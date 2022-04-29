76ers

NBA Playoffs Second Round Game 1 Best Bets, Odds and Picks (May 1-2)

James Foglio

For Sunday and Monday, the second round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs kicks off; free NBA playoffs second round picks, Game 1 best bets and odds are featured here. Our basketball experts at The Sports Daily have picked the winners of these three matchups.

BetOnline odds and free NBA playoffs second round picks are available below. YouTube TV, fuboTV and Hulu with Live TV offer free trials for streaming. If interested, other NBA betting picks and sports betting content is on the main page

RELATED: NBA Playoffs First Round Game 6 Best Bets, Odds And Picks For April 28

Best NBA Bets Today | Predictions and Picks for the NBA Games Today

For Sunday and Monday’s second-round Game 1 matchups of the 2022 NBA Playoffs, the Milwaukee Bucks are squaring off against the Boston Celtics on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. This game can be watched live on ABC. Next, the Philadelphia 76ers play the Miami Heat on Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET. Then, the Dallas Mavericks take on the Phoenix Suns at 10 p.m. ET. The 76ers-Heat and Mavericks-Suns games are available on TNT.

Best NBA Bets: Free Bucks vs Celtics Pick — Celtics -4.5 (-110)

Leading into Sunday’s Conference Semifinals matchup, the Celtics are 4.5-point favorites at TD Garden. During the regular season, these contenders won two games apiece in head-to-head matchups. The Bucks will be without Khris Middleton in this series.

As for the Celtics, they have a healthy roster. Giannis Antetokounmpo will have his hands full against Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum. Boston has the advantage in Game 1, especially considering the team is on a five-game winning streak.

Bucks vs Celtics Prediction | Game 1 Best Bets

Furthermore, the Celtics are 7-1 ATS in their last eight games played. The total has gone over in 11 of Boston’s past 15 contests as well. On the other side, the Bucks are 15-2 in their previous 17 meetings versus Eastern Conference opponents. So, pick the Celtics to win Game 1, they will cover the spread and the total will go over 218. Other NBA playoffs second round picks, Game 1 best bets and odds are on the main page.

RELATED: NBA Player Props | Best Bets For NBA Playoffs Round 1 Game 6 (April 28)

Best NBA Bets: Free 76ers vs Heat Pick — Heat -4 (-110)

Additionally, for Game 1, the Heat are four-point favorites over the 76ers at FTX Arena. In the regular season, Miami finished 2-2 against Philadelphia. On Mar. 21, the Sixers defeated them 113-106 at Wells Fargo Center. After dropping their last two first-round playoff games against the Raptors, the Sixers finally defeated them 132-97 in Game 6 on Thursday. Now, Philadelphia is 2-6 ATS in its last eight road games. Also, the team is 9-3 in its past 12 contests.

76ers vs Heat Prediction | NBA Playoffs

Moreover, the Heat are 9-3 ATS in their previous 12 games played. They quickly defeated the Hawks in five games. Miami is 5-1 ATS in its past six home contests, too. While the 76ers won the fourth head-to-head meeting during the regular season, Jimmy Butler and the Heat will be more rested for Game 1. That could be a disadvantage for certain teams, though.

Ideally, Philadelphia should have defeated Toronto in either Game 4 or 5. Because they didn’t, the Heat are expected to arrive prepared to win. Taking everything into account, pick the Heat to win, the 76ers will cover the spread and the total will go over 209. Other NBA playoffs second round picks, Game 1 best bets and odds are on the main page.

RELATED: How To Watch NBA Playoffs And Stream NBA Game Today For Free April 29

Best NBA Bets: Free Mavericks vs Suns Pick — Suns -6 (-110)

Lastly, the Mavericks bested the Jazz in Game 6 on Thursday, winning their first playoff series since the 2011 NBA Finals. Can they upset the Suns in this Western Conference Semifinals series? Uh, it’s doubtful. However, bettors have seen stranger things happen in this league. For Game 1, Phoenix is a six-point favorite over Dallas at Footprint Center.

The Mavericks are 5-1 ATS in their last six games. Plus, the total has gone over in five of Dallas’ past seven contests on the road. To add to these betting trends, the total has gone over in eight of the Mavs’ previous 13 games played. During their playoff run, there’s no doubt that Luka Doncic is making a big difference. In his absence, the Mavs were not as dominant.

Mavericks vs Suns Prediction | NBA Playoffs

Equally important, the Suns are 15-6 in their past 21 games played. The total has gone under in seven of their last 11 contests. Since Phoenix swept Dallas in the regular season, the team will likely win this series in four to five games. Needless to say, this is the time for the Mavs to prove critics wrong.

Devin Booker remains out indefinitely, so this news puts Dallas in a better position to make this Conference Semifinals more interesting. He is their MVP. In short, pick the Suns to win, they will cover the spread and the total will go over 213. More NBA playoffs second round picks, Game 1 best bets and odds are on the main page.

James Foglio
James is an avid basketball and football fan. His favorite teams are the Boston Celtics and New England Patriots. He earned his bachelor's degree in English and Creative Writing at South New Hampshire University.
View All Posts By James Foglio
