the over.

Bet Over Under BetOnline Free Play Odds -190 +125

RELATED: NBA Playoffs Second Round Game 1 Best Bets, Odds And Picks (May 1-2)

Best NBA Player Prop Bets Today, May 2 — Joel Embiid to be the 76ers’ leading scorer (-120)

Furthermore, Joel Embiid is averaging 26.2 points, 11.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game in the 2022 NBA Playoffs. In his Game 1 outing versus the Raptors, Embiid finished with 19 points and 15 rebounds. Teammate Matisse Maxey was the leading scorer with 38 points. Next, he finished with 31 points and 11 rebounds in the second game. Embiid was the top scorer. Then, he accumulated a game-high 33 points in Game 3.

To add to these statistics, the five-time All-Star closed out his night with 21 points in Game 4. However, James Harden was the number one scorer with 22 points. In Game 5, Embiid generated 20 points and 11 rebounds. In the 76ers’ 132-97 blowout road win over the Raptors, the center scored 33 points in Game 6. Based on these outcomes, Embiid will likely lead Philadelphia in scoring again. Though, the Heat are unpredictable at times. Go with what you feel.

Bet Yes No BetOnline Free Play Odds -120 +115

RELATED: NBA Player Props | Best Bets And Picks For NBA Playoffs Round 1 Game 5

Best NBA Player Props Today, May 2 — Over/Under on Luka Doncic to make 3.5 three-pointers (-104)

Moreover, Mavericks’ guard Luka Doncic is shooting 11-for-30 from downtown in the 2022 NBA Playoffs. Doncic is averaging 29 points, 10.7 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game in this postseason as well. In his Game 4 first-round debut versus the Jazz, he shot 4-for-10 from beyond the arc. Additionally, the guard then went on to sink three shots from long range in Game 5.

To end this series, Doncic finished with four threes on 10 attempts in Game 6. Since the Suns are a greater opponent compared to the Jazz, it is understandable for bettors to pick the under. Factoring in these statistics, nonetheless, Doncic is capable of making four threes again. For a reminder, his best performances were on the road, too. Pick the over.

Bet Over Under BetOnline Free Play Odds -104 -126

RELATED: NBA Playoffs First Round Game 5 Best Bets, Odds and Picks For April 27

More NBA Player Props Today Betting Offers for Second-Round Game 1 matchups